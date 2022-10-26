Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Size to grow USD 2259 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 4.5%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Size was valued at USD 1,520.1 million in 2021 and the worldwide systemic scleroderma treatment market share is expected to reach USD 2259.0 million by 2030. Companies Covered:Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Allergan, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Biogen, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca, Celgene Corporation, Ono pharmaceutical co. Ltd, Aspen Holdings, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Argentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Amgen Inc., Sanofi and Other Prominent Key Players.

New York, United States, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Size to grow from USD 1,520.1 million in 2021 to USD 2259.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Systemic scleroderma is an autoimmune disease that causes the skin and internal organs to harden and become thick. The exponential growth in the number of government initiatives and services available to promote knowledge about the illness and therapeutic options is a key element driving the development of systemic scleroderma treatments and the demand for them. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

The endothelin receptor antagonists segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the drug type, the systemic scleroderma treatment market is categorized into immunosuppressors, calcium channel blockers, proton pump inhibitors, phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors, endothelin receptor antagonists, prostacyclin analogs, and others. In 2021, the endothelin receptor antagonists segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 20% and market revenue of 304.02 million. Drugs belonging to the class known as endothelin receptor antagonists (ERA) are effective at blocking endothelin receptors, particularly type A receptors. This induces vasodilation, which may reduce blood pressure and improve blood flow to organs such as the kidney, liver, and brain. Ambrisentan, bosentan, sitaxsentan, and macitentant are some of these alternatives. Both pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and scleroderma are treated with these medications. Due to its effects on scleroderma, it is used excessively, leading to market growth.

Hospital pharmacies segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the systemic scleroderma treatment market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2021, hospital pharmacies dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 562.4 million. Systemic sclerosis treatment is increasingly being utilized in hospitals and pharmacies to treat patients with uncontrolled autoimmune disorders such as systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis. This contributes to the rapid expansion of the hospital segment. Immunosuppressants and phosphodiesterase-V inhibitors (PDE), both of which are part of the systemic treatment for scleroderma, are used to assist reduce the thickening impact of the illness on the skin.

Browse key industry insights spread across 215 pages with 163 market data tables and figures & charts from the report " Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Drug Class (Immunosuppressors, Calcium Channel Blockers, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Phosphodiesterase 5 Inhibitors, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, Prostacyclin Analogues, and Others), By Disease Type (limited Systemic Sclerosis, Diffused Systemic Sclerosis, and Systemic Sclerosis Sine Scleroderma), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030." in detail along with the table of contents

North America is Expected to be the largest Market.

The Systemic Scleroderma Treatment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The market for systemic scleroderma treatment in the North American region has been expanding owing to the increasing rising R&D activities by several small and medium enterprises to develop medical healthcare facilities in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the U.S has kept its R&D tax credit low which increases the demand for Systemic Scleroderma Treatment in the market. Also, the population of elderly people in the region is rising at an alarming rate; however, America and Canada have the most prosperous aging populations due to social security payments by the government. For instance, the Nordson Corporation launched a Polyurethane Tubing named 80 Durometer medical tubing to be used for medical applications. Asia Paific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2021 and 2030, owing to the increasing demand for several applications such as catheters & cannulas, drug delivery systems, Systemic Scleroderma Treatment equipment, and other special applications (smoke evacuation tubing and peristaltic pump tubing).

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment market vendors include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Allergan, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Biogen, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca, Celgene Corporation, Ono pharmaceutical co. Ltd, Aspen Holdings, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Argentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Amgen Inc., Sanofi. And Others Key Players.

