U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,061.00
    +8.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,495.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,363.00
    +39.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.20
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.77
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • Vix

    18.61
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8830
    -0.0420 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,483.05
    +89.87 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.99
    +268.31 (+110.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,345.88
    +108.10 (+0.38%)
     

Global Telecom Towers Market Report to 2027: Connecting/Improving Connectivity to Rural Areas and Improving & Catering to Increasing Data Needs Drives Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom Towers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global telecom towers market is expected to register a 3.34 % CAGR over the forecast period.

Tower-sharing is one of the significant growth drivers for the telecom industry, as it presents benefits, such as cost reduction and faster data rollout. The telecom tower industry has obtained high prominence as an independent industry, mainly in India and the United States.

Companies Mentioned :

  • American Tower Corporation

  • Helios Towers Africa

  • Indus Towers Limited (Bharti Infratel)

  • China Tower Corporation

  • SBA Communications Corporation

  • AT&T Inc.

  • Crown Castle International Corporation

  • T-Mobile US Inc.

  • GTL Infrastructure Limited

  • IHS Towers (IHS Holding Limited)

  • Tawal Com SA

  • CellnexTelecom

  • Deutsche Funkturm

  • First Tower Company

  • Orange

  • Telenor ASA

  • Zong Pakistan

  • Telkom Indonesia

  • Telxius Telecom SA

  • Telesites SAB de CV

  • Grup TorreSur

Key Highlights

  • As the geographical opportunities decline, diversification opportunities broaden, driven largely by the new communications infrastructure topographies required by 5G. Many tower companies are anticipated to hunker down in their core building business over the forecast period, buying and leasing vertical real estate, and such they may still see plenty of 5G antenna overlaid onto their towers.

  • In February 2021, Bharti Airtel, one of India's three major telecom operators, planned to develop its own 5G network technology stack in partnership with Qualcomm. The telco is expected to use the Qualcomm 5G Radio Access Network Technology stack to deploy its commercial 5G network, which can help set up virtual and open 5G networks throughout India.

  • The increasing emphasis on improving internet connectivity in rural areas is one of the major factors stimulating the deployment and improvisation of the telecom infrastructure in these areas, thereby aiding the market's growth. Smartphone penetration, raising awareness, increasing penetration of digital technologies, and investments from several organizations and governments are increasing the adoption of internet connection in these regions.

  • There has been a significant rise in the demand for connected and mobile devices globally. According to Cisco, the number of devices connected to the IP network by 2023 is expected to be 29.3 billion networked devices. The share of Machine-To-Machine (M2M) connections may grow from 33% in 2018 to 50% by 2023, with 14.7 billion M2M connections by 2023.

  • The environmental impacts of telecom towers have always been a significant concern. Radiation from mobile towers has been a significant issue, which is recognized as an unseen and subtle pollutant affecting life forms in multiple ways.

  • With the outbreak of COVID-19, the telecom industry witnessed a significant increase in demand for internet services due to a major chunk of the population staying at home and in remote working conditions. The increase in people working from home has led to increased demand for downloading, online video viewing, and communication through video conferencing, all leading to increased network traffic and data usage.

Key Market Trends

Operator-owned Tower is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

  • In the operator-owned telecom tower segment of the market studied, multiple mobile network operators (MNOs) are responsible for the towers' construction, functioning, and maintenance. These services are being increasingly outsourced to third-party companies in emerging economies.

  • Between towercos nearing saturation of addressable markets and investible portfolios globally, combined with the growing tendency of MNOs to carve out and keep operator-led towercos, towercos are having to look beyond their core business of building, purchasing, and leasing 'vertical real estate to consider new assets and new services. Indeed, according to many towerco leaders, upwards of 50% of organic growth is now found not in macro towers and rooftops but in lamp posts and in-building solutions.

  • Operators own more than two million telecom towers, while third parties have constructed the rest. Moreover, the advent of operator-owned companies that provide telecom towers, such as Bharti Infratel (India), with other MNOs as their clients, has provided further growth to the operator-owned telecom tower segment.

  • The trend of ownership of towers varies from region to region. In the Asia-Pacific, operators cling to their towers as a primary source of differentiation. In contrast, most of the towers in the US tower market have long since been transferred from MNOs to independent companies.

  • Mobile operators in countries such as India tend to own their towers through their captive tower subsidiaries or through joint ventures where they share ownership with other operators. The independent tower company model is more effective when compared with mobile operators owning their tower subsidiaries because such a model facilitates growth through arms-length contracts and removes the mobile operators' concerns over leasing space on their competitors' towers.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

  • The United States Landscape is one of the most competitive landscapes for major vendors. Many companies are operating for growth due to the country's excessive demands for 5G telecom. The US government has many key vendors engaging in mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, rollouts, and coalitions.

  • SBA Communications is a major tower provider in the United States, with around 10,000 towers in the country, and it is known for its focus on wireless communications. Additionally, the company announced a long-term master lease agreement with DISH that would provide DISH with access to SBA's nationwide portfolio of wireless communications sites.

  • Moreover, in February 2021, PG&E announced that it had agreed with SBA Communications Corporation to sell its license agreements with wireless providers. This agreement could also enable SBA to continue market and sublicense access to the towers and structures to additional wireless providers.

  • In Canada, mobile wireless services have been the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications industry in recent years. That trend is expected to continue with the deployment of new technologies, such as fifth-generation (5G) networks and new applications, including the Internet of Things (IoT).

  • Bell Mobility, RCCI, and TCI (collectively, the national wireless carriers) together exercise market power in the provision of retail mobile wireless services in all provinces except Saskatchewan, where SaskTel exercises sole market power. Bell Mobility exercises market power to provide retail mobile wireless services in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon.

  • Furthermore, in March 2021, a partnership was also announced alongside the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, which is expected to bring reliable wireless connectivity to 99% of Eastern Ontario's residents and businesses, bridging the cellular gap to enhance work, safety, and quality of life in the region. The initiative is part of Rogers' ongoing commitment to expand service and improve connectivity for underserved communities, including rural and remote regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Connecting/Improving Connectivity to Rural Areas
5.1.2 Improving and Catering to Increasing Data Needs
5.2 Market Challenges
5.2.1 Environmental Concerns about Power Supply Systems to Towers
5.2.2 Tower-sharing between Telecom Companies

6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6.1 Discussed Key Trends In Telecom Industry - Infrastructure Sharing (Active And Passive)

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 By Fuel Type
7.1.1 Renewable
7.1.2 Non-renewable
7.2 By Type of Tower
7.2.1 Lattice Tower
7.2.2 Guyed Tower
7.2.3 Monopole Towers
7.2.4 Stealth Towers
7.3 By Installation
7.3.1 Rooftop
7.3.2 Ground-based
7.4 By Ownership
7.4.1 Operator-owned
7.4.2 Joint Venture
7.4.3 Private-owned
7.4.4 MNO Captive
7.5 By Geography

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Company Profiles

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7p6ljv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-telecom-towers-market-report-to-2027-connectingimproving-connectivity-to-rural-areas-and-improving--catering-to-increasing-data-needs-drives-growth-301763362.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Rivian plans to sell $1.3 billion in bonds to shore up capital, shares fall

    Rivian Automotive plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers. Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement. The capital from this offering will help facilitate the launch of Rivian's smaller R2 vehicle family, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that convertible debt was "optimal cost of capital versus selling equity at today's levels."

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s Chi

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Boeing (BA) closed at $211.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • Boeing's CEO Forfeited $7 Million in 2022 — And Earned This Much Instead

    As a recession looms, exorbitant executive salaries can generate both public resentment and strife between investors and the company -- the nearly $18 million that Bath & Body Works paid board chair Sarah Nash when she stepped in as interim CEO last year was called out by Third Point chief executive Dan Loeb in a shareholder letter demanding corporate overhaul to avoid a proxy fight. When Disney CEO Bob Iger came back to lead the company in a takeover from Bob Chapek, the first question many fans and shareholder had was "what is the pay package?" The answer to that is $1 million annual salary, $1 million bonus and $25 million in stock options annually for the two-year contract ending at the end of 2024. According to forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Boeing CEO David Calhoun earned $22.5 million in his role for 2022 but did not receive the $7 million bonus that was conditional on certain goals: including getting the new 777X planes running by the end of 2023.

  • Is Trending Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) a Buy Now?

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • As chip sales dry up, Nvidia CFO says spending on AI will save companies money

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial chief did not appear concerned that some have called for a drying up data-center sales growth as she reasoned that the efficiencies businesses need are not from spending less money but from spending more on technologies like artificial intelligence.