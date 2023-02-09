Global Technology, Analytics and Data Leader IRI Partners With Better for You Media to Sponsor Battle of the Brands and Behind the Wrapper Programming

IRI Named Data Sponsor for Better for You Media Programming

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better for You Media (BFY Media), a media network focusing on global wellness, health and food, announces it has partnered with Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), a world leader in technology, analytics and data, to be the official data sponsor of BFY Media's web series Battle of the Brands and the how-it's-made show "Behind the Wrapper," set to air on a major streaming platform this year.

"BFY Media is proud to partner with IRI to bring incredible value to our programming, especially our brands and viewers," says BFY Media Founder and Executive Producer Peter Groverman. "We look forward to working with them on developing this sponsorship and creating innovative new ways to bring IRI's rich insights to life."

As part of the sponsorship, IRI will provide its proprietary sales metrics to be featured in BFY programming, which is focused on global wellness, health and food. In August 2022, IRI merged with The NPD Group, forming a combined company that empowers brands and retailers across industries to collaborate, better service customers, respond to trends and leverage powerful insights that drive business growth.

"IRI's powerful consumer data and insights have been used by many of the world's leading brands and retailers to better understand consumers," says Jeremy Allen, president of Consumer Packaged Goods for IRI and NPD. "We are excited to partner with BFY Media to share some of this data with its ecosystem, to help power new growth for its partners and viewers."

In Battle of the Brands, two better-for-you food companies square off against each other during two-minute audition trailers. The competitors are paired off according to their "weight class," which compares key characteristics such as company sales data, founding story and social media audience size.

Each week, the competing brands' fanbases have a chance to vote for their favorite; the brand that receives the most votes earns the right to appear in a full episode of "Behind the Wrapper," hosted by legendary television host Marc Summers. Season 1 of "Behind the Wrapper" is set to debut later this year.

BFY Media is currently recruiting brands who wish to participate in the next Battle of the Brands. Interested brands should submit their information at www.BattleOfTheBrands.tv.

About BFY Media

The Better for You (BFY) Media network covers the global wellness market for global-minded, socially conscious and forward-thinking consumers. BFY Media produces multichannel programming and content from original productions, licensed final series and materials, and hand-picked wellness industry media sources, providing data-driven, in-depth educational entertainment that leaves everyone feeling good.

For more, visit betterforyoumedia.com.

About IRI

IRI, which recently merged with The NPD Group to create a leading global technology, analytics and data provider, unifies technology, analytics and data to reinvent how people and companies make decisions, take action and optimize performance. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.IRIworldwide.com.

BFY Media Contact IRI Media Contact Peter Groverman Shelley Hughes 353539@email4pr.com 353539@email4pr.com (305) 582-5643 (312) 731-1782

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-technology-analytics-and-data-leader-iri-partners-with-better-for-you-media-to-sponsor-battle-of-the-brands-and-behind-the-wrapper-programming-301743362.html

