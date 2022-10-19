Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. receives notice of auditor engagement by Wildfire Media Corp.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

New York, NY, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GTII : OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com , announced today that it has received notice from Wildfire Media Corp (“Wildfire”) that it has retained the services of a PCAOB approved auditor to undertake the requisite two year audit, as stated in the agreement the companies signed on September 14, 2022. The audit will include Wildfire’s consolidated balance sheet and statements of operations, shareholders’ equity, and cash flows as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, and its unaudited and reviewed consolidated balance sheet and statements of operations, shareholders’ equity, and cash flows as of and for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, as well as any additional stub periods as may be required for the Company’s SEC and financial reporting requirements. GTII expects that, once underway, progress reports of the audit will be forthcoming from Wildfire.



Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.:

GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII or at https://gtii-us.com/

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Story continues

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800

New York, NY 10011

Info@gtii-us.com



