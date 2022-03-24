U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Global Tea Market Size-Share, Industry Demand [2022-2027] | Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Dark Tea, Other), Growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, Leading Players Updates, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation

Industry Research
·7 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Tea Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Tea industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Tea market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Tea market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Tea market.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18692462

Scope of the Tea Market Report:

Tea is an aromatic beverage commonly prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured leaves of the Camellia sinensis.
Lipton (Unilever), Tetley (Tata Global Beverages), Twinings (ABF), Taetea Group, Tieguanyin Group, Tazo (Unilever), The Republic of Tea, Yorkshire Tea, Dilmah, Bamatea, Chinatea, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Tea market.

Top 5 only took up 9.42% of the global market in 2018.

China was the largest in this market, which was accounted for a market share of 36% in 2018, and it will enlarge continually in the next few years. Europe and the United States are also important markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Tea Market
This report focuses on global and China Tea market.
In 2020, the global Tea market size was US$ 95970 million and it is expected to reach US$ 148160 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The Major Players in the Tea Market include: The research covers the current Tea market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • Lipton (Unilever)

  • Tetley (Tata Global Beverages)

  • Twinings (ABF)

  • Taetea Group

  • Tieguanyin Group

  • Tazo (Unilever)

  • The Republic of Tea

  • Yorkshire Tea

  • Dilmah

  • Bamatea

  • Chinatea

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Green Tea

  • Black Tea

  • Oolong Tea

  • Dark Tea

  • Others

Green Tea is the most widely consumed which takes up about 57.02% of the total sales in 2018 and will reach to 56.41% in 2025.

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Retailer

  • Food Service

Retailer is the most widely used which took up about 62.91% of the global total in 2018. Meanwhile, Food Service only took up about 37.09% in 2018.

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18692462

The Tea Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Tea business, the date to enter into the Tea market, Tea product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Get a sample copy of the Tea Market report 2022-2027

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Tea?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Tea Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Tea market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Tea Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Tea market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18692462

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2020

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Tea Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Tea market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tea Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tea Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tea Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tea Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Tea Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Tea Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Tea, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Tea Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Tea Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Tea Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Tea Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Tea Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Tea Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Tea Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Tea Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Tea Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Tea Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Tea Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Tea Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Tea Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Tea Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Tea Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tea Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Tea Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Tea Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Tea Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Tea Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Tea Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tea Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Tea Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Tea Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Tea Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Tea Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Tea Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Tea Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Tea Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Tea Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Tea Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Tea Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Tea Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Tea Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Tea Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Tea Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Tea Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Tea Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
……………………
7 North America
8 Asia Pacific
9 Europe
10 Latin America
11 Middle East and Africa
12 Company Profiles
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix

Detailed TOC of Global Tea Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18692462

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


