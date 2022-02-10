Global Technical Textiles Market (2021 to 2028) - by Application, Process and Region

Technical Textiles Market

Technical Textiles Market

Technical Textiles Market

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles Market, By Application, By Process, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An automotive textile is a specialized textile used not only in the automotive and transportation industries, but also in other industries as well. The selection of textile concentrate greatly on aspects such as visual appeal, safety, and comfort. For this reason, automotive textile specialists must have strong understanding of customer's requirements and tastes and must be able to translate them into designing and printing specifications, in line with specific customer needs.

Furthermore, automotive textile designers must also have knowledge of different fabrics, like nylon, silk, velour, and leather and be able to create a design that is compatible and complementary to each of these fabrics.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing investment in R&D of new high-performance woven textile solutions is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Quantum Materials announced to invest US$ 3.5 million to further diversify its business with customized state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment for R&D of non-traditional and high-performance woven textile solutions.



Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Carrington Textiles received the RU status for six of its flame retardant fabrics. The statues was granted under the category of 'flame resistant clothing for protection of industrial personnel against short-duration thermal exposures from fire.'



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global technical textiles market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global technical textiles market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Low & Bonar PLC, Ahlstrom Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), 3M Company, Polymer Group Inc., Milliken & Company Inc., Arville Textiles Ltd., Dickson-Constant, Baltex, and Freudenberg & Co. KG

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global technical textiles market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global technical textiles market

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Process

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Technical Textile Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Technical Textile Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Technical Textile Market, By Application 2021- 2028 (US$ Bn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Agrotech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Buildtech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Hometech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Indutech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Sportech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Packtech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Mobiltech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Meditech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Clothtech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Geotech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Protech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Oekotech

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

6. Global Technical Textile Market, By Process, 2021- 2028 (US$ Bn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Non woven

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Composite

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn & KT)

7. Global Technical TextileMarket, By Region, 2021- 2028 (US$ Bn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2021 - 2028

North America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Western Europe

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Eastern Europe

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Asia Pacific

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

Others

Middle East Africa

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Share Analysis, By Application, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Market Share Analysis, By Process, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Law & Bonar Plc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Ahlstrom Group

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Polymer Group Inc

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Milliken & Company Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Arville Textiles Ltd

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Dickson-Constant, Baltex

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35uyxr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



