Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 472.72 Million, Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telerehabilitation systems market size is expected to grow by USD 472.72 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period. This market has been segmented by product (hardware and software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2022-2026
Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, more than 1.5 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is another chronic disease that affects the global population. There is a high prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic bronchitis and asthma. Thus, the rising aging population, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing disposable income are driving the adoption of advanced healthcare services such as telerehabilitation systems.

The emergence of advanced technologies is a key trend in the market. Advances in technology, such as predictive and advanced analytics, machine learning, big data, blockchain, and IoT, along with augmented and virtual reality, are expected to drive the adoption of telehealth solutions such as telerehabilitation. With the emergence of Industry 4.0, healthcare companies are adopting sensors and IoT to monitor patients and provide treatment. Such factors will create growth opportunities for the global telerehabilitation systems market during the forecast period.

The complexities in implementation are challenging the global telerehabilitation systems market growth. The use of telerehabilitation systems requires a reliable Internet connection that can support hospital applications. However, rural areas find it difficult to adopt telerehabilitation due to a limited workforce and lack of financial resources. In addition, the lack of a dependable Internet connection makes it challenging for hospitals to offer telerehabilitation services in remote areas. These factors will impede the growth of the global telerehabilitation systems market during the forecast period.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/telerehabilitation-systems-market-industry-analysis

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The segment comprises sensor motion-tracking systems, head-mounted displays (HMDs), and haptic devices. Sensors, along with accelerometers, gyroscopes, and other similar integral components, detect body movement.

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the telerehabilitation systems market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Companies Covered

  • Bridgeway Senior Healthcare

  • BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • CoRehab srl

  • DIH Group

  • Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL

  • GestureTek Health

  • Hinge Health Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Jitrnonix

  • Kineto Tech Rehab SR

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LiteGait

  • MindMaze SA

  • MIRA Rehab Ltd.

  • NeoRehab

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • SWORD Health Technologies Inc.

  • Tyromotion GmbH

  • Rehametrics

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.


Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: What our Reports Offer

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

  • Market trends (threats, challenges, drivers, opportunities, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!

Telerehabilitation Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 472.72 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, Kineto Tech Rehab SR, Koninklijke Philips NV, LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., Tyromotion GmbH, and Rehametrics

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 CoRehab srl

  • 10.5 DIH Group

  • 10.6 Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL

  • 10.7 GestureTek Health

  • 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.9 MIRA Rehab Ltd.

  • 10.10 NeoRehab

  • 10.11 Rehametrics

  • 10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-telerehabilitation-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-472-72-million-increasing-incidence-of-chronic-diseases-to-drive-growth---technavio-301679135.html

SOURCE Technavio

