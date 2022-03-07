U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,308.50
    -18.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,417.00
    -166.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,782.00
    -57.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.10
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.95
    +2.27 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.20
    +14.60 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8040
    +0.0800 (+4.64%)
     

  • Vix

    33.07
    +2.59 (+8.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0067 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3040
    +0.5240 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,206.31
    +419.43 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.84
    -43.85 (-4.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.63
    -8.51 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

The Global Talc Market Projecting a CAGR worth 4.8% Due To Increased Polymer Engineering Applications And The Development Of Asbestos-Free Products; Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Talc Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking by Form (Powdered Talc, Talc Lumps or Granules), By Deposit Type (Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite) - Global Review 2021 to 2031

ROCKVILLE, Md. , March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global talc market to reach US$ 600 Mn in 2031, projecting a CAGR worth 4.8% from 2021-2031. According to the report, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 372.7 Mn by 2021-end. Extensive applications for polymer engineering along with other end use industries will likely propel future demand.

Prominent talc manufacturers are capitalizing on the surging trend of developing user-friendly coating materials, devoid of toxic or harmful substances, including asbestos, resulting in a plethora of product launches”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

The talc market experienced stable expansion across the 2016-2020 historical period, registering a CAGR of nearly 4%. However, temporary disruption in manufacturing activities stalled growth prospects during the height of COVID-19. For instance, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health ceased shipping hundreds of talc powder products in May 2020, including the Baby Powder portfolio, which represents approximately 0.5% of the North American market.

Attribute

Details

Market Size Value in 2021

USD 372.7 Million

Market Value Forecast in 2031

USD 600 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2031

Forecast Period

2021-2031

Historical Data Available for

2016-2020

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4479

Furthermore, the company has decided to permanently discontinue shipping its talc powder products to the continent. However, this will have a negligible future impact, as other application areas, including paints & coatings, will sustain talc powder demand. Additionally, manufacturers are looking to develop asbestos-free talc products, particularly for the cosmetics segment in lieu of the detrimental effects of the same on human health.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By form, powdered talc likely to surpass US$ 500 Mn in value by 2031

  • Ceramics to remain an important end use industry, capturing over 1/4th of global demand

  • Paints & coatings to be the fastest growing segment, expanding at 5% CAGR through 2031

  • Talc carbonate deposits to generate absolute opportunity worth US$ 224 Mn through 2031

  • 30% of talc sales to be led by the North American market

  • Asia to emerge as the largest talc market, accounting for half of the global revenue

  • Europe to account for at least 1 out of 5 talc sales across the 2021-2031 forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are eco-friendly by nature.

  • In February 2021, Magris Resources Canada Inc. fully acquired the assets of all the subsidiaries of Imerys’ at the price of US$ 223 million. Imerys’s talc production is regarded as one of the best ingredients used for different industrial purposes, therefore, Magris Resources Canada Inc.’s acquisition can help them to gain a major competitive advantage in the U.S.

  • Minerals Technologies Inc. offers talc products for multiple end use applications- including MicroTuff® AG and MicroTalc® for polyolefins for automotive parts & appliances, Talcron® and Sericron® talc series for paints & coatings and MicroTalc® and UltraTalc® for pharmaceuticals, foods and body powders respectively.

To learn more about Talc market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4479

Key Segments Covered

Form

  • Powdered Talc

  • Talc Lumps or Granules

End Use Industry

  • Talc for Agriculture

  • Talc for Ceramics

  • Talc for Pharmaceuticals

  • Talc for Paints & Coatings

  • Talc for Cosmetics

  • Talc for Pulp & Paper

  • Talc for Food

  • Talc for Other End Uses

Deposit Type

  • Talc Chlorite

  • Talc Carbonate

  • Other Talc Deposit Types

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4479

Region-wise Analysis of Talc Market –

Globally, it exported almost US$ 3.08 million worth of talc in 2020. Based on these trends, the market in Asia is expected to yield around 50% of global talc revenue.

North America represents a potential market for talc- especially across the automotive, cosmetic, rubber, and plastics industries. Increasing demand for paper recycling has also fuelled the growth of the talc market. A revenue share worth 30% is anticipated by Fact.MR for the North American market.

However, in recent years, the Food & Drug Administration has highlighted concerns related to talc usage in the cosmetic industry, given the presence of high asbestos concentrations.

Asia is expected to account for the majority of talc sales in the market. Extensive applications in paints and coatings as well as producing lightweight plastics for automotive components have impelled demand for talc across the continent.

In China, talc is often used to recycle paper, thus the paper industry continues to grow with this trend, which in turn also leads to the growth of the market. The domestic development of talc in China has also helped to flourish the business.

Talc production in Europe is estimated at 1.3 million tonnes per year. As talc is relatively inexpensive, it cannot cover the logistics costs associated with imports and exports.

According to Fact.MR, the market for talc in Europe is likely to account for 20% of global demand through 2031.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4479

Objectives of this Talc Market study are:

  • To analyze and forecast the size of the talc market, in terms of value and volume

  • To define, segment, and estimate the talc market based on deposit type and end-use industry

  • To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to 5 main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

  • To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the talc market

  • To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

  • To analyze opportunities in the talc market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

  • To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments/launches, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the talc market

  • To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

Check out more studies related to Chemical and Materials Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Consumption Analysis of Organic Dyes and Pigments - Organic dye and pigment application for imparting colours to textiles dominated the global market value share by accounting for around 56% of the total dyes and pigments market in 2020.

Demand Analysis of Aluminium Extrusion - According to Fact.MR- market research and competitive intelligence provider, the industry flourished at a CAGR of 6.2% during the aforementioned historical period. Extensive aluminium mining due to its innumerable end-uses has led to a proliferation of market demand in recent years.

Growth Outlook of Zeolite Market in Asia Pacific Countries - North America dominates the market with 22% of the revenue share. Growth in animal feed and petrochemicals production are the driving forces behind increasing product consumption in the region.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Why GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen is using his billions to attack Bed Bath & Beyond

    Bed Bath & Beyond is under siege from GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The crowd at the no-cost, no-account-minimum stock-trading platform is picking some surprisingly serious names.

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Turning the calendar to March, folks may be hoping for a rebound in the stock market -- or at the very least, for the bleeding to stop. What we do know, however, is that buying and holding quality dividend stocks has historically been a great way to generate passive income from companies with the staying power to outlast tough times. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Chemours (NYSE: CC), and nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are three dividend stocks worth considering for March and beyond.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Doubles After Ryan Cohen Takes Big Stake

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock doubled in premarket trading Monday after GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen took a big stake in the home-goods retailer and urged it to explore strategic alternatives, including a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy (ticker: CHWY) owns a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond through his investment firm, RC Ventures LLC, according to a letter sent to its board Sunday. Bed Bath & Beyond said that it will “carefully review” the letter from RC Ventures and hopes to “engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth.”

  • Tesla Stock Was Moved by Germany and Russia Last Week. China Moves It This Week.

    Sales and production data this week from Tesla's Shanghai facility should be a big factor in the trading of the stock.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • U.S. Retirement Funds, Heavy on Stocks, Brace for Losses

    Volatile stock markets are eroding the retirement savings of America’s teachers and firefighters after public pension systems ended last year with equity holdings at a 10-year high. Public pension funds had a median 61% of their assets in stocks as of Dec. 31, up from 54% 10 years ago, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. Since then, the Russia-Ukraine War and expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month have battered equity prices, reducing those holdings by billions of dollars.

  • This is the No. 1 reason Americans get denied a mortgage — and it’s not the reason you might think

    An unfavorable debt-to-income ratio (DTI), which was responsible for 32% of all denials. “The debt-to-income ratio is historically the top reason for denials, it was in pre-pandemic 2019 too,” explains Elizabeth Renter, data analyst at NerdWallet.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • Worried About Another Market Crash? Buy Amazon.

    The stock market got off to a weak start this year -- and Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has added to concerns. The S&P 500 Index now is down more than 9% since Dec. 31. If you're worried about another market crash, you're surely not alone.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Surges as Cohen Pushes for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares rallied in premarket trading Monday after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a 9.8% stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chanc

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but This Nasdaq Meme Stock Is Monday's Big Premarket Winner

    The stock market has been on edge since Russia invaded Ukraine, and in addition to the human devastation, the impacts have rippled across the financial markets. Oil prices soared Monday morning above $125 per barrel, and fears about the potential fallout across the globe sent futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) down 1% in premarket trading as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a hot-button stock for investors for a long time, and shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer moved modestly higher even in a falling market.

  • Another Rally Coming in This Trading Market

    For example, the CBOE Volatility Index hasn't gotten jumpy yet but rather has spent an awful lot of time chopping about. Now I grant you there is an awful lot of resistance overhead, starting at 15,750 but again, I think this is one index to watch closely.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $5 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    From Wednesday through Friday, Berkshire bought more than 60 million shares of Occidental, fueling a surge in the energy company's share price.