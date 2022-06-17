U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

Global Tacrolimus Market to Surpass US$ 9,380.2 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

·4 min read

SEATTLE, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global tacrolimus market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,485.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent Market Insights Logo
Coherent Market Insights Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Tacrolimus Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as commercial agreements in order to increase their market shares. For instance, in January 2022, Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a growing specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that it agreed for an extension of terms with Sandoz, a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, for its promotional service agreement on tacrolimus immediate-release to December 31, 2022. Aequus started Canadian promotional efforts in 2016 for Sandoz's generic tacrolimus.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2298

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Tacrolimus market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing product approvals from the regulatory bodies. For instance, in November 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a global research-led pharmaceutical company, was granted final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Tacrolimus Capsules USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Prograf Capsules, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg of Astellas Pharma US, Inc., a Japanese multinational pharmaceutical company.

Among product types, the tacrolimus injection segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period. Tacrolimus injection is used along with other medications to prevent rejection (attack of the transplanted organ by the transplant recipient's immune system) in people who have received kidney, liver, or heart transplants. Tacrolimus injection should only be used by people who are unable to take tacrolimus orally.

On the basis of application, the immunosuppression segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing research and development for tacrolimus by key players. For instance, in September 2021, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced topline results from its Phase 1 clinical trial for tacrolimus inhalation powder in lung transplantation, showing a promising safety profile and demonstrating that therapeutic drug levels can be achieved at low doses.

Key players operating in the global tacrolimus market include Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Astellas Pharma Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Limited, and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2298

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Tacrolimus Market, By Product Type:

  • Tacrolimus Capsules and Tablets

  • Tacrolimus Ointment

  • Tacrolimus Injection

  • Tacrolimus Granules

Global Tacrolimus Market, By Application:

  • Immunosuppression

  • Dermatitis

  • Others

Global Tacrolimus Market, By End User:

  • Organ Transplant Centers

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

Global Tacrolimus Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2298

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights

Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com    
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com   
Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tacrolimus-market-to-surpass-us-9-380-2-million-by-2030--coherent-market-insights-301570208.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

