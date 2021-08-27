U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.75
    +11.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,239.00
    +79.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,317.75
    +43.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.30
    +6.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    +1.49 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3440
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.12 (+6.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1060
    +0.0500 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,363.85
    +66.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.83
    -9.47 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.99
    -8.99 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.’S REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 DEEMED EFFECTIVE BY THE SEC, IMPROVEMENTS ARE MADE ON BEYONDBLOCKCHAIN.US APP, AND THE BOARD DETERMINES TO FURTHER REDUCE DEBT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or “the Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada Corporation, announced today that it has been informed by the SEC that its registration statement on Form S-1, registering the shares of common stock underlying the Company’s recently distributed warrants, has been declared effective. Therefore, all shares underlying such warrants are registered for resale following exercise.

Furthermore, the Company’s trading platform, BeyondBlockchain.us, added several crypto currencies to its roster of currencies that are available for its users to trade, which are also featured on the newly-released mobile app.

Finally, the Company’s board of directors has authorized management to continue its efforts at retiring long-term debt, which has already been reduced by more than three million dollars since 2020. Shareholders can reference current public filings by the company for more information.

GTII's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman, stated "First, we are excited to inform our shareholders who received warrants that the SEC has declared our registration statement, related to the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, effective. In addition, the Company is continuing its commitment to retire as much long-term debt as it possibly can. The Board's decision continues that trend. And our progress made on the BeyondBlockchain.us platform and the associated mobile app, continues to exceed all expectations."

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mike King
Princeton Research, Inc.
3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas NV
702.338.2700


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It usually comes down to a rock-solid brand -- or a competitive advantage rivals can't replicate. Let's explore the reasons why legendary restaurant chain McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and international tobacco giant Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) fit the bill and could potentially maintain their dividend payouts long into the future. Known globally for its iconic golden arches and cheap hamburgers, few restaurant brands are as recognizable as McDonald's. And that's important for investors who want long-term staying power.

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near Record Highs That Are Still Worth Buying

    Buying stocks that have recently set all-time highs can actually be a better strategy. Here are three growth stocks near record highs that are still worth buying. Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have soared nearly 30% so far this year.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • Got $2,500? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Consider that a $2,500 investment made in Netflix stock a decade ago would now be worth roughly $15,500. With seasons heading for a change, investors are weighing their next purchases and portfolio allocation moves. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading gig-economy labor platform and could be on track to deliver big returns for shareholders if it maintains a top position in the space.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • The Market Is Totally Unprepared For A Surprise From The Fed

    Biden promises to make terrorists pay for attacks as evacuations continue, China mulls ban on big tech groups’ foreign IPOs, tech leaders pledge billions to strengthen cybersecurity, and other news to start your day.

  • Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Walmart The Trade: Walmart Inc