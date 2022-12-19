U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.00
    +12.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,204.00
    +76.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,390.00
    +45.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.00
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.71
    +0.42 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3970
    -0.2820 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,751.49
    +25.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.09
    -20.38 (-5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.83
    +37.71 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing Report 2022: Top Competitors Generated $28.9 Billion in 2021 - Forecasts to 2026

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing report provide a comprehensive analysis of the market structure, drivers, and leading competitors as well as marketing strategies, M&As, divestures and new products.

In 2021, the market for business information top competitors in the tax, accounting and business information publishing market generated a total of $28.9 billion, an increase of 10.5% from 2020, powered by strong growth from several key players, notably Garter, Intuit, Dow Jones and Xero.

Despite that increase, tax and accounting professionals are expected to face challenges in the years ahead, including disruption from government policies in the U.S. as well as in OECD markets. Rely on the Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Publishing Report to build your strategy in these critical publishing markets for this year and beyond.

The report identifies several key drivers spurring this market's growth. Among the most significant is the current state of taxation and regulation of business, along with a macroeconomic environment that supports the demand for tax and accounting information. In addition, business information product sales are driven by a need to evaluate and manage risk. are the data-driven products that benefit from the power of AI power by scale; vast data sets and superior data technology expertise.

The Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing report contain separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

  • Global regulatory trends: including a sharp rise in sales taxes in the U.S. and in OECD markets; dealing with the COVID aftermath, and digitization of tax collection in the U.S. and global minimum tax

  • Market and industry trends: including breakdowns by geographic region, and the growing application of AI, machine learning and natural language processing in new platforms, tools and solutions

  • Leading competitors: including data on market share and M&A activity, including the mega-merger of S&P Global and HIS Markit

  • Global perspective and forecast including currency effects and global market forecasts

  • Detailed company profiles

The following companies are profiled in this report:

  • Bloomberg Tax

  • Dow Jones

  • Gartner

  • Harvard Business Publishing

  • Haufe Group

  • HIS Market

  • Intuit

  • Kantar

  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions

  • S&P Global

  • SAGE Group

  • Thomson Reuters

  • Wiley

  • Wolters Kluwer

  • Xero

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

  • Introduction

  • Definition of the Business Information Publishing Market

  • Definitions by Format

    • Information Databases

    • Platforms/Tools & Solutions

    • Other Formats (Hardcover & E-Books & Professional Journals)

  • Definitions by Geography

  • Sources of Information

    • Primary Research

    • Secondary Research

    • Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts

Executive Overview

  • Introduction

    • Revenue & Growth

    • Competitive Landscape

    • Drivers

    • Outlook

Trends & Product Landscape

  • Introduction

  • Current Trends

    • Automation

    • Continuous Accounting

    • Advisory Roles

    • Tax Legislation: US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

    • Tax Legislation: Inflation Reduction Act

    • COVID Aftermath and Taxes

    • The Digital Tax Collector

    • Global Minimum Tax

    • The ESG Juggernaut

  • Looking Ahead

    • SMB Penetration

    • Data Security

    • Blockchain & Accounting

  • Product Landscape

    • Table Business Publishing Market by Product Format, 2020-2022 (million dollars)

    • Intelligence Platforms/Tools & Solutions

    • Information Databases

    • Other Formats (Hardcover & E-Books & Professional Journals)

Leading Competitors

  • Introduction

  • Market Share

    • Table Leading Business Information Publishers, 2020-2021 (million dollars)

  • Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2018

    • Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2019

    • Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2020

    • Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2021

    • Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2022

  • Gartner

    • Company Overview

    • Business Segments

    • Recent Company Performance

    • Publishing Strategy

    • Innovation

  • S&P Global

  • Intuit

  • Kantar

  • Sage Group

  • IHS Markit

  • Wolters Kluwer

  • Thomson Reuters

  • Dow Jones

  • Xero

  • Harvard Business Publishing

  • Haufe Group

  • Wiley

  • Bloomberg Tax

Global Perspective & Forecast

  • Introduction

  • Currency Effects

    • Table Currency Exchange Rates, 2019-2021

  • Business Publishing by Geography

  • Market Forecast

  • Global Markets

  • Product Segments

  • Forecast Market Share for Leading Competitors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7kcmd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $136 Billion Buying These 4 Stocks Since 2016

    The Oracle of Omaha has concentrated Berkshire Hathaway's purchases in four stocks over the past six years.

  • 2 Terrific Growth Stocks Down 72.1% and 77.6% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Now's a good time to invest in a pair of businesses that are performing a lot better than their stock price performance would suggest.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 39% to 83% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett is doing in 2022 what he's frequently done throughout his career -- beating the market. According to Wall Street, these three Buffett stocks could soar by 39% to 83% next year. Buffett himself likely didn't make the call to buy Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) for Berkshire's portfolio.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Reports Quarterly Results for Period Ended October 31, 2022, Fiscal 2023 Q1

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.

  • Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

    The electric vehicle maker is expected to make an announcement this week, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As...

  • Better Bitcoin Stock: Coinbase vs. Marathon Digital Holdings

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price hit an all-time high of $67,567 last November. The world's top cryptocurrency lost its luster as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds drove investors away from riskier investments. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), one of the market's top Bitcoin mining companies, both shed more than 80% of their value this year.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Yelp Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

    The stock market downturn won't last forever, so buy these two high-quality companies while they're discounted.