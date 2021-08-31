Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Flavor Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Flavor Type (Activated Charcoal, Menthol, Coconut Oil, Peppermint, Lemon, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Drug & Pharmacy stores, Online and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global teeth whitening strips market will growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR.The market growth can be attributed to the rising instances of tooth decay among the population at large.



The unhealthy habits of carbonated drink consumptions along with the unhealthy food and acidic fast food consumption is driving the growth of the global teeth whitening strips market.Moreover, the availability of the product lowers the cost of expensive dental expert visitation is a major growth driving factor for the future growth of the global teeth whitening strips market.



Additionally, the consumers are actively inclined toward the products like teeth whitening strips due to rising concerns toward the yellow-teeth.The discoloration of the teeth is a major symptom for various diseases also bad oral habits also lead to such decays and thus substantiate the growth of the global teeth whitening strips market.



Furthermore, according to a recent report, 90% of the individuals believe that smile is a vital social profit and growing consumer preference for over the counter product in countries such as Germany, France, UK, India and China are anticipated to drive the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

Teeth whitening strips are the specially designed medical products that are invested in removing the discoloration and damaging of the teeth.Consumers obsessed with the pearly white teeth are active users of these products.



Excessive coffee drinkers, smokers, wine drinkers often get discoloration in their teeth that can be overcome by teeth whitening strips.

The global teeth whitening strips market segmentation is based on flavor type, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on flavor type, the market is further bifurcated into activated charcoal, menthol, coconut oil, peppermint, lemon, and others.



Menthol flavor is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and is expected to assert its dominance over the market segment due to added advantages of the menthol. The flavor gives a pleasant breath, a feeling of freshness, and supports the gum strength thereby substantiating the growth of the global teeth whitening strips market in the upcoming five years.

Holding the major shares of the global teeth whitening strips market are Nanchang Dental Bright Technology co. ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, Oral Essentials Inc., Fairywill, CAO Group, Inc, Equate, CVS Health, BonAyu Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through teeth whitening strips. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global teeth whitening strips market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global teeth whitening strips market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global teeth whitening strips market based on type, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global teeth whitening strips market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global teeth whitening strips market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global teeth whitening strips market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global teeth whitening strips market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global teeth whitening strips market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global teeth whitening strips market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to teeth whitening strips

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global teeth whitening strips market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Type:

o Activated Charcoal

o Menthol

o Coconut Oil

o Peppermint

o Lemon

o Others

• Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket & Hypermarkets

o Drug & Pharmacy stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Teeth whitening strips Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global teeth whitening strips market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131072/?utm_source=GNW



