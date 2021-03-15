Global Tax Management Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract:
- Global Tax Management Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tax Management estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.3% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$18.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR
- The Tax Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
ADP
Avalara
Blucora
Canopy Tax
DAVO Technologies
Defmacro Software
Drake Software
H&R Block
Intuit
Sailotech
SAP
Sovos
Taxback International
TaxCloud
TaxJar
TaxSlayer
Thomson Reuters
Vertex
Wolters Kluwer
Xero
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tax Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
