U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.62
    -6.01 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,694.83
    -157.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,020.70
    +36.92 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.76
    -11.79 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.25
    +2.05 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.37 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0319
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7700
    +0.0220 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1941
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4280
    +0.7940 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,776.94
    +384.15 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.14
    -2.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Global System of Insight Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·22 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for System of Insight estimated at US$1. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global System of Insight Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033069/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.8% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $454 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR

The System of Insight market in the U.S. is estimated at US$454 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$913 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
GoodData Corporation
IBM Corporation
INETCO Systems Ltd.
Medallia Inc.
NGDATA, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Plutora, Inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
TIBCO Software Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033069/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
System of Insight - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Customer Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales & Marketing Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Sales & Marketing
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Operations Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Operations Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Workforce Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Workforce Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Risk &
Compliance Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Risk & Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 33: World System of Insight Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
System of Insight Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
System of Insight Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
System of Insight Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
System of Insight Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 59: Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
System of Insight Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
System of Insight Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
System of Insight Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics,
Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management,
Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
System of Insight Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics,
Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management,
Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics,
Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management,
Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033069/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America’s Bhavana Bartholf on accelerating innovation, leaving Microsoft for new role

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has tapped Bhavana Bartholf, a former Microsoft executive, as the bank's first chief analytics and innovation officer.

  • When Layoffs Happen at Tech Companies, This Position Is the First to Go

    Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out.

  • The Big Problem With CrowdStrike Stock

    If you set aside analyst expectations, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is doing just fine. CrowdStrike's customer count expanded by 44% year over year, and 60% of customers are now using at least five of the company's modules. The company did note that sales cycles are getting longer with smaller customers, and that some larger customers are tweaking subscription start dates in ways that push back revenue recognition.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Plunge, Markets Bet on China Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rallied as government data showed US stockpiles plunging, while traders accelerated buying amid optimism that China will loosen its Covid restrictions. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItWest Texas Intermediate rose as much as 4%

  • OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey

    OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)pumped 29.01 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the survey found, down 710,000 bpd from October. In September, OPEC output had been the highest since 2020.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Viatris completes $3B divestiture of biosimilars business

    Viatris Inc.'s divestiture of its biosimilars business to Biocon was completed Tuesday with a $2 billion cash payment to the Canonsburg pharmaceutical company, the first of an expected $9 billion in divestitures. The terms of the agreement with Biocon Biologics Ltd. also include $1 billion in convertible preferred equity in Biocon Biologics that the companies said amounted to a 12.9% stake in the company plus $335 million in cash in 2024. Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) will also provide commercialization and regulatory-related services to Biocon for two years.

  • Disney buys MLB's stake in streaming firm BAMTech for $900 million

    Disney earlier this month purchased the remaining stake in BAMTech from Major League Baseball for $900 million, the company said in a SEC filing. Previous to the transaction, streaming technology services provider BAMTech was owned 85% by Disney and 15% by Major League Baseball (MLB).

  • Apple Pay Tops PayPal This Holiday Season. It’s Adding Users at a ‘Rapid’ Pace.

    Mobile payment adoption at Apple is up 52% globally year-over-year in November, while it has fallen 8% at its rival.

  • Oil prices rise as data show a third straight weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rose Wednesday, finding support after U.S. government data revealed that domestic crude inventories fell by nearly 13 million barrels, down for a third consecutive week, as traders awaited this weekend’s OPEC+ decision on crude production levels. U.S. and global benchmark crude prices are heading for a monthly loss which would be the fifth monthly loss in six months as traders looked for any signs of an easing of China’s COVID restrictions. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLF23) rose $2.71, or 3.4%, to $80.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on track to settle at the highest since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.

  • Kroger-Albertsons merger deal seen leading to higher prices, less competition by lawmakers grilling CEOs

    A bipartisan senate panel on Tuesday expressed skepticism toward the planned merger of grocery-store chains Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos.

  • Google hit with £13.6bn class action lawsuit

    Google has been hit with a £13.6bn lawsuit over claims the tech giant’s stranglehold on the online advertising market has deprived publishers of revenue.

  • Lordstown stock higher as first deliveries begin

    Lordstown Motors, the embattled EV truck maker, finally has some good news to share with the automotive world — and investors. The company’s long-awaited EV pickup, the Endurance, has achieved full homologation, meaning it now complies with safety requirements for sale in the U.S., the company said. In addition, the Endurance has received EPA and CARB (California Air Resources Board) certification, meaning it is now rated by both agencies.

  • 3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Ride on Fast-Track 5G Deployment

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. T, CMBM and STRY are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Peloton executives hit with insider trading lawsuit after child’s treadmill death

    A group of Peloton executives have been hit with an insider trading lawsuit over claims they sold $500m (£416m) of shares while hiding treadmill safety problems that killed a child.

  • Only about 1 in 3 people think their pay is fair, but it’s not about the money—here’s what they’re missing in their workplace

    The way people think about their salary has a lot to do with how they feel about their company.