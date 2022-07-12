U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.25
    -22.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,967.00
    -173.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,816.25
    -68.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.40
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.59
    -2.50 (-2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.26 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.95
    +2.31 (+9.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0071 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2160
    -0.2040 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,770.35
    -770.91 (-3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.79
    -20.17 (-4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.14
    -4.45 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Global Telepresence Robot Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Ava Robotics, Mantaro Networks and Wicron Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Telepresence Robot Market

Global Telepresence Robot Market
Global Telepresence Robot Market

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telepresence Robot Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telepresence robots are self-contained autonomous robots with a smartphone or motorized desktop stands connected to a display or camera and may be controlled remotely. Sensors, video conferencing technologies, accelerators, and other features are included in telepresence robots. The industry has been changing dramatically during the last few years with the infusion of new start-ups.

A telepresence robot is a remote-controlled gadget that allows people to communicate virtually via video conferencing. It consists of a wheel-mounted stand, arm unit, video camera, display screen, and other multimedia equipment that allow people who are not physically present in a commonplace to communicate. It is mostly utilized in an office setting, where users can control the robot remotely and interact with others using an app on their smartphone or tablet. As a result, it has a wide range of applications in various areas, including corporate, education, healthcare, and home care, among others.

One of the key reasons driving the global telepresence robot market during the forecast period is the growing need for remote labor management in end-user industries. The market's growth is being fueled by the rising trend of digitalization, as well as technological developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Telepresence robots are increasingly being used by businesses worldwide, owing to the rising penetration of smartphones in consumers' daily lives and the growing demand for operational automation.

Furthermore, the healthcare sector's broad adoption is another driver of the market's expansion. Telemedicine is a rapidly evolving technology breakthrough in the healthcare business that incorporates remote patient monitoring through digital technologies such as video conferencing capabilities while allowing patients and healthcare providers to engage remotely. Telemedicine's expansion is aided by the increasing usage and popularity of telepresence robots in the healthcare business.

The constraints limiting the market's growth are technical errors that occur while handling the robot, resulting in operational problems. Expertise is in scarce supply among professionals. High expenditures, poor employee training, and the loss of sensitive information are the issues that telepresence robot companies confront.

COVID-19 Insights

Due to the widespread adoption of the COVD-19, telepresence robotics has emerged as a critical trend in the year 2020. Telepresence robots let healthcare providers travel freely and independently in a crisis where social distance and remote monitoring have become crucial to prevent direct contact with COVID-19 patients. They can assist patients at their bedsides, bring supplies to ORs and nurses, assist with rehab and lab automation, and sanitize rooms, to name a few applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1. Research Highlights

4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Powers of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. GLOBAL TELEPRESENCE ROBOT MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Stationary
5.3. Mobile

6. GLOBAL TELEPRESENCE ROBOT MARKET, BY COMPONENT
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Camera
6.3. Display
6.4. Speaker and Microphone
6.5. Power Source
6.6. Sensors and Control System
6.7. Others

7. GLOBAL TELEPRESENCE ROBOT MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Healthcare
7.3. Education
7.4. Homecare
7.5. Enterprise
7.6. Others

8. GLOBAL TELEPRESENCE ROBOT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. United States
8.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. Brazil
8.3.2. Argentina
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. United Kingdom
8.4.2. Germany
8.4.3. France
8.4.4. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. Saudi Arabia
8.5.2. Israel
8.5.3. Others
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. China
8.6.2. Japan
8.6.3. India
8.6.4. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
9.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Ava Robotics Inc.
10.2. AMY Robotics
10.3. Blue Ocean Robotics
10.4. Mantaro Networks Inc.
10.5. Double Robotics
10.6. VGo Communications Inc.
10.7. OhmniLabs, Inc.
10.8. SuperDroid Robots
10.9. Inbot Technology Ltd.
10.10. Wicron
10.11. AXYN Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9lxae

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • GameStop launches NFT platform amid broader company shakeup

    GameStop launched its NFT marketplace on Monday, the latest announcement in what's been a busy month of July for the company.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • PC industry suffered worst decline in years, but how bad it is depends on Apple

    Personal-computer shipments suffered their sharpest year-over-year decline in years last quarter, but how many years depends on the performance of Apple Inc.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Risk of Downside Break, UNI Could Surge To $8

    Bitcoin price is struggling below $21,000, Ethereum’s ether declined below $1,160, and UNI could rally further towards the $8.00 resistance.

  • Why cruises are the cheapest way to travel this summer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo and Dave Briggs review preferences on travel plans as cruise ships prove to be cheaper than flights amid surging COVID cases.

  • Should You Throw In The Towel On These Once-Prized Stocks?

    If you're like most S&P 500 investors, just the words "tech stocks" now trigger a gag reflex. But is that an opportunity?

  • No fries till autumn at some of McDonald's Russian successor restaurants

    Excitement was on the menu when former McDonald's restaurants reopened in Russia last month under new management and branding, but the successor to the golden-arched throne has a problem: a shortage of French fries. McDonald's quit Russia after a Western backlash against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which included a barrage of economic sanctions, and sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. The new ownership, however, now faces problems securing supplies of potatoes, blaming a poor harvest in Russia and difficulty in importing potatoes due to supply chain disruptions.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • Gas prices: The ‘biggest factor' is Vladimir Putin, says analyst

    Gas prices have come off their highs, but relief at the pump may be short-lived, says one analyst.