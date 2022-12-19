Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing Report 2022: Top Competitors Generated $28.9 Billion in 2021 - Forecasts to 2026

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing report provide a comprehensive analysis of the market structure, drivers, and leading competitors as well as marketing strategies, M&As, divestures and new products.

In 2021, the market for business information top competitors in the tax, accounting and business information publishing market generated a total of $28.9 billion, an increase of 10.5% from 2020, powered by strong growth from several key players, notably Garter, Intuit, Dow Jones and Xero.

Despite that increase, tax and accounting professionals are expected to face challenges in the years ahead, including disruption from government policies in the U.S. as well as in OECD markets. Rely on the Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Publishing Report to build your strategy in these critical publishing markets for this year and beyond.

The report identifies several key drivers spurring this market's growth. Among the most significant is the current state of taxation and regulation of business, along with a macroeconomic environment that supports the demand for tax and accounting information. In addition, business information product sales are driven by a need to evaluate and manage risk. are the data-driven products that benefit from the power of AI power by scale; vast data sets and superior data technology expertise.

The Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing report contain separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Global regulatory trends: including a sharp rise in sales taxes in the U.S. and in OECD markets; dealing with the COVID aftermath, and digitization of tax collection in the U.S. and global minimum tax

Market and industry trends: including breakdowns by geographic region, and the growing application of AI, machine learning and natural language processing in new platforms, tools and solutions

Leading competitors: including data on market share and M&A activity, including the mega-merger of S&P Global and HIS Markit

Global perspective and forecast including currency effects and global market forecasts

Detailed company profiles

The following companies are profiled in this report:

Bloomberg Tax

Dow Jones

Gartner

Harvard Business Publishing

Haufe Group

HIS Market

Intuit

Kantar

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

S&P Global

SAGE Group

Thomson Reuters

Wiley

Wolters Kluwer

Xero

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Introduction

Definition of the Business Information Publishing Market

Definitions by Format Information Databases Platforms/Tools & Solutions Other Formats (Hardcover & E-Books & Professional Journals)

Definitions by Geography

Sources of Information Primary Research Secondary Research Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts



Executive Overview

Introduction Revenue & Growth Competitive Landscape Drivers Outlook



Trends & Product Landscape

Introduction

Current Trends Automation Continuous Accounting Advisory Roles Tax Legislation: US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Tax Legislation: Inflation Reduction Act COVID Aftermath and Taxes The Digital Tax Collector Global Minimum Tax The ESG Juggernaut

Looking Ahead SMB Penetration Data Security Blockchain & Accounting

Product Landscape Table Business Publishing Market by Product Format, 2020-2022 (million dollars) Intelligence Platforms/Tools & Solutions Information Databases Other Formats (Hardcover & E-Books & Professional Journals)



Leading Competitors

Introduction

Market Share Table Leading Business Information Publishers, 2020-2021 (million dollars)

Mergers & Acquisitions Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2018 Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2019 Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2020 Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2021 Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2022

Gartner Company Overview Business Segments Recent Company Performance Publishing Strategy Innovation

S&P Global

Intuit

Kantar

Sage Group

IHS Markit

Wolters Kluwer

Thomson Reuters

Dow Jones

Xero

Harvard Business Publishing

Haufe Group

Wiley

Bloomberg Tax

Global Perspective & Forecast

Introduction

Currency Effects Table Currency Exchange Rates, 2019-2021

Business Publishing by Geography

Market Forecast

Global Markets

Product Segments

Forecast Market Share for Leading Competitors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7kcmd

