Global Telehealth Kiosk Markets, 2022-2027 - Virtualization Within Healthcare, Telehealth Kiosks for PoC Consultation, Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic & Adoption of Telehealth Kiosks

The global telehealth kiosk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during 2022-2027.



The positive results of telehealth kiosk are widespread in reducing medical costs. Nursing is at the forefront of achieving these results and was one of the first users of healthcare IT to feature patient involvement. Hospitals are increasingly generating revenue from using telehealth kiosks, helping them relentlessly focus on improving patient outcomes.



The adoption of telehealth kiosks in developed countries is higher than in developing countries. Some key players in the telehealth kiosk market strive to combine customer suggestions for patient experience, patient satisfaction, and patient outcomes. Stakeholders in the telehealth kiosk market are pushing these proposals to attract healthcare providers and patients.



Telehealth kiosks aim to break barriers and provide equal access to medical services and interventions. They can help overcome obstacles of a face-to-face consultation, including schedule issues, bad weather, and illness. It also allows patient tracking and monitoring. The newest model is a Mobile telehealth kiosk that can provide instant access to the people in remote places and can be moved to the areas where it is required. It facilitates consumers to access health information consultation support.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GLOBAL TELEHEALTH KIOSK MARKET

The introduction of digital platforms in healthcare has made consultations and procedures a simple task for healthcare professionals to perform due to better connectivity. This is increasing the adoption of telehealth kiosks. The technological advancements and rising global investments in telehealth are helping the end-users in terms of time management, cost of care, and remote monitoring in emergencies.

Developed countries like the US, the UK, France, and Japan are the major contributors to telehealth platform adoption. The increasing prevalence of chronic disease patient population is hitting the demand for healthcare services, accelerating the adoption of telehealth to provide patient-centric care.

Market players are offering advanced telehealth solutions to fulfill the unmet needs of traditional healthcare platforms. New players are emerging in the market with some digital-non-healthcare players, which is increasing the adoption of remote monitoring of patients. The market will provide enormous opportunities for the emerging players during the forecast period.

Potential and technological advancements in Telehealth Kiosk Market

Specialty-specific telehealth kiosk are also introduced in the market; Mental health telehealth kiosk have customized solutions for the patients. This kiosk technology can potentially improve the quality of health care and make it accessible to more people. Telehealth kiosk provide an opportunity to coordinate healthcare more efficiently, better, and closer to home.

For example, studies have shown that providing telephone support and remote monitoring of vital signs to people with heart failure reduces the risk of death and hospitalization. This helps to improve the quality of patient life. Clinical usage of remote healthcare technologies includes transmitting medical images for diagnosis & disease management, and individuals or groups can help provide better care.



The rising burden of chronic diseases

Chronic diseases and seasonal flu illnesses are on the rise around the world. The aging population and changes in lifestyle have contributed to the steady increase in these common and costly long-term health problems. Emerging economies hit hardest; telehealth kiosk provide the ideal solutions by increasing access to healthcare solutions. Access to medical needs has become a significant problem in many developing countries.



Rising investment in digital health

The companies are raising plenty of cash in the funding rounds. The digital health companies raised $57.2 billion worldwide in 2021 with 2,930 deals, increasing 79% from 2020. While digital health investments covered many functional areas and offerings, start-ups in the biopharma and MedTech R&D space gained the highest funding. In contrast, the mental health and diabetes specialty segment saw increased investments.



COVID-19 IMPACT

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the world and its economic situation into difficult market conditions. COVID-19 pandemic primarily increased the adoption of telehealth kiosk.

Many hospitals have seen an increase in tele consultations.. Especially chronic disease management, post-surgical visits, pediatric care, and mental health consultations have significantly shifted towards using Telehealth kiosk. The stalls can reduce overcrowding in emergency rooms, provide emergency consultations and general maintenance, and save on medical facility costs.

The adoption of telehealth kiosk has been one of the most important developments in healthcare during the pandemic. As the COVID-19 epidemic spreads exponentially around the world, the adoption of telehealth was also clearly seen in the countries.



Applications Insights

The applications in the telehealth kiosk market are segmented by teleconsultation, vital sign monitoring, digital pharmacies, and others. The teleconsultation segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow healthy during the forecast period. Teleconsultations are the most preferred health solutions to avoid waiting, low cost and reduce travel time.



Many large independent pharmacies are installing the telehealth kiosk, which motivates the patients to take up the teleconsultation visits through the stalls and to take medicine directly from the pharmacies. This will increase the sales of drugs in the pharmacies and increase access to healthcare treatments. The author predicts pharmacies will generate double the revenue by 2025 compared to 2021.



End-user Insights

Telehealth platforms are already being adopted by some healthcare facilities concerned with better patient care. The impact of the COVID-19 shifted the adoption rate of telehealth. The surveys showed that patients are ready to utilize telehealth platforms for consultations, second opinions, and medications. This shows healthy growth of the telehealth kiosk market among the end-user segments.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global telehealth kiosk market and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. US and Canada are significant contributors to the market. The region's adoption rate of advanced healthcare solutions is high due to better healthcare infrastructure and the rising chronic diseased population. The adoption of telehealth gives opportunities to non-healthcare IT players to enter the healthcare sector.



Europe is the second-largest region to contribute to the telehealth kiosk market. The presence of market players and the adoption of telehealth services in the area is growing at a healthy rate. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases in the region are shifting the adoption of telehealth solutions.



APAC is still developing in terms of digital healthcare adoption. It offers a huge opportunity for market players in the region due to the demand and usage of telehealth solutions. This region has a presence of emerging players in the market and is expected to offer better opportunities for them.



Latin America, the Middle East & Africa are slow in adopting advanced healthcare solutions. African countries have a vast potential for these technologies, which will help increase access to medical consultation. This region is also investing slowly in advanced healthcare solutions. The digitalization of healthcare in these regions will make it possible to offer better patient outcomes. The market players are shifting their focus to providing economical solutions in low-income countries

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Telehealth Kiosks for Point-Of-Care Consultation

Next-Generation Telehealth Kiosks Transforming Healthcare Solutions

Digital Tools for Affordable Telehalth

Market Growth Enablers

Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic & Adoption of Telehealth Kiosks

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases & Hospitalization Rates

Virtualization Within Healthcare

Market Restraints

Chances of Misdiagnosis Due to Lack of Physical Examination

Dearth of Specific Regulations Worldwide

High Cost of Telehealth Kiosk Equipment

