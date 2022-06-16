U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

Global Teleoperation of Automated Vehicles Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Level 4 (L4) automated driving will redefine how people and goods use road transport systems. With no driver involved, L4 automated driving technology, which is currently in the nascent stage of development, will face multiple challenging situations, which are referred to in the industry as edge cases.

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Teleoperation of Automated Vehicles Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286046/?utm_source=GNW


For smoother and safer operation of these vehicles in mixed traffic and densely populated areas, the industry must have a way to both monitor and operate them remotely. The solution is teleoperation.While many of the automated driving software developers, such as Waymo, Mobileye, and Argo AI, have developed teleoperation systems in-house to test and deploy their vehicles on public roads, many start-ups have sprung up to offer teleoperation technology and services for clientele including OEMs, taxi aggregators, tier suppliers, and logistics companies. Applications for these teleoperations include robotaxis, shuttles, automated valet parking (AVP), freight, agriculture, mining, shipping, and last-mile vehicles.Globally, regulators and local authorities are considering mandating teleoperations, thus helping the industry with the deployment and commercial operation of L4 vehicles. The teleoperation market will open by 2024 with the launch of robotaxis and shuttles for commercial operations, thereby creating huge opportunity in the global teleoperations space.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286046/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


