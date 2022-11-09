NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361350/?utm_source=PRN





Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global System Integration Market to Reach $600.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for System Integration estimated at US$280.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$600.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Infrastructure Integration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.3% CAGR and reach US$216.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consulting segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR



The System Integration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$84.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Application Integration Segment to Record 12.9% CAGR



In the global Application Integration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$136 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 14.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 291 Featured) -

3C System srl

A C S

Aaeon Technology, Inc.

Abakan

Absi

Acobia

Adaptive Recognition Inc.

Adax Inc.

ADS Assembly Data System

Ad-Sol Nissin Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361350/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

System Integrators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for System Integration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consulting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Consulting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consulting by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World System Integration Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrastructure Integration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Infrastructure Integration

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure

Integration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Integration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Application Integration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Application Integration

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense & Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Defense & Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense & Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System

Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting

and Application Integration - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for System Integration by Service -

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System

Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for System Integration by End-Use -

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,

Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for System Integration by

Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and

Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for System Integration by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,

Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for System Integration by

Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and

Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for System Integration by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,

Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for System Integration by

Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and

Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for System Integration by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for System Integration by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,

Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for System Integration by

Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and

Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for System Integration by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,

Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for System Integration by

Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and

Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for System Integration by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,

Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for System Integration by

Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and

Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for System Integration by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,

Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for System Integration by

Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and

Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for System Integration by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System

Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting

and Application Integration - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for System Integration by Service -

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System

Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for System Integration by End-Use -

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,

Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for System Integration by

Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and

Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for System Integration by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,

Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for System Integration by

Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and

Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for System Integration by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for System Integration by Service - Infrastructure

Integration, Consulting and Application Integration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for System

Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting

and Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for System

Integration by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for System Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare,

Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for System

Integration by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense &

Security, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for System

Integration by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,

Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

System Integration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for System Integration by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System Integration

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for System

Integration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for System Integration by Service - Infrastructure Integration,

Consulting and Application Integration - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System Integration

by Service - Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and

Application Integration Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for System

Integration by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Infrastructure Integration, Consulting and Application

Integration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361350/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-system-integration-market-to-reach-600-2-billion-by-2027--301671621.html

SOURCE Reportlinker