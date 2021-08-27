U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.46
    +28.46 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,414.51
    +201.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.26
    +95.46 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.97
    +19.99 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.92
    +1.50 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.20
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1798
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3773
    +0.0071 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9850
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,618.89
    +310.21 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.77
    +31.88 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.73
    +9.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Global Teledermatology Market to Surpass US$ 32,314.6 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·5 min read

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Teledermatology Market to Surpass US$ 32,314.6 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global teledermatology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,374.5 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Teledermatology Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence of dermatological conditions, increasing approval of novel products, and increasing collaborations and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of global teledermatology market.

For instance, according to the article published by the Clinical and Experimental Allergy Journal in November 2020, on the basis of epidemiological data collected from 2009 to 2018 in England it is estimated that the incidence of eczema, a chronic skin condition is around 15.0 per 100 people for infants younger than one year and 0.35 per 100 people for adults falling in the age group 40-49 years.

Moreover, increasing approvals of novel products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, DermTech, a California based molecular diagnostic company launched telemedicine service for the use of its Pigmented Lesion Assay test by patients and physicians remotely at the comfort of their home. Pigmented Lesion Assay test is a non-invasive, adhesive patch test used for early detection of melanoma, a deadly and aggressive form of skin cancer.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global teledermatology market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to expand their market presence in the global market. For instance, in March 2019, 3Derm, a Boston based skin imaging and diagnostic solution provider and Draper Inc., Indiana based manufacturer and distributor of electronics announced collaboration to develop artificial intelligence based automated capabilities for skin imaging systems manufactured by 3Derm to be used for teledermatology.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4596

Key Market Takeaways:

The global teledermatology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period, owing to product launches and approvals. For instance, in April 2020, HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, a Germany based diagnostic instruments company launched two new dermatoscopes, DELTA 30 and DELTAone which can be used for teledermoscopy, a subset of teledermatology. Teledermoscopy involves usage of a digital camera attached to the dermatoscope for capturing images of skin lesions which can then be shared digitally with a skin consultant.

Among type, services segment is expected to account for largest market share in 2021, owing to market players focusing on launching new teledermatology services to enable remote consultation for skin conditions. For instance, in April 2021, APDerm, a U.S. based dermatology solutions provider announced launch of teledermatology services for virtual personalized treatment at the comfort of one’s home.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global teledermatology market include Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., MDLIVE, Visby Medical, Inc., Ksyos, VigNet Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, 3Derm, McKesson Corporation, CureSkin, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, MetaOptima, Philips Healthcare, 3Gen Consulting, AMD Global Telemedicine, GE Healthcare, and First Derm.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4596

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Teledermatology Market, By Type:

    • Products

    • Services

      • Teleconsultation

      • Telemonitoring

      • Tele-education

  • Global Teledermatology Market, By Modality:

    • Store and Forward (Asynchronous)

    • Real Time (Synchronous)

    • Others (Others include Hybrid)

  • Global Teledermatology Market, By End User:

    • Hospitals and Clinics

    • Medical Universities

    • Homecare

  • Global Teledermatology Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country/Region

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Beauty Devices Market, By Device Type (Hair Removal Devices, Cleansing Devices, Acne Devices, Rejuvenation Devices, Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices, Oxygen and Steamer Devices, Hair Growth Devices, Skin Dermal Devices, Cellulite Reduction Devices, Others), By Application (Salon, Spa, At Home, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, MEA) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Dermatology Devices Market, By Product Type (Laser Type (Fractional, Diode, InfraRed 1319 nm, Alexandrite laser, Nd:YAG 1064 nm, Pulsed, Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP)), IPL, RF Devices, Microdermabrasion devices, Others), By Application (Vascular Lesions, Scar Removal, Tattoo removal, Hair removal, Wrinkle Removal, Acne Treatment, Skin Rejuvenation, Pore Reduction, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Dermatology Clinics Private Clinics), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rise as Powell Says Taper May Come This Year: Market Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities gained amid a key speech by Jerome Powell, in which the Federal Reserve chair reinforced the message that it would be appropriate to begin tapering the Fed’s bond purchases by the end of the year.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose during the much-anticipated address from the Jackson Hole symposium, where traders hoped to gain more insight into the central bank’s thinking about unwinding stimulus. Treasury yields and the dollar fell.The remarks come as the latest reading

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Peloton plunges after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Peloton’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results.

  • Why SelectQuote Stock Plunged This Week

    What happened SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) shareholders endured sharp losses this week, with the stock falling roughly 40% by early Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.68

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...

  • Got $2,500? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Consider that a $2,500 investment made in Netflix stock a decade ago would now be worth roughly $15,500. With seasons heading for a change, investors are weighing their next purchases and portfolio allocation moves. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading gig-economy labor platform and could be on track to deliver big returns for shareholders if it maintains a top position in the space.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks Using Artificial Intelligence

    Artificial intelligence is helping companies build scale like never before, and these three are using it right now.

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Top Gold Stocks for September 2021

    These are the gold stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near Record Highs That Are Still Worth Buying

    Buying stocks that have recently set all-time highs can actually be a better strategy. Here are three growth stocks near record highs that are still worth buying. Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have soared nearly 30% so far this year.

  • Here’s Why New Oriental Education (EDU) Landed in Polen Capital’s Detractor List

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.57% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming its MSCI All Country World benchmark that delivered a 5.47% return for the same period. […]