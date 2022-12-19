Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing Report 2022: Top Competitors Generated $28.9 Billion in 2021 - Forecasts to 2026
Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing report provide a comprehensive analysis of the market structure, drivers, and leading competitors as well as marketing strategies, M&As, divestures and new products.
In 2021, the market for business information top competitors in the tax, accounting and business information publishing market generated a total of $28.9 billion, an increase of 10.5% from 2020, powered by strong growth from several key players, notably Garter, Intuit, Dow Jones and Xero.
Despite that increase, tax and accounting professionals are expected to face challenges in the years ahead, including disruption from government policies in the U.S. as well as in OECD markets. Rely on the Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Publishing Report to build your strategy in these critical publishing markets for this year and beyond.
The report identifies several key drivers spurring this market's growth. Among the most significant is the current state of taxation and regulation of business, along with a macroeconomic environment that supports the demand for tax and accounting information. In addition, business information product sales are driven by a need to evaluate and manage risk. are the data-driven products that benefit from the power of AI power by scale; vast data sets and superior data technology expertise.
The Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing report contain separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
Global regulatory trends: including a sharp rise in sales taxes in the U.S. and in OECD markets; dealing with the COVID aftermath, and digitization of tax collection in the U.S. and global minimum tax
Market and industry trends: including breakdowns by geographic region, and the growing application of AI, machine learning and natural language processing in new platforms, tools and solutions
Leading competitors: including data on market share and M&A activity, including the mega-merger of S&P Global and HIS Markit
Global perspective and forecast including currency effects and global market forecasts
Detailed company profiles
The following companies are profiled in this report:
Bloomberg Tax
Dow Jones
Gartner
Harvard Business Publishing
Haufe Group
HIS Market
Intuit
Kantar
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
S&P Global
SAGE Group
Thomson Reuters
Wiley
Wolters Kluwer
Xero
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
Introduction
Definition of the Business Information Publishing Market
Definitions by Format
Information Databases
Platforms/Tools & Solutions
Other Formats (Hardcover & E-Books & Professional Journals)
Definitions by Geography
Sources of Information
Primary Research
Secondary Research
Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts
Executive Overview
Introduction
Revenue & Growth
Competitive Landscape
Drivers
Outlook
Trends & Product Landscape
Introduction
Current Trends
Automation
Continuous Accounting
Advisory Roles
Tax Legislation: US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Tax Legislation: Inflation Reduction Act
COVID Aftermath and Taxes
The Digital Tax Collector
Global Minimum Tax
The ESG Juggernaut
Looking Ahead
SMB Penetration
Data Security
Blockchain & Accounting
Product Landscape
Table Business Publishing Market by Product Format, 2020-2022 (million dollars)
Intelligence Platforms/Tools & Solutions
Information Databases
Other Formats (Hardcover & E-Books & Professional Journals)
Leading Competitors
Introduction
Market Share
Table Leading Business Information Publishers, 2020-2021 (million dollars)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2018
Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2019
Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2020
Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2021
Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2022
Gartner
Company Overview
Business Segments
Recent Company Performance
Publishing Strategy
Innovation
S&P Global
Intuit
Kantar
Sage Group
IHS Markit
Wolters Kluwer
Thomson Reuters
Dow Jones
Xero
Harvard Business Publishing
Haufe Group
Wiley
Bloomberg Tax
Global Perspective & Forecast
Introduction
Currency Effects
Table Currency Exchange Rates, 2019-2021
Business Publishing by Geography
Market Forecast
Global Markets
Product Segments
Forecast Market Share for Leading Competitors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7kcmd
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900