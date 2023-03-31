U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,548.12
    +445.44 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Global Synthetic Leather Market Report 2023-2030: Shift Toward Animal-Free and Sustainable Products Boosts Sector

PR Newswire
·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Leather Market 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Based on the publisher's analysis, the global synthetic leather market is deemed to progress in revenue and volume at a CAGR of 7.48% and 7.26%, respectively, during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Factors such as an affordable alternative to original leather and a shift towards animal-free products are fueling the studied market's growth. Other than this, the rising popularity of bio-based synthetic leather is anticipated to create numerous growth opportunities for the synthetic leather market.

However, on the contrary, the market's growth is restricted due to the different characteristics of synthetic leather and processing concerns about PU and PVC.

The global synthetic leather market encompasses Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The region's growth can be attributed to the growing innovation pertaining to bio-based leather and rising concerns about animal safety. Further, the growing demand for footwear and vegan fashion has elevated the use of this leather material. From vegan boots to outdoor skates, the growing vegan culture has influenced manufacturers to opt for synthetic leather to produce products, thus driving the region's market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Affordable Alternative to Real Leather

  • Shift Toward Animal-Free and Sustainable Products

Market Challenges

  • Different Characteristics of Synthetic Leather Compared to Real Leather

  • Processing Concerns Regarding Polyurethane (Pu) and Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

Market Opportunity

  • Popular Demand for Bio-Based Synthetic Leather



Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Synthetic Leather Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Global Synthetic Leather Market Outlook - by Type
3.1. Polyurethane (Pu)
3.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)
3.3. Bio-Based

4. Global Synthetic Leather Market Outlook - by End-Use
4.1. Footwear
4.2. Automotive
4.3. Furnishing
4.4. Clothing
4.5. Bags & Wallets
4.6. Other End-Uses

5. Global Synthetic Leather Market - by Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Research Methodology & Scope

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BASF Se

  • HR Polycoats Pvt Ltd

  • Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Inc

  • Achilles Usa Inc

  • Toray Industries Inc

  • Alfatex Italia Srl

  • Teijin Limited

  • Mayur Uniquoters Limited

  • San Fang Chemical Industry Co Ltd

  • Kuraray Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoo9z1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-synthetic-leather-market-report-2023-2030-shift-toward-animal-free-and-sustainable-products-boosts-sector-301787111.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • Activision Stock Is Too Cheap: Analysts. They Expect Sale to Microsoft to Close.

    Wall Street "currently undervalues" the likelihood that regulators will allow the merger to be completed, according to New Street Research.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • Here Are the US Chipmakers Most Exposed to Escalating Tensions With China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cybersecurity review of Micron Technology Inc. could jeopardize the 11% of revenue America’s largest memory chipmaker derives from the country, but there are other US semiconductor makers more at risk. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League Sch

  • GE Stock Breaks Out To New High After Soaring More Than 45% — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy as it breaks out to multiyear highs? GE News The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.

  • Does Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Have the Potential to Rally 33.64% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 33.6% in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Bear of the Day: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

    This stock looks very top heavy with the topline expected to contract this year and margins shrinking

  • Oil Sputters as Traders Weigh Bank Fears Against China Hopes

    The U.S. market has remained awash in crude after the conclusion of the Biden administration’s emergency release of oil reserves. Instead, the oil producers and traders that captured monster profits in 2022 are now weighing whether a slowdown in the U.S. and Europe is coming sooner rather than later—if it comes at all. The S&P 500 energy sector slid 5.6% in the first quarter, according to FactSet, a decline outpaced only by financial stocks.

  • Investors Heavily Search Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Moderna (MRNA). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsH

  • Schwab ETF Logs $4.6 Billion Inflow Amid Quarter-End Shuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s model-portfolio boom appears to have flashed its invisible power for the second time in this week after a once-sleepy Charles Schwab Corp. bond exchange-traded fund received another monster inflow.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League Sc

  • A Fixed-Income Pro on Where to Park Your Cash During the Banking Tumult

    T. Rowe Price fixed-income manager Cheryl Mickel identifies the best spots to park short-term cash, how to navigate the banking sector, and where the Federal Reserve may be going next.

  • These Five IBD 50 Chip Stocks Hold Surprisingly Low P/E Ratios; All Are Setting Up Buy Points

    These five semiconductor growth stocks have low P/E ratios and sound fundamentals and have gained between 19% and 50% this year so far.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.