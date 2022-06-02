ReportLinker

The Global Telecom Service Assurance Market size is expected to reach $12. 5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9. 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Telecom Service Assurance refers to the rules, processes, and procedures used by Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to verify that services delivered across networks satisfy pre-determined quality standards, allowing subscribers to have the best possible experience.

New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Solution Type, By Operator Type, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283469/?utm_source=GNW

Market growth will be fueled by increased investment in 5G deployments. Furthermore, the growing number of IoT connections will expand the market for telecom service assurance. Cloud-based solutions are projected to become more widely adopted as they minimize the cost of maintenance, provide flexibility, and allow for speedier deployment.



Telecom service assurance includes a systematic method of strengthening and better the quality of all the services offered by communication service providers (CSP) to the client. Service assurance assures that the network’s services adhere to a predetermined service quality level, ensuring the best possible subscriber experience. Fault & event management, performance management, service management, network traffic management, quality of service management, customer experience management, and network & service testing are some of the tools and solutions used in service assurance. The demand for assurance services has grown dramatically as CSPs seek to distinguish themselves from other players and introduce value-added services like IPTV, VOIP, and video services. Telecommunication providers, on the other side, have grown to rely on guaranteed quality service.



The development of IoT connections, which is predicted to triple by 2025 from 2017, will present a tremendous opportunity for telecom service assurance providers. Because of the growing penetration of mobile & internet users in these regions, APAC, Latin America, and MEA will drive market growth.



COVID-19 Impact



The global economy has been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy, oil & gas, logistics and transportation, aviation, and manufacturing are among the financial and industrial sectors where it has had a large economic influence. The world economy is expected to enter a recession as a result of the loss of trillions of dollars. Economic activity is diminishing as a result of an increasing number of countries implementing and prolonging lockdowns, which will have a bad impact on the global economy. Each individual & government, including state, federal, central, local, and provincial governments, has been in continual contact with one another in society to supply and receive real-time information on COVID-19.



Market Growth Factors



Individuals being educated to adapt to new technology



When it comes to grow a company’s revenue, technological advancements are critical. It’s used to keep track of consumer wants as they’re stated through various media. These channels could be part of a platform-based strategy to assist telecom companies to boost customer happiness and, as a result, income. Telecom businesses must rethink their service assurance strategies. Typically, contact centers could handle customer service issues related to telecommunications. However, the transforming world has compelled telecom businesses to rethink and reorganize their operations to compete in the digital market.



Growing mobile communication in different business



Machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) are likely to be greatly impacted by the speed and dependability of mobile connectivity. This necessitates seamless communication & network assurance so that communication does not break down in the middle. To accomplish successful machine-to-machine communication, mobile networks’ current capacity must be capable to accommodate billions of nodes, which is likely to rise in the coming years. Network capacity is presently insufficient to support M2M and human-based communications, as well as their various communication patterns, like lag time.



Market Restraining Factors



Compatibility problems along with difficulty in service providers’ in-house service assurance solutions



The most typical challenge encountered by customers when incorporating information into a telecom service assurance system is compatibility. When information from one system isn’t working properly on the other, this problem arises. Some software components or systems will likely work in one environment but not in another. When many systems are compatible, training costs are also minimized. If all of the software in use comes from the same vendor, common instructions and processes will apply across the board, making it simpler for users to be taught and accustomed to them.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Fault & Event Management, Performance Management, Quality & Service Management, and Intelligent Assurance & Analytics. The Service segment garnered a significant revenue share in the telecom service assurance market in 2021. In the telecom service assurance industry, the services segment plays a critical role. The requirement for support services is likely to grow as telecom service assurance solutions become more widely adopted by CSPs. Professional & managed services are the two types of services in the telecom service assurance sector. The services industry accounts for a significant portion of the overall telecom service assurance market and is predicted to develop rapidly.



Operator Type Outlook



Based on Operator Type, the market is segmented into Fixed Operator and Mobile Operator. The Fixed operator segment acquired the largest revenue share in the telecom service assurance in 2021. Although there is no universal definition of a fixed-line network, it is commonly used to refer to all wired networks used for voice & data communications. A fixed-line can be thought of as a cable connection to an end consumer that allows a user to make phone calls or connect to the Internet. Fixed-line services are distinct from the mobile phone network, which connects end users to the network through wireless transmission methods.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The Cloud segment procured a substantial revenue share in the telecom service assurance market in 2021. Telecom operators are quickly choosing cloud-based solutions because they lower software maintenance and upgrade costs, allow for speedier system implementation, and boost business flexibility. Scalability, Flexibility, operational efficiencies, affordability, and the low-cost factor are all advantages of cloud deployment. More availability across many geographically distributed data centers, infinite scalability for IoT and 5G expansion, and flexibility to support on-demand digital service life cycles are all benefits of the cloud-based telecom service assurance solution.



Organization size Outlook



Based on Organization size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Large enterprises segment acquired the largest revenue share in the telecom service assurance market in 2021. They have already adopted and implemented telecom service assurance services in large numbers. The demand for telecom service guarantees tools is likely to surge across major companies as infrastructure grows and new technologies emerge, like 5G, cloud, enterprise mobility, IoT, and network orchestration.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading segment in the telecom service assurance market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period. To satisfy the growing demand for 5G services in the future, telecom operators in the region are upgrading their networking infrastructure. In the construction of a new networking infrastructure, service assurance is likely to play a critical role. IoT generates a vast amount of data, and demand for data services is projected to climb as IoT usage grows.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Broadcom, Inc. are the forerunners in the Telecom Service Assurance Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Accenture PLC are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Nokia Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Ericsson AB, Amdocs Limited, Comarch S.A., Accenture PLC, and Broadcom, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Telecom Service Assurance Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2022: IBM joined hands with HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company. Together, the companies aimed to introduce a center of excellence to help communication service providers streamline network architecture, transform service dispatch and ease operations. Additionally, the center is a virtual hub to create a suite developed to assist telco buyers to convert their networks, such as edge modernization, telco core, vRAN, private networks, ORAN, and 5G labs.



Jan-2022: Nokia formed a partnership with IP Telecom, Ireland’s SME & Enterprise VoIP provider. Under this partnership, Nokia would supply optical networking equipment with IP Telecom to extend the user data center cloud connectivity architecture around metro areas in Portugal. Additionally, IP Telecom aimed to reach government and enterprise through a highly safe, constant 100Gbps optical data center interconnect solution.



Dec-2021: Comarch joined hands with IS-Wireless, a developer of 4G and 5G mobile networks. Together, the companies aimed to combine their solutions to offer complete functional mobile networks developed in the Open RAN model. Additionally, the network would provide low-priced and fast networks as compared to the local dealer.



Nov-2021: Accenture teamed up with Bharti Airtel, the leading premier telecommunications solutions provider. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to bring 5G networks in enhancing enterprise productivity.



Nov-2021: Amdocs extended its partnership with Globe Telecom, a leading service provider in the Philippines. Through this partnership, Amdocs Intelligent Networking offering would easily and rapidly enhance the cloud and digital-to-network mechanization path of Globe with adaptability to manage continuous developing network and service demands.



Nov-2021: Amdocs signed a multi-year refurbishment and support agreement with True Corporation, telecommunications, and digital services provider in Thailand. Under this agreement, True Corporation would enhance its current invoice and complaining platform to software from the new cloud-native and 5G-ready Amdocs CES21 offering, allowing the telecommunication assembles to control, introduce and monetize advanced new 5G services.



Oct-2021: Accenture teamed up with VMware, an American cloud computing and virtualization technology company. Together, the companies aimed to propel the communications service providers’ way to use cloud-native abilities to accelerate 5G and edge innovation to organizations with new services and products.



Oct-2021: Nokia joined hands with Lightstorm, India’s first carrier-neutral network infrastructure platform. Under this collaboration, Nokia would leverage Lightstorm’s service achievement and service affirmation procedure, allowing the enterprise to generate new revenue streams by providing Network-as-a-Service solutions to consumers.



Oct-2021: NEC Corporation joined hands with NTT Corporation, a Japanese telecommunications network. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to design Security Transparency Assurance Technology to minimize supply chain security threats, assure security visibility all over the supply chain by sharing system composition and risks of network devices and information systems that establish ICT architecture, including the Fifth Generation Mobile conversation Systems, private 5G, and Innovative Wireless and Optical Networks.



Sep-2021: IBM teamed up with DISH Network Corporation, an American television provider. This collaboration aimed to deploy the United States’ first greenfield cloud-native 5G network. Under this collaboration, DISH’s new smart network would be designed to be scalable, completely virtualized, and agile, profiting organization consumers around all industries. Additionally, DISH Network would use BM’s AI-powered automatic and network balance service and software to bring wide 5G network platforms.



Sep-2021: NEC Corporation and its subsidiary Netcracker joined hands with ADVA along with Juniper Networks. This collaboration aimed to introduce an integrated multi-vendor solution in support of streamlined 5G transport. This solution would enable Juniper to offer automatic IP WAN transport solutions and ADVA would provide safe optical connectivity, whereas Netcracker would offer cooperative end-to-end various domain service adaptation and automatic experience.



Jun-2021: NEC Corporation teamed up with NTT DOCOMO, a Japanese mobile phone operator. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop RAN Intelligent Controllers to support smart Radio Access Networks to minimize operational price, decrease power consumption, and enhance improvements.



May-2021: Ericsson extended its partnership with MASMOVIL Group, a provider of landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services. Through this partnership, Ericsson’s offering would execute the evolution and growth of the MASMOVIL top class 5G technologies that can be successfully used to upgrade and transform actual core networks.



Apr-2021: Nokia formed a partnership with Ernst & Young Oy, multinational professional services network. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to assist organizations and communication service providers to propel digital and enterprise transformation journeys and unlock the company’s capability of private wireless and 5G networks.



Jan-2021: Nokia came into a partnership with Google Cloud, cloud computing services. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to introduce new solutions for conversation service providers that improve network architecture, developed on a cloud-native 5G Core, and design the network edge as an enterprise services platform for companies.



Oct-2020: Accenture joined hands with ServiceNow, an American software company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to boost digital up-gradation and modernized dynamic operational tasks for the consumer in financial services, manufacturing, life sciences, telecommunications, healthcare, and government.



Jun-2020: Ericsson teamed up with Rogers, a Canadian communications and media company. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to provide 5G networks in Canada, along with its flexibility, scale, programmability, and agility to fulfill the increasing organization and customers’ experience and demands.



May-2020: IBM subsidiary Red Hat collaborated with Bharti Airtel, one of India’s largest combined telcos. Through this collaboration, Airtel would construct its next-era core analytical, network tools, and new customer and business services of this cloud platform established on open criteria.



Mar-2020: Broadcom collaborated with Allot, a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service solutions. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to provide modernized Traffic Intelligence, high-quality, and conversion path to the abandoned PacketShaper products line to the Allot Secure Service Gateway.



Mar-2020: Amdocs formed a partnership with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services. This acquisition aimed to provide Amdocs’ dominating BSS and OSS systems on Google Cloud and develop solutions and services to assist telecommunication enterprises to digitize, modernize and automate with the cloud.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022: NEC Corporation launched Automation Ecosystem to reinforce 5G xHaul Transformation Services. This launch aimed to attain communication service providers to facilitate operations, economical price, and quick time value to their various seller networks.



Nov-2021: Ericsson introduced the Intelligent Automation Platform, service management, and orchestration product. Through this launch, the company would focus on providing rApps offering to construct networks for the future. Additionally, the platform offers automation and AI solution, which enhance operational efficiency, network performance, and consumer experience to build advanced networks.



Oct-2021: Ericsson unveiled the Network Data Analytics Function solution. The solution that is based on smarter data-driven networks delivers an enhanced consumer experience by utilizing the data created by the network to fix and flag issues, to enhance service quality.



Jun-2021: IBM launched IBM Cloud Pak, a new hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software. This software provides assured 5G networks with decreased costs, quick delivery, and zero-touch operations services to the consumers. Moreover, utilizing IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, CSPs would enable AI-powered automation to elevate and control networks rapidly, in a broad range of ecosystems.



Jun-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced completely combined automated management to HPE’s existing 5G offering. This offering provides HPE 5G Automated Assurance along with new 5G abilities for HPE Service Director to arrange and monitor the network infrastructure, services, and functions to detect issues automatically to defend the server.



Jan-2021: Ericsson introduced a 5G network slivering solution for radio access networks. The solution allows the telecommunications service distributor to offer custom-made 5G services with assured performance.



Sep-2020: Huawei introduced the AirPON solution, the innovative SingleFAN Pro solution. The AirPON provides free fiber compound, fast service provisioning, and free right-of-way and site procurement, which would assist global users to construct superior optical approach networks in the coming decade.



Jun-2020: Nokia unveiled cloud-native Digital Operations Center software. The solution provides improved revenue chances to communication service providers along with an automatic platform that controls 5G slice-based services safely and economically for the entire lifecycle of services.



Feb-2020: Nokia introduced Nokia Experience Center along with Nokia Assurance Center, two new cloud-native software applications. The software assists communication service providers to administer networks more accurately and adequately and propelling new revenue chances.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: IBM took over Sentaca, a leading telco consulting services and solutions provider. This acquisition aimed to propel IBM’s cross-cloud consulting enterprise, adjoining crucial skills to assist communications service providers and media colossal update on various cloud platforms, innovate, to convert their enterprise.



Jan-2022: NEC Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Blue Danube Systems, and design next-generation wireless solutions for mobile networks. This acquisition aimed to expand NEC’s consumer supportability and resources in North America and would add to the wideness of its Open RAN solutions offering to fulfill the demands of the consumers.



Dec-2021: Broadcom took over AppNeta, a software company. This acquisition aimed to integrate AppNeta within DX NetOps solutions and strengthen its network performance surveillance portfolio over hybrid cloud-based applications and the internet.



Nov-2021: Ericsson completed the acquisition of Vonage, an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to develop its dominating mobile networks among technology administration for organization business. Additionally, Vonage would provide a platform to generate consumer investment in profiting developers, enterprises, and networks.



Oct-2021: Accenture completed the acquisition of umlaut, a global, full-service, cross-industry, end-to-end company. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to boost Accenture’s wide engineering abilities to assist enterprises using digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, and 5G to upgrade engineer, design, and produce their goods as well as implant sustainability.



Jun-2021: IBM took over Turbonomic, a Boston-based application resource, and network performance management software provider. This acquisition aimed to deliver enterprise with complete application monitoring and management to guarantee performance and reduce price leveraging AI to evaluate resources such as servers, networks, containers, databases, storage, and VMs.



May-2021: Amdocs took over Sourced Group, a leading global technology consultancy. Together, the companies aimed to reinforce Amdocs’ abilities for taking the telecommunication market to the cloud and deliver to Amdocs’ 350+ service supplier consumers achieved the experience of providing cloud at scale.



Nov-2020: Accenture took over Arca, a Spanish engineering services company. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Accenture’s part as a crucial partner for the deployment, design, operation, and engineering, of network services such as video, mobile, voice, fixed, 5G, data, and IoT, for buyers in the industrial, telecommunications, infrastructure and energy industries.



Aug-2020: Amdocs acquired Openet, a world-leading provider of 5G charging. This acquisition aimed to bring Openet’s open and network-centric mechanization with Amdocs’ 350+ service supplier consumers across the world, helping them to achieve 5G improvement across IoT, edge compute, cloud, and new consumer adventure.



Geographical Expansions:



Dec-2020: NEC Corporation expanded its geographical footprint by establishing an Open RAN laboratory in India. This expansion aimed to boost the development of NEC’s 5G open environment by pre combining partner Open RAN features to form end-to-end commercial solutions as per consumer requirements. Moreover, the solution would go through end-to-end practical acceptance on functional/operational performance and quality assertion within entire layers of the RAN, from cloud and network to service layers.



Nov-2020: NEC Corporation expanded its geographical footprints by establishing its Global Open RAN Center of Excellence in the U.K. This expansion aimed to propel the global embracement of Open RAN and reinforce its model for boosting the global distribution of 5G.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



o Fault & Event Management



o Performance Management



o Quality & Service Management



o Intelligent Assurance & Analytics



• Services



By Operator Type



• Fixed Operator



• Mobile Operator



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Nokia Corporation



• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company



• IBM Corporation



• NEC Corporation



• Ericsson AB



• Amdocs Limited



• Comarch S.A.



• Accenture PLC



• Broadcom, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283469/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



