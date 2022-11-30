U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

Global Talc Market to Reach $523.2 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Talc estimated at US$346. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$523. 2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Talc Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033072/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Talc Carbonate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$272 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Talc Chlorite segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR

The Talc market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$70.5 Million by the year 2027.



Other Deposit Types Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR

In the global Other Deposit Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
American Talc Company
BeiHai Group
Golcha Minerals
Guangxi Longguang
Guilin Guiguang
Haicheng Tianhe Chemistry Industry
Haicheng Xinda Mining
Hayashi-Kasei
HuaMei Development
Imerys
IMI FABI
Liaoning AIHAI
Liaoning Qian He
Longsheng Huamei
Magnesita
Minerals Technologies
Mondo Minerals
Nippon
Pingdu Mine Industrial
Specialty Minerals
Xilolite


