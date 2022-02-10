U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.25
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,657.00
    +16.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,983.25
    -55.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.20
    -5.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.01
    +0.35 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1448
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    -0.75 (-3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7600
    +0.2350 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,417.82
    +989.94 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.59
    +32.88 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,642.58
    -0.84 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Global Technical Textiles Market (2021 to 2028) - by Application, Process and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Technical Textiles Market

Technical Textiles Market
Technical Textiles Market
Technical Textiles Market

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles Market, By Application, By Process, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An automotive textile is a specialized textile used not only in the automotive and transportation industries, but also in other industries as well. The selection of textile concentrate greatly on aspects such as visual appeal, safety, and comfort. For this reason, automotive textile specialists must have strong understanding of customer's requirements and tastes and must be able to translate them into designing and printing specifications, in line with specific customer needs.

Furthermore, automotive textile designers must also have knowledge of different fabrics, like nylon, silk, velour, and leather and be able to create a design that is compatible and complementary to each of these fabrics.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing investment in R&D of new high-performance woven textile solutions is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Quantum Materials announced to invest US$ 3.5 million to further diversify its business with customized state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment for R&D of non-traditional and high-performance woven textile solutions.

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Carrington Textiles received the RU status for six of its flame retardant fabrics. The statues was granted under the category of 'flame resistant clothing for protection of industrial personnel against short-duration thermal exposures from fire.'

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the global technical textiles market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global technical textiles market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Low & Bonar PLC, Ahlstrom Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), 3M Company, Polymer Group Inc., Milliken & Company Inc., Arville Textiles Ltd., Dickson-Constant, Baltex, and Freudenberg & Co. KG

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global technical textiles market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global technical textiles market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives

  • Assumptions

  • Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Process

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Technical Textile Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global Technical Textile Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Technical Textile Market, By Application 2021- 2028 (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Agrotech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Buildtech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Hometech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Indutech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Sportech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Packtech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Mobiltech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Meditech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Clothtech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Geotech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Protech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Oekotech

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

6. Global Technical Textile Market, By Process, 2021- 2028 (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Non woven

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Composite

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

7. Global Technical TextileMarket, By Region, 2021- 2028 (US$ Bn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2021 - 2028

  • North America

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • By Country

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Western Europe

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Eastern Europe

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Asia Pacific

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • By Country

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Others

  • Middle East Africa

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

  • Company Profiles

  • Law & Bonar Plc.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Ahlstrom Group

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Polymer Group Inc

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Milliken & Company Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Arville Textiles Ltd

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Dickson-Constant, Baltex

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Freudenberg & Co. KG

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35uyxr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Delivery Hero sees 2022 revenue growth as investments pay off

    The German group, which said in January it expected its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022, has invested heavily in its divisions amid a boost to orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it seeks to keep rivals at bay in an increasingly competitive e-commerce space. Delivery Hero's fourth-quarter orders grew 27% to 775.5 million from the same period in 2020, pushing full-year revenue at the upper end of the company's previous forecast of 6.4 billion to 6.7 billion euros.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • ArcelorMittal Sees Steel Slowdown After Best Year Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA expects growth in global steel demand to slow this year after record prices helped the company post its biggest annual profit in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarDemand fo

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • FTX Chief Reminds Congress That 95% of Crypto Volume Is Offshore

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief executive officer and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said 95% of crypto trading volume occurs offshore and urged for greater regulatory clarity to attract businesses to the U.S.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increa

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising. Today’s the Day It Might End Its Slide.

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms are higher following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Asking The FDA To Authorize Its Covid Shot?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after asking the FDA to authorize its Covid shot for emergency use? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Unilever’s Inflation Warning Piles More Pressure on CEO Jope

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc warned of the worst inflation since the financial crisis, adding to Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope’s woes after a failed bid to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer business and the arrival of activist shareholder Nelson Peltz.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher after rush of better-than-expected earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher heading into overnight trading Wednesday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks were lifted by an influx of strong corporate earnings in an upbeat earlier session.