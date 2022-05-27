U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. gives further instructions to shareholders regarding its digital dividend.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
3 min read
In this article:
  GTII
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

New York, NY, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has further instructions for its shareholders, as of the record date of May 9, 2022, who want to accept ownership of their digital dividends in the form of Shibu Inu tokens.

Once Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc., the company’s transfer agent, has compiled the complete list of shareholders requesting their digital tokens, it will send the list to www.beyondblockchain.us. If the shareholder has an account there, the tokens will automatically be deposited into their digital wallet. If the shareholder does not have an account there, they can go on the www.beyondblockchain.us website and open an account and the tokens will be deposited into their new accounts. If a shareholder has a digital wallet on another digital platform, such as Coinbase, or wishes to open an account on another digital platform to receive their tokens, they should go to the www.beyondblockchain.us website where they will receive instructions on how to transfer the tokens to the digital platform of their choice, as long as the platform trades in ERC20 tokens.

GTII continues to urge its shareholders to go to the company’s website, www.gtii-us.com, access the token request form, and send it into the company’s transfer agent, Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. at inbox@libertystocktransfer.comShareholders will not be eligible to receive their tokens until they fill in and send a request form.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII or at https://gtii-us.com/

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800
New York, NY 10011
Info@gtii-us.com


