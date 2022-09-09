U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

Global Tampon Market Size to Hit US$ 6044.87 Million by 2028, With 5.90% CAGR: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[210+ Pages Report] According Facts and Factors, the Global Tampon Market size & share is estimated to grow $6044.87 million by 2028, at a CAGR of around 5.90% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SvenskaCellulosa AB, Procter and Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Masmi, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Cora, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Inc., CormanSpA, First Quality Enterprises Inc., First Quality Enterprises Inc, Bella, Bodywise Ltd., and others.

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Tampon Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Source (Organic, Conventional), By Nature (Scented, Unscented), By Pack Size (Less Than 10, 10-30, 31-50, 50 & Above), By Price Range (Economy, Mid-range, Premium), By Sales Channel (Wholesalers/Distributors, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Drug Stores/ Pharmacies, Multi-brand Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channels), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Tampon Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4285.60 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.90% and is anticipated to reach over USD 6044.87 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Tampon market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Tampon market.

Tampon Market Overview:

Tampons are a feminine hygiene product inserted into the vagina used to absorb menstrual fluid. When a tampon is used as intended, the vagina maintains it in place as it expands to take up the menstrual fluid. Tampons are often made of rayon or a blend of rayon and cotton. The absorbency of tampons is rated on a wide scale. To make insertion easier, some tampons come with an applicator. The end has been knotted with a string to make it simple to draw out the tampons.

The only type of cotton used to make tampons right now is organic cotton. Tampons made from organic cotton are produced on farms that do not use synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Fashions made of non-organic materials usually use cotton and rayon. Tampons made of organic cotton seek to be more environmentally friendly by using no plastic.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and ForecastGrowth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

Market Growth Drivers

  • Increasing sales by raising awareness of female hygiene drive the market

The market for tampons is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to growing consumer demand for these products and increased knowledge of high-end feminine hygiene products. Tampons are more convenient and hygienic than sanitary pads and are regularly used to control odors. Tampons are safe to use because they are made from materials that are of a medical grade. Governments and nonprofit organizations have considerably helped women's understanding of menstruation hygiene. To promote the usage of tampons, campaigns have been organized at universities, small towns, and schools.

Restraints

  • The use of tampons is more difficult and messier

Tampons might create more of a mess and require more work to insert and remove. Women are hesitant to convert to tampons due to the fact that they need to be inserted into the body. It makes perfect reason that they could make some people feel uneasy. Tampons could make a mess and take more work to insert and remove. Tampons occasionally cause allergic reactions, which limits the market's growth.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Tampon industry?

  • What is the main driving factors propelling the Tampon Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Tampon Industry?

  • What segments does the Tampon Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Tampon Market sample report and company profiles?

Browse the full "Tampon Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report

Tampon Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

There is substantial evidence that the hormones produced by the female population have an impact on rates of severe mortality and morbidity. In rare circumstances, COVID-19 has resulted in a higher menstrual flow, which can be painful and throw off the menstrual cycle. Menstrual period symptoms are rarely asked about in surveys of symptoms because it is not known what causes them specifically.

Indirect effects on reproductive health include stress, worry, hunger, and modifications to sleep, physical activity, and food. The prevalence of irregular periods seems to have increased after the pandemic. It has become clear that the COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant influence on women's and girls' ability to control their menstrual cycles and health.

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the Tampon market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.90% between 2022 and 2028.

  • The Tampon market size was worth around US$ 4285.60 million in 2021and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 6044.87 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • On the basis of price range, the mid-range dominated the market in 2021.

  • On the basis of Sales Channel, the online retailers dominated the market in 2021.

  • On the basis of region, North America dominated the tampon market in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC

Tampon Market: Segmentation Analysis

The tampon market is segregated based on source, nature, pack size, price range, sales channel and region.

Based on the source, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Among these, the organic segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on nature, the market is divided into scented and unscented. Among these, the unscented segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on pack size, the market is divided into less than 10, 10-30, 31-50 and 50 & above. Among these, the less than 10 segments led the market in 2021 and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

The market is divided into economy, mid-range, and premium based on price range. Among these, the mid-range segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on sales channels, the market is divided into wholesalers/distributors, hypermarkets/supermarkets, drug stores/ pharmacies, multi-brand stores, specialty stores, online retailers, and other sales channels. Among these, the online retailers' segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The tampon market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, the North American region became the tampon's largest market due to the greatest number of women in this area increasing their tampon use. Additionally, increased government efforts to make women's hygiene accessible to most of the population would support expanding the tampon industry in this region.

A significant factor anticipated to improve women's tampon adoption during the projection timeframe is the significant increase in the number of initiatives designed to raise awareness of the advantages of tampon use.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 4285.60 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 6044.87 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

5.90% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

SvenskaCellulosa AB, Procter and Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Masmi, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Cora, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Inc., CormanSpA, First Quality Enterprises Inc., First Quality Enterprises Inc, Bella, Bodywise Ltd., and Others

Key Segment

By Source, Nature, Pack Size, Price Range, Sales Channel, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Tampon Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Tampon market include:

  • SvenskaCellulosa AB

  • Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Edgewell Personal Care Company

  • Masmi

  • Lil-Lets UK Limited

  • Cora

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation

  • Unicharm Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.

  • CormanSpA

  • First Quality Enterprises Inc.

  • Bella

  • Bodywise Ltd.

Recent Industry Developments:

  • February 2022: The Kimberly-Clark Corporation was recognized as one of America's most responsible businesses by Newsweek, an American weekly news publication.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Tampon market is segmented as follows:

By Source

  • Organic

  • Conventional

By Nature

  • Scented

  • Unscented

By Pack Size

  • Less than 10

  • 10-30

  • 31-50

  • 50 & above

By Price Range

  • Economy

  • Mid-range

  • Premium

By Sales Channel

  • Wholesalers/Distributors

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

  • Drug stores/ Pharmacies

  • Multi-Brand Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online Retailers

  • Other Sales Channels

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Tampon Market

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Source, Nature, Pack Size, Price Range, Sales Channel, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


