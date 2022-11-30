U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market to Reach $228.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) estimated at US$141. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$228.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Industry"
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electronic Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$90 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Supply Chain Management segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

Electronic Design & Engineering Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR

In the global Electronic Design & Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$28.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Altadox, Inc.
Benchmark Electronics, Inc
Celestica, Inc
Compal Electronics, Inc.
Creation Technologies LP
Fabrinet
Flex Electronics
Foxconn
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
Jabil Circuit, Inc
Plexus Corporation
Sanmina-SCI Corporation
Venture Corporation Limited
Wistron


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033087/?utm_source=GNW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033087/?utm_source=GNW

