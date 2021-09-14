U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,462.75
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,818.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,404.25
    -32.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.50
    -4.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.77
    +0.32 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    -10.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.32 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.88
    -1.07 (-5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3853
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.1250 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,052.52
    +1,132.81 (+2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.94
    +29.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.98
    -31.45 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Global Technology Pioneers Licella Announce Commissioning of World's Largest Operating Hydrothermal Liquefaction Facility

Licella Holdings
·4 min read

The Cat-HTR™ is a powerful decarbonisation platform that produces high value, low-carbon products, such as renewable transportation fuels and biochemicals.

Licella's Cat-HTR™ facility in NSW, Australia

Licella&#39;s Cat-HTR&#x002122; facility in NSW, Australia
Licella's Cat-HTR™ facility in NSW, Australia
Licella's Cat-HTR™ facility in NSW, Australia

SYDNEY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licella Holdings Ltd (Licella) is delighted to announce the successful initial commissioning of its upgraded Cat-HTR™ commercial-demonstration plant. The state-of-the-art Commercial Stage 1 (CS-1) facility represents the culmination of over fourteen years of successful, steady technology development into the Cat-HTR™ (Catalytic Hydrothermal Reactor), the company's pioneering hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) technology.

CS-1 is co-owned with Canadian Forest Products Ltd. (Canfor), a global leader in the manufacturing of sustainable forest products, through its joint venture, Arbios Biotech. It is built around the core of Licella's large pilot plant on the NSW Central Coast (Australia), utilising its commercial-scale Cat-HTR™ reactors.

The Cat-HTR™ is a powerful decarbonisation platform that produces high value, low-carbon products, such as renewable transportation fuels and biochemicals. The CS-1 facility represents a universal HTL platform that has the ability to process the widest range of post-consumer biomass residues and plastics in the world.

Licella CEO, Dr Len Humphreys, said that the new CS-1 facility will be capable of producing up to 140 barrels of sustainable oil per day, a direct substitute for fossil crude, from post-consumer biomass and plastics.


"We believe that our upgraded Cat-HTR™ facility is the largest operational plant of its kind in the world today. The commissioning of CS-1 acts as the catalyst to support the growing commercial roll-out of our Cat-HTR™ technology globally. It is an exciting commercial milestone," said Dr Humphreys.

Whilst older thermal upgrading technologies, such as pyrolysis and gasification, were developed in a less carbon-constrained world, the Cat-HTR™ has been developed to retain as much carbon in its products as possible. This results in a higher efficiency process which produces a high quality, stable and energy dense oil.

By using water to control the thermo-chemical reactions, the Cat-HTR™ process operates at lower temperatures, using less energy, and retains more carbon in its products, compared to pyrolysis and gasification. This makes the platform well suited to our carbon-constrained world. By comparison, pyrolysis and gasification are uncontrolled reactions, resulting in a significant percentage of carbon from the feedstock ending up as either solid char or gas (CO2).

The Licella team, based on the NSW Central Coast, have continued successful trial programs alongside the commissioning of the CS-1 facility. By taking advantage of remote monitoring and video access, the team made significant technical progress in a COVID-19 constrained environment, enabling the company, and its global partners, to make significant commercial progress.

This progress included Arbios Biotech this year forming a global alliance with Shell Catalysts & Technologies, to utilise Shell's upgrader technology in its Cat-HTR™ commercial plants and create an end-to-end biorefinery solution. Some of the first biocrude produced from the new Cat-HTR™ CS-1 facility will be shipped to Shell's facilities in Amsterdam for upgrading. In addition, Cat-HTR™ renewable biocrude can be fed into existing refinery infrastructure, a direct substitute for fossil derived equivalents.

In parallel, Mura Technology (Mura) are building the first commercial HTL facility for waste plastic, with the Cat-HTR™ technology at its core, in the UK through subsidiary ReNew ELP. Mura, who have a global strategic alliance with KBR, recently announced an agreement with Mitsubishi Chemicals to build an advanced recycling plant in Japan, with Licella's Cat-HTR™ technology at its core.

Media Enquiries: Andrea Polson (Marketing and Communications Manager) - andrea.polson@licella.com

About Licella
Licella is an Australian technology development company who invented the pioneering Catalytic Hydrothermal Reactor (Cat-HTR™) platform, the World's most commercially advanced hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) technology. HTL is the next generation of advanced recycling, chemically transforming low value feedstocks into sustainable oil, a direct substitute for fossil crude. The platform is proven across a wide range of waste biomass and post-consumer plastics. With more than A$100M invested over the past fourteen years, the Cat-HTR™ technology is a commercial ready solution, with facilities being built around the world by Licella and its strategic partners.

For more information on Licella and its Cat-HTR™ technology, visit www.licella.com

Related Files

Licella - CS1 Launch - Media Release FINAL 14 September 2021.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: Licella's Cat-HTR™ facility in NSW, Australia


The supercritical fluid boiler that heats the water for CS-1 at Licella's Cat-HTR™ commercial demonstration facility in NSW, Australia.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • EasyJet fails to impress City with £1.2bn fundraising drive

    EasyJet is facing fresh turbulence after the City took a dim view of its plans to tap shareholders for £1.2bn following last week’s failed takeover swoop by rival Wizz Air.

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Not every name Berkshire Hathaway holds is right for all investors, but any of these three picks would be at home in almost any investor's portfolio.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift sideways ahead of inflation data

    Stock futures were little changed Tuesday morning as traders awaited a highly anticipated new inflation report.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why Is Affirm Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having a so-so day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes lower by less than 1% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. In fact, the only major news item specific to Affirm is an analyst increasing its price target. A couple of weeks ago, Affirm jumped more than 40% in a day when it announced a partnership with Amazon, and the stock soared again last week after better-than-expected earnings from the fintech company.

  • Why Uranium Royalty, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Are SkyrocketingToday

    Uranium stocks have caught Reddit users' attention, and industry experts believe the bull run has only started.

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as another storm menaced a key U.S. energy hub just weeks after Hurricane Ida hammered local output.Crude futures gained 0.7% in New York after closing at the highest since early August on Monday. The latest system, Nicholas, made landfall in Texas, posing a threat to coastal refineries and petrochemical facilities. Global oil supplies fell by 540,000 barrels a day in August amid unexpected disruptions and will be flat this month, according to the Internat