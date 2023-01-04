Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market Report 2023: Rising Need For Protein Separation For The Preparation Of Recombinant Proteins Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, and Nanofiltration & Others), By Product, By Application, By End-user, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market size is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

Provision Of More Advantages In Comparison To Standard Or Normal Flow Filtration (Nff)



Some significant benefits that the tangential flow filtration offer are higher flow rates, increased productivity, and lesser development of filter cake have increased the utilization of TFF across various industries. TFF used as a single-use method also aids in the reduction of cross-contamination of the finished product with any retentate. This approach has given rise to an improved version of the current TFF technology known as single-pass TFF.



Rising Need For Protein Separation For The Preparation Of Recombinant Proteins



Numerous scientific disciplines, including protein chemistry, immunology, molecular DNA/RNA/oligonucleotides, biochemistry, and microbiology, have been using tangential flow filtration techniques. The primary use of TFF in these industries is to fractionate diluted protein mixtures, desalt and concentrate peptides and proteins, and salvage and purify recombinant proteins or antibodies from cell culture mediums. The ability of TFF to perform highly efficient diafiltration and concentration processes allows precise separation of intact biomolecules.



Market Restraining Factor

High Initial Flux In Microfiltration Membranes



A significant drawback in the tangential flow filtration systems is the high initial flux. This is especially prominent in TFF microfiltration membranes. Initial flux hinders the carrying volume of subsequent flows and can rapidly foul the membrane. As a result, the control of transmembrane pressure becomes highly prominent, which is only sometimes possible. The high initial flux decreases the overall flux rate as well.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the tangential flow filtration market is categorized into single-use tangential flow filtration systems, reusable tangential flow filtration systems, membrane filters, and filtration accessories. The single use TFF systems acquired a significant growth rate in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021. The single use TFF systems are preferred and utilized by multiple companies, contract manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations. These are also used in research and academic studies. This system offers advantages like smaller footprints, reduced cross-contamination, and severely less processing time for the whole batch.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the tangential flow filtration market is classified into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and others. The microfiltration segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021. The pore size of these membranes lie between 0.1 and 10 micrometers and these are extensively used in protein fractionation, pretreatment of other membranes, and microbial removal. The increased use of microfiltration processes in cell separation methods are the main driver of the growth of this segment.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the tangential flow filtration market is fragmented into protein purification, vaccine and viral vectors, antibody purification, raw material filtration, and others. The protein purification segment acquired the highest revenue share in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021. The growth of the segment is attributable to the rising need and use of recombinant protein. TFF is used to concentrate and desalt peptides and proteins to recover and purify antibodies.



End-user Outlook



Based on end user, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations, and academic institutes & research laboratories. The contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment procured a considerable growth rate in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021. Increased demand for biopharmaceuticals, growing adoption of single-use TFF technologies, and growing investments are all responsible for the growth of the segment.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the tangential flow filtration market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment recorded the maximum revenue share in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021. The government in the region have initiated various initiatives and programs that support the extensive utilization of TFF technology. The rise in the biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals companies research and production capabilities are further boosting the applications of TFF.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius AG)

Merck Millipore (Merck Group)

Alfa Laval AB

Repligen Corporation

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

ABEC, Inc.

Sterlitech Corporation

Synder Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Technology



Chapter 4. Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product

Chapter 5. Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Application



Chapter 6. Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market by End-user



Chapter 7. Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

