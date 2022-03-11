U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Global Synthetic Zeolites Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Synthetic Zeolites - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Synthetic Zeolites - FEB 2022 Report
Synthetic Zeolites - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 4233
Companies: 58 - Players covered include Albemarle Corporation; Arkema Group; BASF SE; Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH; Clariant AG; EURECAT S.A.; Fujian Anten Chemical Co., Ltd.; Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd.; Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co., Ltd.; Industrias Quimicas del Ebro, S.A.; Knt Group; Manek Group of Companies; National Aluminium Company Limited; Ningbo Jiahe New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.; PQ Corporation; Rive Technology; Tosoh Corporation; Union Showa K.K; W. R. Grace & Co.; Zeochem AG; Zeolyst International and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Zeolite A, Type Y, Type X, Ultra-Stable Y (USY), Zsm-5); Application (Detergent Builder, Catalytic Cracking, Drying, Separation & Adsorption, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report.

ABSTRACT-

Global Synthetic Zeolites Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026
Zeolites are hydrated and crystalline microporous aluminosilicates comprising structures that enclose cavities or channels of 0.3-1.5 nm diameter molecular dimensions. Zeolites are created using interlinked tetrahedra of silica (SiO4) and alumina (AlO4). Zeolites are used as an adsorbent, catalyst, and an ion exchanger in various applications. Demand for synthetic zeolites is primarily being driven by the rising use of detergents globally on account of increasing population, and due to the growing adoption of zeolites in specialty end-use areas. In the US, since the year 1994, the usage of phosphate in laundry detergents has been banned. Similarly, in Europe, STPP's (Sodium Tripolyphosphate) use in detergents has been restricted. This has been propelling the use of synthetic zeolites in detergents. The market is also gaining from the growing use of absorbents in several industries worldwide such as cosmetics, personal hygiene products, air purification, and treatment of wastewater. The use for catalytic cracking in the petrochemical application is also expected to drive synthetic zeolites market. Synthetic zeolites are widely used in the oil and gas industry as catalysts, owing to their better stability, activity, and also selectivity in key upgrading and conversion processes in comparison to the amorphous solutions. Further, the growing environmental concerns and the rising need for superior chemical products and transportation fuels are expected to likely to foster the use of zeolites. Zeolites also find extensive application in soil amendment processes and fertilizers.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Zeolites estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period. Zeolite A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Type Y segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Synthetic Zeolites market. The most common synthetic zeolite is zeolite A or the laundry detergent. Zeolite A does not have any environmental hazards, and has thus found widespread acceptance as an alternative to phosphate based detergent formulations in the US, Japan, and Western Europe. Zeolite Y type is used mainly for the purpose of catalytic cracking. Zeolite catalysts are the primary type of catalyst being used in crude oil refining. Demand for catalysts used for removing elements such as sulfur, nitrogen, and metals from crude oil are expected to increase due to environmental regulations.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $737.6 Million by 2026
The Synthetic Zeolites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 30.66% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$737.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$768.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The North American zeolites market is backed by the presence of an established oil and gas sector and growing VOC emission related regulations. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by the growing petrochemical sector and increasing refining activities in the region. Market growth is also being supported by rising industrialization and urbanization, improving disposable income levels, rising vehicles demand, growing use of FCC catalysts in various industries, and surging use of detergents that are phosphate-free. Europe is also expected to be a key market for synthetic zeolites due to growing adoption in nuclear power and oil and gas sectors. Increasing environmental regulations for lowering carbon emissions is expected to spur the use of pollutant adsorbent, thereby fueling demand for zeolites.

By Zeolite Grade, Type X Segment to Reach $869.5 Million by 2026
Zeolite X is being used for detergents. Synthetic zeolites have emerged as ideal alternatives to phosphates used in detergent formulations. The environmentally safe attribute of zeolite is leading to the growing use of the product as a phosphate-free detergent builder. In the global Type X segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$548.1 Million will reach a projected size of US$689 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.5 Million by the year 2026. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

