Global Technical Illustration Software Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Technical Illustration Software estimated at US$3. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Technical Illustration Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$898.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Adobe Systems
Autodesk
Canvas GFX
Corel
Cyient
Dassault Systèmes
Harita Techserv
Ignite
Illustration Limited
Lattice Technology
MAA Illustrations
Maxam Design
Nbg Drafting & Design
Oneil
PTC
QuadriSpace
Quark
SAP
Siemens
The Technical Drawing Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Technical Illustration Software - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive & Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive & Machinery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Technical Illustration Software Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Technical Illustration Software Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace &
Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace &
Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Technical Illustration Software Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace &
Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Technical Illustration Software Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace &
Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Technical Illustration Software Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace &
Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Technical Illustration Software Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace &
Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Technical Illustration Software Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Technical
Illustration Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace &
Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Technical
Illustration Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace &
Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Technical Illustration Software Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace &
Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Technical Illustration
Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Technical
Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical
Illustration Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Technical
Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery,
Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical
Illustration Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Technical Illustration Software Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Technical
Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Technical
Illustration Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Technical
Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery,
Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Technical
Illustration Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Technical Illustration Software by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Technical
Illustration Software by Component - Solutions and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Technical
Illustration Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Technical Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive &
Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Technical
Illustration Software by Vertical - Automotive & Machinery,
Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Telecommunications, Energy
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Technical
Illustration Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Telecommunications, Energy and Other Verticals
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
