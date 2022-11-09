U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Global System Integration Market to Reach $600.2 Billion by 2027

·26 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Abstract:

Whatâ€™s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361350/?utm_source=PRN


Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global System Integration Market to Reach $600.2 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for System Integration estimated at US$280.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$600.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Infrastructure Integration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.3% CAGR and reach US$216.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consulting segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR

The System Integration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$84.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Application Integration Segment to Record 12.9% CAGR

In the global Application Integration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$136 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 14.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 291 Featured) -
3C System srl
A C S
Aaeon Technology, Inc.
Abakan
Absi
Acobia
Adaptive Recognition Inc.
Adax Inc.
ADS Assembly Data System
Ad-Sol Nissin Corporation



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361350/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
System Integrators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for System Integration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consulting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Consulting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consulting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World System Integration Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Integration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Infrastructure Integration
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Integration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Integration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Application Integration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Application Integration
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense & Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Defense & Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense & Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System
Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting
and Application Integration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for System Integration by Service -
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System
Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for System Integration by End-Use -
IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,
Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for System Integration by
Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and
Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for System Integration by
End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,
Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for System Integration by
Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and
Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for System Integration by
End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,
Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for System Integration by
Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and
Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for System Integration by
End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for System Integration by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,
Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for System Integration by
Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and
Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for System Integration by
End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,
Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for System Integration by
Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and
Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for System Integration by
End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,
Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany Historic Review for System Integration by
Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and
Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany Historic Review for System Integration by
End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,
Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy Historic Review for System Integration by
Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and
Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Italy Historic Review for System Integration by
End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System
Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting
and Application Integration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK Historic Review for System Integration by Service -
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System
Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: UK Historic Review for System Integration by End-Use -
IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,
Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain Historic Review for System Integration by
Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and
Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Spain Historic Review for System Integration by
End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,
Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia Historic Review for System Integration by
Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and
Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Russia Historic Review for System Integration by
End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for System Integration by Service - Infrastructure
Integration, Consulting and Application Integration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for System
Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting
and Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for System
Integration by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,
Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for System
Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for System
Integration by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System Integration by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System Integration
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for System
Integration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,
Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System Integration
by Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and
Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for System
Integration by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application
Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361350/?utm_source=PRN

