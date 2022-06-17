Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market Research Report 2022: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations by Key Players
Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market by Disease Type, Application, End-user, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Targeted drug delivery is the selective transport of drug to targeted tissues, organs, and cells through various drug carriers.
Targeted drug delivery is designed to improve the pharmacological and therapeutic properties of conventional drugs and to overcome problems, such as limited solubility, drug aggregation, poor bio-distribution, and lack of selectivity, control drug release carrier, and reduce normal tissue damage.
With the non-toxic and biodegradable characteristics, it can increase the retention of drug in the lesion site and the permeability, and improve the concentration of the drug in lesion site.
There are different types of drug delivery vehicles, such as polymeric micelles, liposomes, lipoprotein-based drug carriers, nanoparticle drug carriers, and dendrimers. An ideal drug delivery vehicle is nontoxic, biocompatible, biodegradable, and non-immunogenic and must avoid recognition by the host defense mechanism.
Market Dynamics
The increasing population of diabetes, rising research and development activities, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global targeted drug delivery market over the forecast period.
For instance, in September 2021, Oncxerna Therapeutics Inc. a precision medicine company using an innovative RNA-expression based biomarker platform to predict patient responses to its targeted oncology therapies, has announced new clinical and biomarker data from its bavituximab program in an electronic poster at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress 2021.
Moreover, the increasing cases of diabetes are also anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period. According to the International Diabetes Federation in 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79) are living with diabetes.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global targeted drug delivery market, market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global targeted drug delivery market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global targeted drug delivery market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global targeted drug delivery market
Detailed Segmentation
Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market, By Disease Type:
Cardiovascular Diseases
Pulmonary Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Endocrine Diseases
Oncological Disorders
Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market, By Application:
First Order Targeting (Organ Compartmentalization)
Second Order Targeting (Cellular Targeting)
Third Order Targeting (Intracellular Targeting)
Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market, By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market, By Region:
North America
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
By Country
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
By Country
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
By Country
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
By Country
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rdijn
