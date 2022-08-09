Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. provides latest information regarding digital dividend distribution

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation announced that on July 28, 2022 FINRA declined to effectuate the Company’s request to pay a digital dividend to its shareholders. FINRA determined that the Company action was deficient because the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is unable to process the digital dividend distribution to GTII shareholders holding shares in CEDE & Co, which is a substantial percentage of its shareholders.



To reward its loyal shareholder base and keep its commitment to distributing a dividend, the Company is now in active negotiations with a digital securities firm, which could afford it the ability to allot digital dividends and fractional shares to all GTII shareholders. In the meantime, the Company urges its shareholders to continue to send in their request forms to the corporate transfer agent, Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. (“Liberty”), in anticipation of any next steps. The forms and instructions were released in the Company’s press, are on the Company’s website, www.gtii-us.com, and were mailed to all shareholders.

David Reichman, Chairman & CEO, stated, “Needless to say we are disappointed in FINRA’s decision, but we will continue to actively pursue other methods and partnerships to ensure that our shareholders are rewarded for their loyalty and their patience”.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII or at https://gtii-us.com/

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

