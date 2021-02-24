Global Telepresence Robots Markets Report 2021 - Major Companies are Developing Advanced Technologies and Launching New Services in Order to Stay Competitive
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telepresence Robots Market By Component (Head v/s Body), By Type (Stationary v/s Mobile), By Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Telepresence Robots Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 15% during the forecast period.
The Global Telepresence Robots Market is driven by the extensive use of these robots across various enterprises. These robots help the organizations in virtual meetings, organizing teleconferences and remote management of employees.
Also, telepresence robots help business collaborate with each other without any need of travelling thereby saving the cost for the organization. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth. Additionally, these robots provide flexibility and convenience to the users thereby propelling the market through 2026.
Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the major vendors operating in the market is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, high cost of installation and maintenance can hamper the market growth through 2026. Besides, technical glitches lead to operational failure thereby impeding the market growth.
The Global Telepresence Robots Market is segmented based on component, type, application, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into stationary and mobile. The mobile segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of their widespread application in the various sectors such as defense & security, surveillance, among others.
Based on application, the market can be fragmented into education, healthcare, enterprise, homecare and others. The healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing geriatric population suffering from various chronic and infectious diseases but who wishes to live independently. These telepresence robots help in remote monitoring of such patients, provide them regular medicine reminders, helps them connect to doctors & nurses as per the requirement, among others.
Regionally, the Global Telepresence Robots Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall telepresence robots market owing to the early adoption of technologies in the region. Additionally, the presence of major players in the region is further propelling the market growth.
The major players operating in the Global Telepresence Robots Market are Double Robotics, Inbot Technology, Suitable Technologies, Mantaro Networks, VGo Communications, InTouch Technologies, Qihan Technology, Amy Robotics, Anybots, SuperDroid Robots and others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Key Target Audience:
Telepresence robots manufacturers/suppliers/distributors
Market research and consulting firms
Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
Organizations, forums and alliances related to telepresence robots
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2027
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Telepresence Robots Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Head v/s Body)
6.2.1.1. By Head (Camera, Display, Speaker, Microphone)
6.2.1.2. By Body (Power Source, Sensors & Control System, Others)
6.2.2. By Type (Stationary v/s Mobile)
6.2.3. By Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare, Others)
6.2.4. By Company (2020)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component
7.2.2. By Type
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
7.3.2. India Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
7.3.3. Australia Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
7.3.4. Japan Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
7.3.5. South Korea Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
8. Europe Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Type
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
9. North America Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component
9.2.2. By Type
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
9.3.2. Mexico Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
10. South America Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Type
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Component
11.2.2. By Type
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.4. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
11.3.4. Kuwait Telepresence Robots Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Double Robotics, Inc.
14.2. Inbot Technology, Ltd.
14.3. Suitable Technologies, Inc.
14.4. Mantaro Networks Inc.
14.5. VGo Communications, Inc.
14.6. InTouch Technologies, Inc.
14.7. Qihan Technology Co. Ltd.
14.8. Amy Robotics Co. Ltd.
14.9. Anybots Inc.
14.10. SuperDroid Robots Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
