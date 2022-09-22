U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.00
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,338.00
    +56.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,716.00
    +6.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.75
    +0.81 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.40
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.63
    +0.15 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9880
    +0.0037 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    +0.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0039 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5260
    -1.5100 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,173.51
    +296.67 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.18
    -1.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.92
    -15.72 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Global Teledentistry Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

0
Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Teledentistry Market

Global Teledentistry Market
Global Teledentistry Market

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teledentistry Market by Component (Software & Services, Hardware), by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, Web-based), by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global teledentistry market size is expected to reach USD 4.80 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.13% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones in dental applications is one of the primary factors augmenting the industry growth. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population and the growing adoption of teledentistry solutions among them due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness are the key factors expected to fuel the industry growth during the projected period.

To curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of various countries declared complete lockdowns and travel restrictions, thereby halting the majority of dental procedures. Dentists around the world incorporated several measures to help minimize infection transmission and continue dental practices.

One of the major measures was the use of virtual dentistry. These enabled patients to benefit from dental care by remotely consulting with top dentists. In addition, the support from the government in implementing virtual dental practices is enhancing the usage of teledentistry among people. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted industry growth.

The prevalence of oral diseases is increasing and this disease is considered to be one of the most common conditions globally. According to a report published by the WHO on May 15, 2022, nearly 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 520 million children have primary teeth caries. Hence, consulting a dentist on a regular basis to maintain oral health is a major factor in boosting the growth of the market. In addition, increasing disposable income in developing economies flourishes cosmetic dentistry adoption, which is further fueling industry growth.

Major players in the market are investing in many strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and software launches, to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Dentulu, Inc. announced its partnership with Independa, a health hub that provides easy-to-use video chat solutions. This was initiated to enhance teledentistry services via LG television for better patient convenience.

In addition, the leaders in the market are collaborating with each other to enhance the teledentistry solution portfolio. For instance, in May 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. collaborated with Toothpic, a leading dental e-health solution provider to launch a professional teledentistry solution. This collaboration will enable Toothpic to complement Philip's Sonicare teledentistry solution. Such activities are expected to boost the industry growth over the forecast period.

Teledentistry Market Report Highlights

  • The software and services component segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to a large number of solutions launched by key players in the market. In addition, the advancing features such as streamlining communication facilities with wireless technologies are boosting the growth

  • By delivery mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the projected period owing to its wide adoption among digital dentistry due to its safety and widest storage feasibilities

  • By application, the teleconsultation segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the usage of teledentistry for major dental consultation services. In addition, the large number of dentists available for oral health consultation is increasing the opportunity for segment growth

  • By end-use, the providers segment held the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021. Dental providers are getting highly accustomed to patients' personal dental care needs through virtual sessions during pandemics. This enables the providers to prevent long waiting times for patients and reduces hospital-acquired infections

  • North America held the largest revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2021. This is owing to the technological advancements in the region to implement virtual dental care and the presence of large market players operating in the region

  • The market is relatively competitive owing to the presence of major players. The various strategic initiatives implemented by companies such as collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches are significantly contributing to the growth of the market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Teledentistry Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Analysis
3.1.2 Ancillary Market Analysis
3.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping, By Component, 2021
3.3 Teledentistry Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2 Market Restraints Analysis
3.4 Teledentistry Market Analysis Tools: Porter's
3.4.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers:
3.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers:
3.4.3 Threat Of Substitutes:
3.4.4 Threat Of New Entrants:
3.4.5 Industry Rivalry:
3.5 Pestel Analysis
3.5.1 Political & Legal
3.5.2 Economic
3.5.3 Social
3.5.4 Technological
3.5.5 Environmental
3.6 Regulatory Framework
3.7 Insurance Reimbursement
3.8 Technology Overview (Emerging Trend Analysis)
3.9 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.9.1 Unmet Needs
3.10 covid-19 Impact Analysis
3.10.1 Current And Future Impact Analysis
3.10.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Market Players

Chapter 4 Teledentistry Market - Competitive Analysis
4.1 Market Participant Categorization
4.1.1. Company Market Position Analysis, Heat Map Analysis
4.1.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
4.1.3 Detailed List Of Players

Chapter 5 Teledentistry Market: Segment Analysis, By Component, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Component Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.2 Teledentistry Market, By Component, 2017 To 2030
5.3 Software & Services
5.3.1 Software & Services Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.4 Hardware
5.4.1 Hardware Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Teledentistry Market: Segment Analysis, By Delivery Mode, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.1 Delivery Mode Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.2 Teledentistry Market, By Delivery Mode, 2017 To 2030
6.3 Cloud-Based
6.3.1 Cloud-Based Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.4 Web-Based
6.4.1 Web-Based Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Teledentistry Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
7.2 Teledentistry Market, By Application, 2017 To 2030
7.3 Tele-Consultation
7.3.1 Tele-Consultation Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.4 Remote Patient Monitoring
7.4.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.5 Education & Training
7.5.1 Education & Training Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Teledentistry Market: Segment Analysis, By End-Use, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.1 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
8.2 Teledentistry Market, By End-Use, 2017 To 2030
8.3. Providers
8.3.1. Providers Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.4. Patients
8.4.1. Patients Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.5. Others
8.5.1. Others Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 10 Teledentistry Market - Company Profiles
10.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.2 Align Technology, Inc.
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Financial Performance
10.2.3 Product Benchmarking
10.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.3 SmileDirectClub
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Financial Performance
10.3.3 Product Benchmarking
10.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.4 MouthWatch, LLC
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Financial Performance
10.4.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.5 Dentulu, Inc.
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Financial Performance
10.5.3 Product Benchmarking
10.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.6 Denteractive Solutions Inc.
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Financial Performance
10.6.3 Product Benchmarking
10.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.7 Toothpic
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Financial Performance
10.7.3 Product Benchmarking
10.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.8 Smile Virtual LLC
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Financial Performance
10.8.3 Product Benchmarking
10.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.9 Virtudent, Inc.
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.9.2 Financial Performance
10.9.3 Product Benchmarking
10.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.10 Straight Teeth Direct
10.10.1 Company Overview
10.10.2 Financial Performance
10.10.3 Product Benchmarking
10.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcgtq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Europe’s Move to Shore Up Its Gas Supply Helped Ease Prices. That Could Provide an Opportunity for Investors.

    The market has greater confidence that Europe will have sufficient gas supplies to get through winter, one portfolio manager says.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Has Made These 3 Moves in 2022

    In a quick turn of events, Buffett has splashed into his cash in 2022, buying at an aggressive pace that's generally not seen from the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Charter to pay $1.15B in stabbing case, Home Depot store looks to unionize, Eataly sells controlling stake

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines that include Charter being ordered to pay $1.15 billion dollars to the family of a stabbing victim, workers at a Philadelphia Home Depot seeking unionization, and Eataly selling a controlling stake to InvestIndustrial.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • Meta Quietly Reduces Staff in Cost-Cutting Push

    Facebook’s parent is looking to reduce costs by at least 10%, people familiar with the plans said, while Google has required some employees to apply for new jobs.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Salesforce chief product officer details ‘groundbreaking’ CRM tech

    David Schmaier, Salesforce Chief Product Officer, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the Dreamforce tech conference to discuss new product developments in CRM technology and the next era of customer relationship management.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon, Google and Microsoft face probe by UK regulator over cloud business

    Ofcom will assess whether the tech titans are limiting innovation and growth in the sector.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Forms A Cup With Handle And The Conflict In Ukraine Heats Up?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it forms a cup with handle?

  • JLL hires federal leasing duo away from Cushman & Wakefield

    The brokerage is seizing upon a series of federal leasing wins in the past year, including the SEC headquarters.

  • Auto suppliers raising prices for Ford - and beyond

    Automotive industry suppliers are raising prices to their customers across the board, not just with Ford Motor Co, which warned this week it was taking a $1 billion inflationary cost hit. Several suppliers said Ford isn't suffering alone, as automakers across the board are being asked to shoulder more of the burden suppliers have faced from spiking energy, labor and raw material costs. "During the course of this year, more and more suppliers have gone in to their customers," demanding higher pricing from automakers, said Andreas Weller, chief executive of aluminum parts maker Aludyne.

  • Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S

    The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Boeing, which has dealt with engineering and production issues in the past, said it increased its workforce by about 10,000 employees earlier this year and ramped up hiring in its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. In the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • SEC Wants to ‘Remake the Law,’ Rather Than ‘Apply it,’ Says Ripple General Counsel

    After two years of ongoing litigation, Stuart Alderoty, general counsel at Ripple, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” to discuss why it could mark “the beginning of the end,” as the SEC’s efforts to identify any contract of investment appear to have fallen short.

  • China Wants to Ensure Food Security by Cutting Amount of Soybeans in Animal Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China is redoubling its efforts to bolster food security by trying to cut the amount of soybeans that get turned into animal feed.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China Stands by Russia; Zelenskiy Wants WeaponsIn a notice

  • China's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier

    Xpeng has diversified its battery suppliers and no longer counts industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, the Chinese electric car maker's president said on Wednesday. The disclosure by one of CATL's biggest clients reflects how Chinese EV automakers are starting to look for alternative suppliers in hope of better controlling costs, after dominant player CATL raised prices this year. Xpeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla and Nio in terms of battery volumes installed in 2021, according to Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute.