Global Technology Talent Solutions Leader Pledges to Plant 5,000 Trees Around the World

·3 min read

Partnering with One Tree Planted, Collabera Moves Forward on Sustainability Initiative

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabera is excited to announce a new partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. The sustainability effort is designed to advance an eco-friendlier presence for Collabera across the globe.

As a charitable environmental leader, One Tree Planted has doubled the number of trees planted each year since being founded in 2014, In 2020 alone they planted 10 million trees. Their projects have helped restore and protect habitats for wildlife – while creating job opportunities and rebuilding communities. Now Collabera and One Tree Planted are working together to promote environmental awareness and create healthier global climates.

The joint program includes projects targeted at individual, local, and global impact. At the community level, Collabera is funding the planting of 1,100 fruit trees in the Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh Indian regions – promoting sustainable biodiversity, community, and soil and erosion control impacts throughout the Villages of Palwal. Additionally, plans include building two new nurseries in communities where the fruit trees will be planted to economize transportation costs and improve sapling acclimatization. As a global initiative, Collabera will be eliminating paper business cards for employees by transitioning to a digital alternative. To celebrate this significant change, Collabera has committed to plant an additional 500 trees to countervail the number of business cards printed over the past 25 years. Collabera will also be showing our gratitude for our enterprise clients by planting one tree per candidate hired in 2021.

Collabera plans to implement additional sustainability goals going forward. Karthik Krishnamurthy, Collabera's Chief Executive Officer, has put an emphasis on the importance of operating as an eco-friendly business, a priority that will gain momentum in the coming months. On the partnership with One Tree Planted, KK elaborated, "We are thrilled to join with One Tree Planted to advance reforestation across the globe. The importance of establishing and supporting environmentally conscious efforts is critical. We are proud to do our part and encourage others to consider what they can do to protect our planet."

Collabera will continue to adopt eco-friendly operations and employee programs to help minimize any negative effects on the environment. The company advocates that "together we can make a greater impact across the globe as we work towards reducing our carbon footprint."

About Collabera

Collabera's comprehensive technology and talent solutions enable organizations to drive growth. While our clients' success is at the center of everything we do, so is our ability to ensure that they are always future ready. Collabera works with 59% of the Fortune 100 companies across Banking, Financial Services, Technology, Communication Services and Healthcare Life Sciences industries. Headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ, Collabera has over 17,000 professionals across 10 countries, 60 offices and 3 global delivery centers.

CONTACT:
Aleesa Talmadge
aleesa.talmadge@collabera.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-technology-talent-solutions-leader-pledges-to-plant-5-000-trees-around-the-world-301400928.html

SOURCE Collabera

