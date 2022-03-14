U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Global systems integrator eCIFM expands IWMS portfolio

·2 min read

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCIFM® Solutions Inc., a system integrator and implementor for leading integrated workplace management systems (IWMS) and business applications, announced that the company has joined forces with Nuvolo and ServiceNow as an approved business partner. These new business partnerships will allow eCIFM opportunities for expanding its IWMS technology services and offerings in all markets and industries including healthcare and life sciences.

eCIFM Solutions Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eCIFM Solutions Inc.)
eCIFM Solutions Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eCIFM Solutions Inc.)

eCIFM was recently recognized by the independent analyst research firm, Verdantix, in the 2021 Green Quadrant as one of leading global system integrators. The company currently offers a significant experience in the government, energy and utilities, education (K-12 and higher education institutions), financial, pharma and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, and retail sectors.

Verdantix researchers noted in their eCIFM report in their "Smart Buildings" series that "Municipal, higher education and corporates implementing an IWMS should shortlist eCIFM if they are looking for a reliable implementor with proven experience or domain expertise," citing clients such as the City of Dallas, the University of Minnesota, and the World Bank. The researchers also noted eCIFM's extensive experience of more than 125 IWMS modular and end-to-end deployments and more than 120 iOffice-SpaceIQ implementations.

In addition to IWMS implementation and integration services, eCIFM offers its clients solutions for mobility, CAD, space management, and training.

eCIFM's Chief Operating Officer Sanjiv Paul Singh, AIA, summed up the Nuvolo and ServiceNow new business partner relationship: "We are proud to be a part of the Nuvolo and ServiceNow families and we are excited to offer an expanded client base successful implementations of their IWMS products and services. Given eCIFM's leadership in the IWMS marketplace, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver these capabilities with the greatest responsiveness, effectiveness, and efficiency based our experience and well-tested processes."

About eCIFM Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2000, eCIFM is a dedicated IWMS systems integration firm. The company is headquartered in California, US, with offices in Hong Kong, Sydney and India. eCIFM offers IWMS requirements and roadmap consulting, and implementation services for leading IWMS products.

Media Contact:

Scott Shader, Director of Sales and Marketing
eCIFM Solutions Inc.
scott.shader@ecfim.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-systems-integrator-ecifm-expands-iwms-portfolio-301501884.html

SOURCE eCIFM Solutions Inc.

