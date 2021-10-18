U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

The Global Tea Market is expected to grow by $ 16.20 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Global Tea Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the tea market and it is poised to grow by $ 16. 20 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5. 19% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tea Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02798496/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the tea market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by functional benefits of tea and rapid rise in consumption of green tea. In addition, functional benefits of tea is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The tea market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The tea market is segmented as below:
By Product
Black tea
Green tea
Others
By Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the tea market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on tea market covers the following areas:
Tea market sizing
Tea market forecast
Tea market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tea market vendors that include Associated British Foods Plc, Barrys Tea, Bigelow Tea Co., ITO EN Ltd., Nestle SA, Numi Inc. PBC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea, and Unilever Group. Also, the tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02798496/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


