Global Technical Textiles Market (2021 to 2028) - by Application, Process and Region
Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles Market, By Application, By Process, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An automotive textile is a specialized textile used not only in the automotive and transportation industries, but also in other industries as well. The selection of textile concentrate greatly on aspects such as visual appeal, safety, and comfort. For this reason, automotive textile specialists must have strong understanding of customer's requirements and tastes and must be able to translate them into designing and printing specifications, in line with specific customer needs.
Furthermore, automotive textile designers must also have knowledge of different fabrics, like nylon, silk, velour, and leather and be able to create a design that is compatible and complementary to each of these fabrics.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing investment in R&D of new high-performance woven textile solutions is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Quantum Materials announced to invest US$ 3.5 million to further diversify its business with customized state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment for R&D of non-traditional and high-performance woven textile solutions.
Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Carrington Textiles received the RU status for six of its flame retardant fabrics. The statues was granted under the category of 'flame resistant clothing for protection of industrial personnel against short-duration thermal exposures from fire.'
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global technical textiles market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global technical textiles market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Low & Bonar PLC, Ahlstrom Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), 3M Company, Polymer Group Inc., Milliken & Company Inc., Arville Textiles Ltd., Dickson-Constant, Baltex, and Freudenberg & Co. KG
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global technical textiles market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global technical textiles market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
Research Objectives
Assumptions
Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Process
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Industry Trend
Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Technical Textile Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Technical Textile Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Technical Textile Market, By Application 2021- 2028 (US$ Bn & KT)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Agrotech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Buildtech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Hometech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Indutech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Sportech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Packtech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Mobiltech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Meditech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Clothtech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Geotech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Protech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Oekotech
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
6. Global Technical Textile Market, By Process, 2021- 2028 (US$ Bn & KT)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Non woven
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Composite
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)
7. Global Technical TextileMarket, By Region, 2021- 2028 (US$ Bn & KT)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2021 - 2028
North America
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Western Europe
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Eastern Europe
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Asia Pacific
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
Others
Middle East Africa
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
8. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
Company Profiles
Law & Bonar Plc.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Ahlstrom Group
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Polymer Group Inc
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Milliken & Company Inc.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Arville Textiles Ltd
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Dickson-Constant, Baltex
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Freudenberg & Co. KG
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
