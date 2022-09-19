The Global Telecom Operations Management Market is expected to grow by $ 24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Telecom Operations Management Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the telecom operations management market and it is poised to grow by $ 24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the telecom operations management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable telecom management solutions, high internet penetration with increasing online content, and growing demand for telecom operations from SMEs.

The telecom operations management market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The telecom operations management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of enterprise mobile applications as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom operations management market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing M&A activities and the launch of new solutions by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the telecom operations management market covers the following areas:

• Telecom operations management market sizing

• Telecom operations management market forecast

• Telecom operations management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom operations management market vendors that include Accenture Plc, ALE International, Amdocs Ltd., Beta Systems Software AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Enhanced Telecommunications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Oman Telecommunications Co, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Also, the telecom operations management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

