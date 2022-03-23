U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.12
    -34.49 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,540.04
    -267.42 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,949.21
    -159.61 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.13
    -23.21 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.06
    +4.79 (+4.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +13.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.37 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3530
    -0.0200 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3178
    -0.0085 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7190
    -0.0970 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,054.02
    -792.60 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.44
    -0.16 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.24
    -10.48 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Global Temperature Management Systems Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Temperature Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Temperature Management Systems Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
Global Temperature Management Systems Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 14932
Companies: 49 - Players covered include 3M Company; Adroit Medical Systems Inc; Attune Medical; Augustine Surgical, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson And Company; Belmont Medical Technologies; Biegler GMBH; DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & CO. KGAA; Ecolab Inc; Encompass group,LLC; Enthermics Medical Systems; GE Healthcare; Gentherm Incorporated; Geratherm Medical AG; Hirtz & CO. KG.; Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC; Istanbul Medikal Ltd.; Life Recovery Systems HD, LLC; Medtronic PLC; Smiths Medical, Inc; Stryker Corporation; The 37company; Vyaire Medical Inc; Zoll Medical Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product (Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems); Application (General Surgery, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedic Surgery, Pediatrics, Other Applications); End-Use (Operating Rooms, ICUs, Emergency Rooms, Neonatal ICUs, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Temperature Management Systems Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
Temperature management systems help in regulating and maintaining patients' body temperature in operation theatres, recovery rooms, intensive care units, and other hospital areas. These systems utilize heat transfer and thermodynamics to manage the temperature of patients in every hospital settings. Growth in the global market is being propelled by rising cases of strokes and cardiac arrest coupled with increasing number of surgical interventions that rely on anesthesia administration, which results in drop in body temperature and requires the use of temperature management solutions to prevent the development of intra-operative hypothermia. The demand for these systems is also propelled by rising incidence of cardiac conditions and strokes along with increasing cases of cancer that result in lower body temperature owing to proliferation of cancer cells. The adoption of temperature management systems is also facilitated by their ability to reduce treatment cost and surgical complications. Another prominent factor that is driving the market growth is increasing number of agreements and contracts among market participants to bolster their regional footprints and product portfolios. In addition, increasing R&D investments are anticipated to result in launch of new and advanced products, which is bound to push overall uptake of these solutions.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Temperature Management Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Patient Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Patient Cooling Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.3% share of the global Temperature Management Systems market. Patient Warming Systems segments commands a dominating position due to rising adoption in surgeries. These systems are used to manage hypothermia or drop in body temperature following administration of specific anesthesia. Growth in the Patient Cooling System segment is attributed to the increasing number of cardiac surgeries. The segment's growth is also bolstered by increasing need for low temperature to eliminate the risk of adverse neurologic outcome and associated brain injuries.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $953.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $404 Million by 2026
The Temperature Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$953.2 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 36.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$404 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$435.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US remains at the forefront of adoption of temperature management systems market, driven by the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies favoring new technologies.

The demand for temperature management systems is fueled by increasing number of surgical procedures and availability of advanced products like battery-powered and standalone devices for temperature management. The US market is also augmented by increasing geriatric population along with rising cases of neurological disorders and cardiac arrests in the region. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to increasing adoption of advanced medical treatments. The regional market is anticipated to gain from the sheer size of patient population, increasing number of surgical interventions and rising health consciousness. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-temperature-management-systems-market-to-reach-3-3-billion-by-2026--301507449.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • GameStop rallies after Ryan Cohen buys 100,000 shares of the meme stock

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports that GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen has bought $100,000 shares of the meme stock, now owning 11.9% of the electronics retail company.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It's the first country to approve Novavax's COVID vaccine for those aged between 12 and 18.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett Is Sitting on Occidental Warrants That Could Give Him a 23.6% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Occidental Petroleum Corp. warrants are looking increasingly attractive as the share price climbs. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkAs part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s $10 billion investment in the oil company in 2019, B

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • MP Materials Is Ready for an Upside Breakout

    MP Materials is poised for an important upside breakout. Continue to hold MP longs. In this updated daily bar chart of MP, below, we can see that prices sold off into early February and would have stopped out longs at $37 on the way down.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate to 44.5% as Inflation Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkArgentina’s central bank raised its benchmark rate Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation continue