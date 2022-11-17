Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 472.72 Million, Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telerehabilitation systems market size is expected to grow by USD 472.72 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period. This market has been segmented by product (hardware and software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2022-2026

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, more than 1.5 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is another chronic disease that affects the global population. There is a high prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic bronchitis and asthma. Thus, the rising aging population, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing disposable income are driving the adoption of advanced healthcare services such as telerehabilitation systems.

The emergence of advanced technologies is a key trend in the market. Advances in technology, such as predictive and advanced analytics, machine learning, big data, blockchain, and IoT, along with augmented and virtual reality, are expected to drive the adoption of telehealth solutions such as telerehabilitation. With the emergence of Industry 4.0, healthcare companies are adopting sensors and IoT to monitor patients and provide treatment. Such factors will create growth opportunities for the global telerehabilitation systems market during the forecast period.

The complexities in implementation are challenging the global telerehabilitation systems market growth. The use of telerehabilitation systems requires a reliable Internet connection that can support hospital applications. However, rural areas find it difficult to adopt telerehabilitation due to a limited workforce and lack of financial resources. In addition, the lack of a dependable Internet connection makes it challenging for hospitals to offer telerehabilitation services in remote areas. These factors will impede the growth of the global telerehabilitation systems market during the forecast period.

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The segment comprises sensor motion-tracking systems, head-mounted displays (HMDs), and haptic devices. Sensors, along with accelerometers, gyroscopes, and other similar integral components, detect body movement.

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the telerehabilitation systems market in North America.

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Companies Covered

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: What our Reports Offer

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

Market trends (threats, challenges, drivers, opportunities, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Telerehabilitation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 472.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, Kineto Tech Rehab SR, Koninklijke Philips NV, LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., Tyromotion GmbH, and Rehametrics Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

