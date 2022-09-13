U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Global IT Systems Integrator Rahi Further Invests in Singapore

RAHI GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
·2 min read

Rahi’s new office and integration center present the company’s confidence in developing and deepening its technical and sales capabilities in Singapore.

Singapore open day

Singapore open day
Singapore open day

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rahi, a leading global IT solutions provider, systems integrator, and VAR, whose APAC sales headquarter has been based in Singapore since 2014, has announced its further investment in South East Asia regions as well as the recent launch of their new office and integration facility in Singapore.

Co-founded in 2013 by US-based entrepreneur Tarun Raisoni, Rahi is now famously known for providing Data Center Transformation, IT Infrastructure, Unified Communications, Enterprise Networking, Cloud & Data, and Security solutions across the world, with 17 offices in the APAC and more than 47 offices globally. The hyper-growth company now employs more than 1200 people worldwide, and 150 of these employees are based in the South East Asia led by Vijaykumar Mahalingam.

In addition to the office space expansion, Rahi Singapore will launch its brand new integration facility, with the utmost purpose of supporting and realizing calibrated and sustainable growth of hyper-scale data centers in the local regions. From packing/unpacking, assembly, integration, and burn-in testing to stalling, Rahi Singapore’s Integration Facility will allow the local team to provide one-stop solutions to customers in need.

"As customer preferences continue to grow and the concept of data center continues to evolve, so must the platform, the facility, and our team. Through this expansion, we are able to meet our client's needs and empower their digital journey to operate more smoothly and efficiently," said Vijaykumar Mahalingam, VP, South East Asia.

Though known predominantly for its work in data center optimization and transformation, Rahi also has rich experience in the IT and unified communications sector. The team has supported many multinational companies' data center and enterprise IT expansion projects across the South East Asia regions. Rahi Singapore has played a pivotal role in providing industry-leading technology solutions, support, and IT consulting services to customers. In the next year, the company expects to create more job opportunities for the local market, including sales, audio/video engineers, and administrative positions.

"We’re proud to announce the launch of the new office and the integration facility in Singapore, our APAC sales headquarter. This marks an important milestone for Rahi and further indicates our determination and commitment to go above and beyond in supporting our customers and partners in the whole South East Asia regions as well as the Asia Pacific region," said Kelly Yagi, Chief Financial Officer at Rahi.

About Rahi

Established in 2013, Rahi is a global IT solutions provider, systems integrator, and value-added reseller that provides full lifecycle technology solutions across various IT disciplines. With entities, offices, operations, warehouses, and integration centers in 47 locations in 26 countries worldwide, Rahi combines its global reach and in-depth analysis services to understand customers’ business goals, IT requirements, and operations while delivering successful business outcomes.

Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/rahi-systems
View more Press Releases - https://rahi.io/press-releases/

For more information, please contact
Daphne Tai, Content Manager (daphne.tai@rahisystems.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f567c2f5-8142-4881-8054-4a8ac612f28d

 


