Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. cautions shareholders regarding recent social media misinformation

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

New York, NY, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, maintains its position that there is a serious, unaddressed and ongoing naked shorting problem related to its common stock, recent postings on various social media platforms have suggested that the problem is, at least in part, due to the actions of Mr. Curt Kramer, Mr. Seth Kramer, their firm, Power Up Lending Group, and their related parties, including Geneva Roth Remark Holdings. At this time, the Company has no specific evidence of any kind of a particular broker, bank, institution, or individual, including Mr. Curt Kramer, Mr. Seth Kramer, Power Up Lending Group, or Geneva Roth Remark Holdings undertaking such activity, but will continue to take action to combat any illegal trading or naked shorting in its stock whenever it occurs.



David Reichman, Chairman & CEO, stated, “GTII does not release information on social media platforms. We advise our shareholders to rely directly on our filings, disclosures, press releases and website updates. The Company has had no dealings with Mr. Kramer or Power Up, with the exception of a convertible debenture note agreement, which the Company entered into with Geneva Roth Remark Holdings on November 27, 2020, then paid in full, in cash, prior to maturity, and had the reserved stock released by Mr. Kramer on March 1, 2021.”

The Company continues to recommend that its shareholders rely solely on information that has been posted on the GTII official website, www.gtii-us.com, as well its own published information, in the form of SEC filings, disclosures and press releases, when gathering information about the Company, its ongoing business, capitalization, and future plans.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Story continues

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII or at https://gtii-us.com/

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800

New York, NY 10011

Info@gtii-us.com



