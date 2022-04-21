U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

Global Telehealth Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global telehealth market reached a value of US$ 12.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Telehealth can be defined as the remote delivery of clinical as well as non-clinical services through tele- and digital communication technologies. It is also used by medical practitioners for various telemedicine services (consultation, mentoring and monitoring), for the training of medical staff, administrative meetings and imparting medical education. These services are usually provided using video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic transmission of data and remote patient monitoring (RPM). These solutions enable healthcare providers to offer consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services using information and communication technologies (ICT) and facilitate patients to get appropriate medical attention without traveling.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and the expanding demand for home monitoring devices, are also providing a boost to the market growth. There is widespread adoption of telehealth systems in the field of cardiology, radiology and online consultation for the treatment of various medical ailments, such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), that require continual medical supervision.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of health monitoring smartphone applications and user-friendly systems, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Patients across the globe are using various wearable devices, such as smartwatches and bands, to keep a regular check on blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns and chronic pain in the body. Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences and telecommunication technologies, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aerotel Medical Systems, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., American Well Corporation, Biotelemetry Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric), Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medtronic Inc., Philips Healthcare, Teladoc Health Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What is the expected growth rate of the global telehealth market?
2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global telehealth market?
3. What are the key factors driving the global telehealth market?
4. What is the breakup of the global telehealth market based on the component?
5. What is the breakup of the global telehealth market based on the communication technology?
6. What is the breakup of the global telehealth market based on the hosting type?
7. What is the breakup of the global telehealth market based on the application?
8. What is the breakup of the global telehealth market based on the end-user?
9. What are the key regions in the global telehealth market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global telehealth market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Telehealth Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology
7.1 Video Conferencing
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 mHealth Solutions
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Hosting Type
8.1 Cloud-Based and Web-Based
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Teleconsultation and Telementoring
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Medical Education and Training
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Teleradiology
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Telecardiology
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Tele-ICU
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Tele-Psychiatry
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Tele-Dermatology
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Providers
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Patients
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Payers
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Indicators

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Aerotel Medical Systems
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Allscripts Healthcare LLC
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 American Well Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Biotelemetry Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.6 Cerner Corporation
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Cisco Systems Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric)
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Honeywell Life Care Solutions
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Medtronic, Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Philips Healthcare
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Teladoc Health Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q25n2f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-telehealth-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301530263.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

