U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.50
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,444.00
    +104.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.00
    +28.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.80
    +15.60 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.71
    +0.21 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.16
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3300
    +0.3340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,721.54
    +407.81 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.60
    +39.01 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.81
    +49.11 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Global TCF in Air Springs Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Grodno Azot OAO, Hyosung Advanced Materials and Indorama Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TCF Market in Air Springs: Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An air spring, the most important part of an air suspension system; consists of three major parts: air bellow, bead plate, and piston. The evolution of air springs began during the period of early 1900 when General Motors had built air suspension systems for trucks and airplanes. Since then, the market for air springs has witnessed an excellent journey in the wake of rapid changes in the industry and the growing adoption of air suspension systems in several vehicle types across regions. Now, many nations (both developed and developing ones) have mandated the use of air springs in commercial vehicles. After comprehending the benefits of air springs, the penetration of air suspension systems in the advanced economies has grown up tremendously with the developing nations following the suit.

TCF (Tire Cord Fabric) is a reinforcement fabric used in the bellows of an air spring to provide strength and stability to the rubber compound. It is majorly used as an inner and outer reinforcement layer of the bellow rubber to provide mechanical strength and help rubber to regain its actual shape after contraction or expansion. Polymeric textile fabrics, such as Nylon/Polyamide 66, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Nylon/Polyamide 6; are used for the reinforcement of the rubber compound to make air bellows.

The incessant growth in the demand for TCFs in air springs was halted by the falling production of automobiles in 2019. In 2020; the market stakeholders were expecting to regain its growth trajectory; however, the pandemic hit the industry hard, causing unimaginable disruption across the supply chain. As a result of that, the TCF market in air springs logged a massive decline of -11.5% in 2020, creating a lag of 4 years in the market.

The long-term outlook of the TCF market in air springs still looks favorable with an expected bounce back in the market from 2021 onwards. The strong market fundamentals like recovery in automotive production and the rolling stock market, increasing penetration of air springs in the emerging economies, and excellent properties of TCF are likely to drive the market to recover at a promising rate of 6.5% to reach US$ 133 million in 2026.

Segments' Analysis

TCF Market in Air Springs: by Platform Type

Based on the platform type, the TCF market in air springs is segmented as light vehicles, M&HCV, trains, and others. Despite experiencing the gravest decline in 2020, M&HCV is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for TCFs for air spring applications during the forecast period. High penetration of air springs in M&HCVs in Europe and North America in the wake of several stringent regulations, mandating the usage of air springs. Various benefits, such as lightweight, further trigger the use of air springs in the M&HCV segment.

TCF Market in Air Springs: by Air Spring Type

Based on the air spring type, the market is segmented as rolling lobe, convoluted, and others. The Rolling lobe is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, because of its high usage in M&HCVs, especially in Europe and North America. However, the dominance of the air spring type widely differs for the Asia-Pacific region due to differences in road conditions.

TCF Market in Air Springs: by Material Type

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as nylon 66, PET, and nylon 6. Nylon 66 is expected to remain the most preferred material type in the market during the forecast period. It is the most desirable material for high-performance air springs, owing to its heat resistance up to 180C, good fatigue resistance, higher strength, and greater adhesion with rubber. Owing to their massive array of advantages, nylon 66 has gained a lead over competing materials in air spring applications.

Regional Analysis

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for TCFs in Air Springs during the forecast period. Germany, The UK, and Turkey are the growth engines of the European market with the presence of major air spring manufacturers, tier players, and raw material suppliers. Most of the air spring suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to regain its 2019-market level at the fastest rate, witnessing the highest growth during the same period. The fastest growth of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing penetration of air springs in the vehicles manufactured in countries like China and India. Also, a large number of air spring manufacturers are planning to set up a manufacturing base in these countries to get the benefit of low-cost manufacturing.

Key Players

The market for TCF in air springs is moderately consolidated as the major companies hold a fair share of the market. There is a high synergy between TCF for tire applications and air spring applications, creating room for players manufacturing TCFs for tire applications. Also, the major players have successfully leaped ahead in the market by performing expansion and providing a wide variety of product portfolios.

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, TCF manufacturers, air spring manufacturers, and tier players. The following are the key players in the TCF market in air springs arranged alphabetically.

  • Grodno Azot OAO

  • Hyosung Advanced Materials

  • Indorama Corporation

  • Kordsa Technical Textile Co. Inc.

  • Shenma Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Wuxi Taiji Industry Co.

  • Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd.

Development of durable TCF for critical applications, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Environment Analysis
2.1. Contribution of TCF in Air Bellows and Air Springs Market
2.2. Supply-Chain Analysis
2.3. Industry Life Cycle
2.4. Market Drivers
2.5. Market Challenges

3. The COVID-19 Impact Assessment
3.1. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID TCF Market Assessment in Air Springs
3.2. Key Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Entire Ecosystem
3.3. GDP Loss vs Market Loss
3.4. Market Scenario Analysis (Worst-Case, Normal-Case, and Best-Case Scenarios)

4. Market Assessment
4.1. Market Assessment (2015-2026) (US$ Million and Kilotons)
4.1.1. Platform Type Assessment (Light Vehicles, MHCV, Trains, and Others)
4.1.2. Material Type Assessment (Nylon 66, PET, and Nylon 6)
4.1.3. Air Spring Type Assessment (Rolling Lobe, Convoluted, and Others)
4.1.4. Fabric Type Assessment (Tire Cord Fabric and Single-End Fabric)
4.1.5. Regional Assessment (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
4.1.6. Country-Wise Assessment (10+ Top Major Countries)
4.2. The dominance of Different Air Spring Type in Different Vehicles/Applications.
4.3. The dominance of Different Materials in Different Vehicles/Applications

5. Competitive Analysis
5.1. Market Consolidation Level
5.2. Regional Competitive Landscape
5.3. Market Share Analysis
5.4. Major Players, their Product Portfolio, and Competitive Advantages
5.5. Mapping of Major Players by Material Type and Vehicle Type
5.6. Geographical Presence
5.7. New Product Launches
5.8. Strategic Alliances: Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, etc.
5.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Strategic Growth Opportunities
6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis
6.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Platform Type
6.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Material Type
6.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Air Spring Type
6.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Fabric Type
6.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Region
6.1.6. Market Attractiveness by Country
6.2. Emerging Trends
6.3. Growth Matrix Analysis
6.4. Strategic Implications
6.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)

7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4j1s83

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 1st, 2021

    After a bullish August, the Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $50,000 levels to support another breakout month.

  • Aluminum Halts Surge After Warning on Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum steadied -- after surging to the highest since 2011 on Tuesday -- as a Chinese industry group warned the metal’s dramatic rally wasn’t supported by market fundamentals and could deter buyers.Supply isn’t in a notable shortfall and consumption isn’t strong enough to warrant such high prices, the China Nonferrous Metals Association said in its newsletter. Aluminum may retreat quickly once the high prices impact demand and substitutions emerge, it said. The metal has jumped

  • OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite higher oil demand

    LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) -OPEC and its allies will likely stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases despite revising up the 2022 demand outlook and facing U.S. pressure to raise production more quickly, four sources said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, OPEC+ experts revised the 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million bpd, up from a previous 3.28 million bpd, potentially building the case for higher output in future. OPEC+ expects demand to grow by 5.95 million bpd this year after a record drop of about 9 million bpd in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but demand only grew by about 3 million bpd in the first half of 2021.

  • The United States Will Become The Next Turf For Bitcoin Miners. Genesis Digital Acquires 20k BTC Miners

    Genesis Digital Assets has purchased 20,000 Bitcoin miners from Canaan in a bid to expand its operations in North America and the Nordics.

  • China's Xiaomi completes business registration of electric vehicle unit

    Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday it has completed the official business registration of its electric vehicle unit, marking the latest milestone in its push into the automotive sector. The new unit, to be called Xiaomi EV Inc, opened with registered capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun as its legal representative, Xiaomi said in a statement.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Macquarie to Buy 50% Stake in Medical Properties Trust Portfolio

    (Bloomberg) -- Medical Properties Trust Inc. agreed to sell a 50% stake in a portfolio of eight Massachusetts-based hospitals to a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management, as health-care infrastructure continues to garner interest from investors traditionally focused on toll roads, ports and utilities. The transaction with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V LP, an affiliate of Macquarie Group Ltd., values the portfolio at $1.78 billion and is expected to generate $1.3 billion in proceeds for

  • China's factory activity contracts for first time since April 2020

    The slowdown in the manufacturing sector underscores the fragility of the ongoing economic recovery and the impact of strict coronavirus curbs in the country, backing expectations Beijing will roll out more support measures to revitalise growth. Two separate official surveys released on Tuesday showed China's factory activity grew at a slower pace, while the services sector slumped into contraction. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 last month, from 50.3 in July, breaching the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • Asia's factories hit by pandemic-related supply disruptions

    Asia's factory activity lost momentum in August as a resurgence in coronavirus cases disrupted supply chains across the region, raising concerns faltering manufacturing will add to economic woes caused by slumping consumption. Southeast Asia, a low-cost manufacturing hub for many global companies, was hit particularly hard with factory activity shrinking in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia because of virus outbreaks and output suspensions, surveys showed on Wednesday. "Virus disruptions add to the list of headwinds for the region's producers, including semiconductor shortages and high shipping costs," said Alex Holmes, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.

  • Supply issues in UK manufacturing push up prices

    Companies nonetheless still achieved solid gains in output, new orders and employment.

  • Oil Prices Unlikely To Overheat As Delta Variant Weighs In

    The International Energy Agency stated this month that the spread of the Delta variant would lead to a somewhat slower growth in oil demand for the remainder of 2021.

  • What Is Payment for Order Flow? Behind the Trading Controversy at Robinhood and Other Brokers.

    Online brokers are under scrutiny for getting paid to carry out trades with particular firms. Here's how the system works and what investors need to know.

  • Wetherspoons' Carling and Coors deliveries hit in latest supply chain disruption

    This is a step up from last week, when the chain said it was working with alternative suppliers to replace some items on its menu, but that it was able to offer its full food and drink menu in its pubs.

  • Aluminium hits 10-year high as China curbs smelters

    Aluminium prices hit a 10-year high on Tuesday as production slowed in China amid tougher controls on electricity consumption.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio cut sales forecast due to chip supply shortage

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc on Wednesday cut its delivery forecast for the third quarter this year due to uncertain and volatile semiconductor supplies. Nio cut its delivery forecast for the third quarter to around 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles from a previous 23,000-25,000 vehicles. Li Auto Inc, which sells extended-range electric vehicles, said it sold 9,433 vehicles last month, up 248% from a year earlier.

  • Occidental Petroleum Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 84 RS Rating

    On Monday, Occidental Petroleum hit an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating rising into the 80-plus percentile with an upgrade to 84, up from 78 the day before. In terms of fundamentals, Occidental Petroleum has posted rising EPS growth over the last three quarters. Occidental Petroleum earns the No. 7 rank among its peers in the Oil & Gas-International Exploration & Production industry group.

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Grind Higher

    The S&P 500 has gone back and forth over the last couple of sessions, with more of an upward tilt than anything else.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Phone won't talk to your car? You are not alone: study

    Problems getting smartphones to connect properly with vehicle infotainment systems are now the No. 1 gripe among consumers according to the latest study of new model quality released on Tuesday by market research firm J.D. Power. Overall, J.D. Power says electronic and infotainment system malfunctions are the cause of six of the top 10 complaints from U.S. buyers of 2021 cars, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, despite years of effort by automakers to better integrate digital technology. Stellantis NV's Ram truck brand for the first time led the rankings in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, and the French-Italian automaker's Dodge muscle car brand was second.