ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Technical Textiles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180719/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Technical Textiles Market to Reach $208.5 Billion by 2024



Technical textiles are fibrous materials produced using different combinatorial processes such as knitting, weaving, composites formation and nonwovens among others, and offered in different forms including fabrics, yarns, mats, composites, made-up goods and also converted products. Due to their varying grades that are suited for different applications, technical textiles are finding use in multiple industries including across construction, water treatment, construction and sport and leisure industries, among others. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Technical Textiles is projected to reach US$208.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Technical Textiles, accounting for an estimated 28.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$58.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period.



Global market for technical textiles is being propelled by expanding applications in a range of end-use sectors, steady pace of technology advancements, and a relatively stable economic environment. Rapid growth of automotive industry in emerging economies and the growing use of technical textiles in construction industry applications are expected to stimulate growth in the coming years. Growth will also be driven by the sustained increase in healthcare spending across the world as well as the growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing and environmental conservation. Rising demand for building textiles, increasing demand for nonwoven technical textiles and the growing use of technical textiles in electronics industry also augur well for the market`s growth. In the US, technical textiles have already established their use case in a multitude of applications including automotive, sporting goods and industrial components. China dominates growth in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the sheer increase in production and consumption volumes of technical textiles. Growth in the Chinese technical textiles market is also driven by the increasing awareness about technical textiles, increasing disposable incomes of people and the growing demand for wearable technology.

Select Competitors (Total 159 Featured) -

Story continues

3M Company

Agru America Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Belton Industries Inc.

Berry Global Group

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

Delfingen Industry S.A

Dow Inc.

DSM Dyneema BV

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Freudenberg SE

Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd.

Hanes Geo Components

Hindoostan Mills Ltd.

Huesker Synthetic GmbH

Johns Manville

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG

Low & Bonar PLC

Milliken & Company

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Propex Operating Company LLC

Royal Ten Cate

SGL Carbon

SKAPS Industries

Solmax

SRF Limited

Strata Systems Inc.

Techfab India

Teijin Limited

Thrace Group

TWE Group GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180719/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Technical Textiles

Technical Textiles: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Technical Textiles Emerge as a Major Segment within the Global

Textile Industry

World Textile Production by Textile Type (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Production Volume for Technical Textiles and

Traditional Textiles

World Textile Industry by Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for Apparel, Home Textiles and Technical Textiles

World Textile Industry by Fiber Type (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Consumption for Manmade and Natural Fibers

Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical

Textiles’ Clout

A Brief Note on Technical Textiles Production Processes

World Technical Textiles Production by Country/Region (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Americas, China,

EU, India, and Rest of World

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Market Growth

World Technical Textiles Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Technical Textiles Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

Value CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin America,

Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Technical Textiles: A Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Focus on Partnerships, Collaborations and M&A to Gain

Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity

Technical Textiles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market

Expansion

New & Emerging Applications Bolster Market Prospects

Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector

Mobile Textiles: Major Segment

Ultralight Mobile Textiles Make a Cut

Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Year 2010

through 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2019

A Glance at Primary Applications of Mobile Textiles in

Automotive Vehicles

Rising Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

Geotextiles Step In to Enhance Overall Market for Building

Textiles

Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage: Primary

Applications

Visible Shift towards Spunbonds

Spunbond CAPEX Continues to Grow

Growing Emphasis on R&D

Uptrend in Construction Industry Augurs Well

World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of

GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of

GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Medical Textiles Emerges as Rapidly Growing Market Niche

A Glance at Key Applications of Medical Textiles

Innovations Spur Demand

Soaring Opportunities for Technical Textiles in Industrial Sector

Sports Textiles: Niche Segment

Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments

Clothing Textiles Make a Cut

Agro Textiles Set to Expand Footprint and Addressable Market

A Look into Key Applications of Agro Textiles

Packaging Textiles Gain Traction

Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales

World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Others,

Nonwovens and Woven

Global Production of Nonwovens by Geographic Region (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Asia, Europe,

NAFTA, South America, and Rest of World

World Nonwovens Market by Application (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Building, Filtration, Hygiene,

Medical, Upholstery, Wipes and Others

Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites

Nanotechnology Comes to Fore to Augment Technical Textile

Landscape

Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-

derived Feedstock

Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use

Case

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth

Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-

Economic & Demographic Trends

Stable Economy

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &

2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Woven

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Woven by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Woven by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Woven by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Processes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Processes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Processes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobiltech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Mobiltech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobiltech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Indutech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Indutech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Indutech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sportech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Sportech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Sportech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packtech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Packtech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Packtech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Buildtech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Buildtech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Buildtech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clothtech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Clothtech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Clothtech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hometech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Hometech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hometech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Meditech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Meditech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Meditech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agrotech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Agrotech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Agrotech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Protech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Protech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Technical Textiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

The United States: Prime Market for Technical Textiles

Robust Growth Opportunities for Medical Textiles

Automotive Sector Continues to Offer Significant Opportunities

Airbags: A Niche Application

Geotextiles Make a Cut

Technical Textiles Assume Critical Importance in Defense & Law

Enforcement Applications

Personal Protection Equipment & Ballistic Vests

Camouflage

Shelters

Coated Technical Textiles Find Wider Use in Boating & Emergency

Shelters Applications

Impact of Trade Policies on Technical Textiles Industry

Market Analytics

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other

Processes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Technical Textiles by Process -

Woven, Non-Woven and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Woven,

Non-Woven and Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Application - Mobiltech, Indutech,

Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech,

Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Application - Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech,

Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech,

Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other

Processes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Woven,

Non-Woven and Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Application - Mobiltech, Indutech,

Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech,

Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Application - Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech,

Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech,

Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Technical Textiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other

Processes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Woven,

Non-Woven and Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Application - Mobiltech, Indutech,

Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech,

Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Application - Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech,

Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech,

Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Technical Textiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: The Dominant Producer, Consumer and Exporter of

Technical Textiles

Growing Demand Across Key End-Use Sectors Spurs Consumption

Volumes

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other

Processes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Woven,

Non-Woven and Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Application - Mobiltech, Indutech,

Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech,

Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Application - Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech,

Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech,

Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Technical Textiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Diverse Trends Across Geographical Regions

Leading Technical Textiles Producing Countries in Europe (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Production

Europe Continues to Offer Robust Opportunities

Market Analytics

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other

Processes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Woven,

Non-Woven and Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Application - Mobiltech, Indutech,

Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech,

Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Application - Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech,

Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech,

Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Technical Textiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

French Technical Textiles Market by End-Use Sector (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other

Processes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Woven,

Non-Woven and Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Application - Mobiltech, Indutech,

Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech,

Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Application - Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech,

Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech,

Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Technical Textiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other

Processes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Woven,

Non-Woven and Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Application - Mobiltech, Indutech,

Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech,

Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Application - Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech,

Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech,

Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other

Processes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Woven,

Non-Woven and Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Application - Mobiltech, Indutech,

Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech,

Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Technical Textiles by

Application - Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech,

Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Buildtech, Clothtech,

Hometech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Technical Textiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 97: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Textiles by Process - Woven, Non-Woven and Other

Processes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: UK Historic Review for Technical Textiles by Process -

Woven, Non-Woven and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Woven,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180719/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



