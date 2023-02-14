The Global Technical Textiles Market is forecast to grow by $59.78 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Technical Textiles Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the technical textiles market and is forecast to grow by $59.78 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period.

Our report on the technical textiles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of technical textiles in industrial manufacturing sector, rising importance of healthcare and hygiene, and increasing focus on sports.



The technical textiles market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Mobiltech

• Indutech

• Sporttech

• Buildtech

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of technical textiles in security and defense as one of the prime reasons driving the technical textiles market growth during the next few years. Also, proliferation of new technologies and growing use of geotechnical textiles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the technical textiles market covers the following areas:

• Technical textiles market sizing

• Technical textiles market forecast

• Technical textiles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading technical textiles market vendors that include 3M Co., Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Berry Global Inc., Don and Low Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Duvaltex Inc., Elevate Textiles Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials, Heytex Bramsche GmbH, Hindoostan Mills Ltd., HUESKER Synthetic GmbH, Huntsman Corp., Indian Technical Textile Association, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SKAPS Industries Inc., SRF Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd. Also, the technical textiles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

