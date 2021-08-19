U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,355.75
    -38.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,541.00
    -346.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,743.00
    -106.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,117.40
    -37.60 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.26
    -2.20 (-3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.10
    +6.19 (+34.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3678
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6040
    -0.1560 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,183.50
    -630.94 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.58
    -23.11 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.81
    -144.51 (-2.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Tamper Evident on Rigid Packaging Market Expected to Reach USD 27,905.1 Million by 2027, With a CAGR Of 12.1% | Growth Market Reports

·8 min read

PUNE, India, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Tamper Evident on Rigid Packaging Market by Product Type (Shrink Sleeves, Induction Seal, Film Wrappers, Blister or Strip Packs, Bubble Packs, and Others), By Packaging Type (Conventional and Intelligent), By Material Type (Plastic, Glass, Metal, and Others), By End-user (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, and Others) and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 11,250.0 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 12.1% by the year 2027. The global tamper evident on rigid packaging market is anticipated to grow significantly during forecast period. Major factors enabling the global tamper evident on rigid packaging market are technological advancement in the packaging industry and emergence of bio-based material for tamper evident packaging products.

Growth_Market_Report_Logo
Growth_Market_Report_Logo

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • DowDuPont (DWDP)

  • Schreiner Group

  • Placon

  • CurTec

  • Dart Container Corporation

  • Enercon Industries Corporation

  • Interpack Ltd.

  • Grupo Phoenix

  • Resource Label Group

  • Selig Group, Inc.

  • Syntegon Technology GmbH

  • Traco Packaging

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/1308

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Tamper Evident on Rigid Packaging Market

In terms of Product Type, the tamper evident on rigid packaging market is segmented into shrink sleeves, induction seal, film wrappers, blister or strip packs, bubble packs, and others. The induction seal segment held 23.4% value share of the market in 2020. This growth may be attributed to increasing applications in the drug, food, and liquid containers. The film wrapper segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Film wrappers provide opportunities for branding, as they can be printed on with multiple texts, colors, and visual components for branding purposes. Such advantages offered by film wrappers anticipated to boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of Packaging Type, the market is segmented into conventional and intelligent. The conventional segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the tamper evident on rigid packaging market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for tampered evident packaging products from end-use industries. On the other hand, the intelligent segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among consumers to ensure the quality of the product before purchasing. This trend is anticipated to fuel the growth of the intelligent segment during the forecast period.

Based on Material Type, the market is categorized as plastic, glass, metal, and others. The plastic segment held 52.9% value share of the market in 2020. This growth may be attributed to availability and cost-efficiency of plastic. Moreover, market participants are focusing on designing 100% recycle tamper evident on rigid packaging products, which is anticipated to boost the segment growth during the forecast period. The demand for metal and plastic evident on rigid packaging is projected to grow in the food & beverage industry during the forecast period due to their properties to keep food products fresh and healthy.

By End-user, The global tamper evident on rigid packaging market is divided into food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to account for a substantial share of the market during the forecast period owing to the rising usage of induction seal, blister packs, and bubble packs for customer safety. The food & beverages segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to intentional tampering, counterfeiting, malicious adulteration, and falsification of food and liquid products. Companies in the segment are attempting to safeguard products against tampering, in the interest of health risks posed to consumers along with securing brand trust.

On the basis of Region, the market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Growing government initiatives to promote the use of environment-friendly material in the packaging industry is expected to propel the market in this region. Moreover, Europe constituted to significant share of the global taper evident on rigid packaging market in 2020 owing to increasing demand for tamper evident packaging from the end use industries.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/tamper-evident-on-rigid-packaging-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • In terms of value the North America held significant market share 20.4% in 2019 and is anticipated to reach 20.1% by the end of 2027.

  • The Food & Beverages segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

  • Growing demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry anticipated to impel the market growth during the forecast period.

  • In terms of value the Pharmaceuticals segment held the market share, 27.0% in 2019 and is anticipated to reach 27.5% by the end of 2027.

  • Increasing demand from the numerous end use industries projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

  • The plastic segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period due to low-cost of plastic material.

  • In terms of value the Metal segment hold the market share, 23.0% in 2019 and is anticipated to reach 23.2% by the end of 2027.

Read 263 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Tamper Evident on Rigid Packaging Market by Product Type (Shrink Sleeves, Induction Seal, Film Wrappers, Blister or Strip Packs, Bubble Packs, and Others), By Packaging Type (Conventional and Intelligent), By Material Type (Plastic, Glass, Metal, and Others), By End-user (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, and Others) and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/1308

Key Segments Covered

By Types

  • Shrink Sleeves

  • Induction Seal

  • Film Wrappers

  • Blister or Strip Packs

  • Bubble Packs

  • Others

By Packaging Type

  • Conventional

  • Intelligent

By Material Types

  • Plastics

  • Glass

  • Metal

  • Others

By End-user

  • Food & Beverages

  • Cosmetics & Personal care

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Consumer Goods

  • Others

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Other Trending Reports:

  • Global Smart Packaging Market by Technologies (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, and Modified Atmosphere Packaging), Applications (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Automotive, and Personal Care), and Regions, (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2028

  • Medical Devices Packaging Market by Material (Plastic and Paper & Paper Board), Product (Pouches & Bags, Trays, Boxes, and Clam Shells), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

  • E-commerce Packaging Market by Types (Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers, and Others), Materials (Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, and Others), Applications (Electronics and Electrical, Apparels and Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2021- 2028

  • Global Technical Foam Market by Type (Expanded Polystyrene, Polyurethane Foam, Expanded Polyethylene, Expanded Polypropylene, Other), By Application (Acoustic Foam, Automotive, Medical, Consumer Products, Hygiene Products, Packaging, Marine and RV, Other) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

  • Global Aseptic Packaging Market by Type (Brik shape, Pillow shape, Roof shape, Others), By Application (Dairy, Beverage, Food, Others) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:
Alex Mathews
1st Floor, Kalpavruksha Office No 1,
GK Lane Number 3,
Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,
Maharashtra 411027
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com
Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tamper-evident-on-rigid-packaging-market-expected-to-reach-usd-27-905-1-million-by-2027--with-a-cagr-of-12-1--growth-market-reports-301358875.html

SOURCE Growth Market Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Oil prices continue to tumble amid rising COVID cases and falling US output

    Oil prices have been impacted by slower growth in China.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows. The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move tow

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Copper and Iron Ore Tumble as Growth Fears Roil Metals Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore plunged and copper sank to a four-month low as worries over Chinese steel production, global growth risks and the prospect of reduced U.S. stimulus roiled metals markets.This week’s drop for iron ore accelerated, with futures sliding as much as 14% to the lowest since December in Singapore on expectations that Chinese steel output and consumption will weaken over the rest of the year, partly as authorities curb pollution. Prices are more than 40% below a record high reach

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

    Oil dropped to below $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. "The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Toyota Plunges as Chip Shortage Forces September Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. slumped as much as 4.7% as the worsening chip shortage saw the world’s No. 1 automaker suspend output for several days at almost all its plants in Japan next month, forcing a 40% cut in production plans.Adjustments will be made to the production operations of plants for completed vehicles in Japan due to parts shortages resulting from the spread of Covid in Southeast Asia, Toyota said in a statement Thursday. A total of 360,000 fewer cars will now be made next m

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look Threatened

    The Australian dollar has been negative over the last couple of sessions, and finally has broken through major support to kick off the next move.

  • China Cuts Steel Production. How That Hurts Iron-Ore Prices.

    China is limiting steel production to reduce carbon emissions, hurting the demand for iron ore, the raw material used to produce it.

  • Amazon plans to open large physical retail stores in U.S. - WSJ

    Some of the company's first department stores are expected to open in Ohio and California, the Journal reported, adding that the stores will be about 30,000 square feet in size and offer products from well-known consumer brands. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Amazon currently has physical stores for books and groceries and runs pop-ups in at least 13 U.S. states, including California, Colorado and Washington.

  • China lures Western fund managers to tackle looming pensions crisis

    As tensions rise with the West and its leaders crack down on tech entrepreneurs, China is becoming an increasingly hard place to make a fortune.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • China regulator says livestreaming sales stars should speak Mandarin, dress well

    Hosts in China's livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector. Livestreaming marketing has seen its popularity surge in the last two years among brands like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson and online shoppers, and most Chinese e-commerce platforms now offer the option to purchase and sell products via livestreaming. It became the target of scrutiny last year with some shoppers and brands accusing some livestreamers of misrepresenting products or faking sales numbers, prompting China's cyberspace regulator to announce draft rules in November.

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • NYC restaurants sue city over ‘arbitrary’ proof-of-vaccination rule

    New York City was the first major metropolis to announce proof of vaccination rules for businesses such as bars and restaurants

  • Apple censors its product engraving service much more strictly in China, report finds

    Report calls for ‘clear, consistent, and transparent’ guidelines explaining why and how Apple moderates content

  • Sugar rally could help India to export 6 million tonnes without subsidy

    India could export 6 million tonnes of sugar in the new season starting in October even without government subsidies, with global prices making overseas sales more lucrative after rising to their highest in 4-1/2 years, industry officials said on Wednesday. New Delhi is expected to withdraw sugar export subsidies from the new season as a sharp rise in prices makes it easier for Indian mills to sell on the world market, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution told Reuters on Tuesday. "Even without the subsidy, India could export 6 million tonnes of sugar provided the market remains stable above 20 cents per lb," said B.B. Thombare, president of the West Indian Sugar Mills Association.