U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.25
    -12.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,082.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,319.00
    -63.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.80
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.12
    -1.37 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    -11.30 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0433
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.58
    -2.19 (-6.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3520
    +0.1670 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,776.85
    +186.32 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.90
    -13.20 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,428.34
    +10.19 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Global Telecom Power System Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Telecom Infrastructures in Remote Areas to Create Growth Opportunities for Market - Forecasts to 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Telecom Power System Market

Global Telecom Power System Market
Global Telecom Power System Market

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecom Power System Market by grid type (On-Grid, Off-Grid, Bad grid), component, power source, Technology, (AC power system, DC power system), Power Rating (Below 10 kW, 10-20 kW, above 20 kW) and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telecom power system market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 5.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing number of telecom infrastructure in remote areas, growing adoption of telecom services and high data traffic, rising awareness about reducing carbon footprint from telecom power systems, growing adoption of hybrid power systems, increasing technological advancements in cellular networks, rising use of GaN-based power devices with evolution of 5G technology, surging requirements for advance telecom infrastructure and M2M connections.

Increasing number of telecom infrastructure in remote areas

With the increase in technological advancements in the telecommunications sector, the need for power-efficient networks also rises. The number of users connected to a network increases due to various services provided by service providers.

To provide users with high-speed, large-scale broadband services, and computational activities, service providers install numerous devices/equipment, such as routers, servers, switches, and radio base stations, in locations such as data centers, companies, homes, streets, and public spaces.

Also, to increase the energy efficiency of these devices, along with power systems, cooling systems, and batteries, there is an increased requirement for efficient power management solutions. With the increase in the number of users and telecom infrastructure in rural areas, requirements for telecom power systems of the networks will also witness significant growth.

Moreover, the increase in the usage of telecommunication services in remote areas due to the growing work from home culture for schools, offices, etc. has been leading to an increase in the number of telecom infrastructure for the provision of these services.

Growing adoption of telecom services and high data traffic

With time, technological advancements have increased, which tend to make communication easier and efficient, and people have shifted from wired technologies to wireless technologies. With time and understanding about telecommunication services such as voice, internet, networking, and data services, people have started adopting them at a faster pace.

With the growing need for telecommunication services, they are now used in all sectors i.e., schools, offices, data centers, healthcare, etc. With the smoother work execution including better communication services, improved internet services pertaining to better file transfer in offices, etc. people have started trusting these services for their day-to-day uses and necessities.

The rapid adoption of these services will lead to enhanced telecom infrastructure development in terms of more towers to provide services to more people and hence, higher demand for telecom power systems. The increasing number of wireless devices that can access mobile networks is leading to the growth of mobile data traffic.

As the number of mobile devices with advanced computing and multimedia capabilities is increasing, the demand for more capable and intelligent networks is also growing simultaneously.

Rising awareness of reducing carbon footprint in telecom power systems

The majority of the telecom tower sites across the world are in off-grid and bad-grid locations (where electricity is not continuously available throughout the day) and are powered by diesel generators. The diesel generators are of 10-15kVA capacity, have diesel consumption of about two liters per hour, and produce 2.63 kg carbon dioxide (CO2) per liter.

Thus, diesel consumption leads to huge emissions of CO2 leading to a higher carbon footprint. There has been a considerable increase in the average temperature of the earth in the past century. This temperature rise is attributed to the effects of global warming brought about by the accumulation of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere. Increasing public demand for corporate social responsibility and a genuine desire to bring positive changes in the environment are leading telecommunication service providers and their suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint.

In the decade 2010-2020, carbon emissions from the telecom industry had increased by about 124%, which means an increase in the carbon footprint, which can lead to global warming. This carbon emission issue is taken seriously by the telecom industry and hence, a shift toward green telecommunication is observed by adopting energy efficient technologies or renewable energy technologies such as diesel-solar, diesel-wind to produce electricity at telecom tower sites.

Asia Pacific is projected to become the fastest geographical market between 2022 and 2027

The large population in APAC has resulted in an extensive pool of mobile subscribers for telecommunication companies. The region is the largest contributor to the total number of mobile subscribers across the world. It is expected to witness an increase in the number of these subscribers in the coming years.

APAC is a diversified region with its countries transitioning toward digital transformation. The region is set to dominate 5G, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G core technologies owing to its size and diversity, as well as due to strategic lead taken by countries, including Singapore, South Korea, China, Australia, and Japan. Asian telecommunication service providers, vendors, and government firms are determined to take the lead in advanced telecom network deployments.

Most of the leading industrialized economies of the world are in APAC, and the region is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across various industries. The high adoption rate of new technologies in APAC has made it a lucrative market for telecom power systems; APAC exhibits a large-scale growth in the telecom sector, which is observed due to a large proportion of the population in this region.

Major players profiled in this report:

The telecom power system market is dominated by a few established players such as Eaton (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Cummins (China), ZTE Corporation (China), General Electric (US) and Schneider Electric (France).

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Number of Telecom Infrastructures in Remote Areas to Create Growth Opportunities for Market

  • Diesel-Solar Power Source to Witness Highest CAGR in Telecom Power System Market During Forecast Period

  • Bad-Grid Segment Held Largest Share of Telecom Power System Market in 2021

  • Inverter Component Segment to Experience Highest CAGR in Telecom Power System Market During Forecast Period

  • Telecom Power System Market in India to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Number of Telecom Infrastructures in Remote Areas

  • Growing Adoption of Telecom Services and High Data Traffic

  • Rising Awareness About Reducing Carbon Footprint from Telecom Power Systems

Restraints

  • High Deployment and Operational Costs

  • Environmental Concerns due to Usage of Diesel

Opportunity

  • Growing Adoption of Hybrid Power Systems

  • Increasing Technological Advancements in Cellular Networks (5G, Lte Services, Etc.)

  • Surging Requirements for Advanced Telecom Infrastructure and M2M Connections

  • Rising Use of Gan-Based Power Devices with Evolution of 5G Technology

Challenges

  • Lack of Infrastructure Development for Energy Management

  • Design Challenges for Telecom Power Systems

  • Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Ecosystem/Market Map

  • Telecom Power System Manufacturers

  • Telecom Network Solution Providers

  • System Integrators

  • Network Operators

Technology Analysis

  • 5G Network

  • Smart Manufacturing

  • Asset Performance Management Systems

Case Study Analysis

  • Powering of Large Telecom and Seasonal Air Conditioning

  • Advanced Remote Telecom Site Automation

  • Off-Grid Lte Wireless Networks

  • Hybrid Off-Grid Telecom Sites

  • Hd-Plc for a Faster, Cheaper Smart Metering

Company Profiles

  • ABB

  • Alpha Technologies

  • Ascot Industrial

  • Corning Incorporated

  • Cummins

  • Delta Electronics

  • Dynamic Power Group

  • Eaton

  • Efore

  • General Electric

  • Hangzhou Zhongheng Power Energy

  • Huawei Technologies

  • Jma Wireless

  • Myers Power Products

  • Schneider Electric

  • Staticon

  • Unipower

  • Vertiv Group

  • Voltserver

  • Zte Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esxd9x

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • LUNA pumps and dumps repeatedly in weekend’s roller coaster run

    The price of LUNA, the native token of Terra, is now as volatile as low-cap meme currencies, and is currently at 23,716.5% from its all-time low set on Friday, according to CoinGecko data. See related article: UST loses dollar peg as Terra market cap slumps Fast facts The Terra network suffered a major meltdown last […]

  • South African copper thieves are screwing up the future of electric vehicles

    Copper theft in South African mines threatens to cut into the global supply of platinum, a crucial metal for electrifying the auto industry.

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow

  • Cloudflare Enters the Database Business

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is best known for speeding up websites and protecting servers from massive attacks. Cloudflare rolled out Workers in 2017, a product that allows customers to run chunks of code on its edge. Website hosting service Pages became generally available last year, and both products are now integrated in a way that makes it simple to host an application on Cloudflare's network.

  • The Next Big Risk for Tech Stocks Is Already Brewing

    The new round of belt tightening threatens to cascade into a bigger problem—a slowdown in enterprise technology spending. Along with a rapidly fading global economy, it could drive another leg down in the industry’s earnings outlook. Robinhood (ticker: HOOD) started it off in late April by announcing it was laying off 9% of its workforce to improve operational efficiency.

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Uber Eats is launching two autonomous delivery pilots today in Los Angeles

    Uber Eats is launching not just one but two autonomous delivery pilots today in Los Angeles,

  • Chinese Wind-Turbine Companies Seek Global Growth as Western Rivals Struggle

    Companies such as Ming Yang and Goldwind are expanding internationally as GE, Vestas face headwinds due to rising materials costs and supply-chain bottlenecks.

  • Crucial gas supplies turned away from UK ports

    Critical shipments of natural gas are being turned away from British ports because National Grid fears it will be overwhelmed by supplies intended to tackle the European energy crisis.

  • China's April oil refinery output plunges to two-year low as COVID curbs bite

    China processed 11% less crude oil in April than a year earlier, with daily throughput falling to the lowest since March 2020 as refiners slashed operations on weaker demand due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns. Crude throughput last month was 51.81 million tonnes, equivalent to 12.61 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. Processing volumes for the January-April period were down 3.8% on the year at 223.25 million tonnes, or 13.58 million bpd.

  • China’s Coal and Gas Power Plummets as Covid Zero Hammers Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s electricity output plummeted last month as virus restrictions in Shanghai and other parts of the country pummeled economic activity from factory floors to steel mills and shopping malls.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWhereabouts of Terra’s

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Revenues

    BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to...

  • Oil prices slide as investors take profit; supply fear still looms

    Oil prices fell on Monday, paring early gains as investors took profit following a surge in the previous session, albeit in the shadow of supply fear as the European Union prepares an import ban on Russian crude and with limited increase in OPEC output. Brent crude futures were down $1.42, or 1.3%, at $110.13 a barrel at 0653 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were $1.10, or 1.0%, lower at $109.39 a barrel. Both benchmarks, which jumped about 4% last Friday, earlier climbed by more than $1 a barrel, with WTI reaching its highest since March 28 at $111.71.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Poised to Challenge $109.77 – $110.07 Resistance Early Monday

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil futures contract on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to $105.77.

  • Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

    African nations that have historically been gas suppliers to Europe are well placed to scale up their exports as Brussels looks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

  • Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) After Its First-Quarter Results

    As you might know, EVgo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVGO ) recently reported its first-quarter numbers. It wasn't the greatest...

  • Saudi Aramco’s Profit Soars as Oil Prices and Output Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersSaudi Aramco posted its highest profit since its record stock-market listing, after oil prices surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Aramco

  • Oil Prices Decline on Fear China Lockdowns Are Hurting More Than Feared

    Oil prices slipped on Monday after economic data from China suggested that the country’s latest struggle with Covid-19 is hurting fuel consumption. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, fell 1.1% to $109.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 1.6%.

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Consumers, Housing Market in Focus

    U.S. retail sales and existing-home sales data for April highlight this week’s economic calendar.