The Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market is expected to grow by $ 6.85 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period

Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the system-on-chip (SoC) market and it is poised to grow by $ 6. 85 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

28% during the forecast period. Our report on the system-on-chip (SoC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of SoCs in robotics, growing investment in smart cities, and the growing demand for IoT devices.

The system-on-chip (SoC) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The system-on-chip (SoC) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer electronics

• IT and telecommunication

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in 5G investments as one of the prime reasons driving the system-on-chip (SoC) market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices and the rising adoption of narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on system-on-chip (SoC) market covers the following areas:

• System-on-chip (SoC) market sizing

• System-on-chip (SoC) market forecast

• System-on-chip (SoC) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading system-on-chip (SoC) market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the system-on-chip (SoC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

