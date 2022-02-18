Global Temperature Management Systems Markets, 2021-2028 - Monitoring Wearable Diagnostic and Therapeutic Device for Hyperthermic and Hypothermic Patients Gaining Traction
Global Temperature Management Systems Market
Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Management Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Application; Medical Indication, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Perioperative Care Segment to Grow Significantly During 2021-2028
Temperature Management Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.
Temperature management systems, called as thermal management systems, utilizes heat transfer and thermodynamics to manage the temperature of a system. Temperature management systems aid in regulating and maintaining the normal body temperature of patients in intensive care, resting rooms, OT's, and other regions of hospitals.
These systems are captious for patients in every setting. Temperature management is a type of active treatment for a specific period during recovery when the blood flow to the brain is poor. The factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disease and cardiovascular diseases and rising number of surgical procedure drive the growth of the temperature management systems market.
However, high cost of these products is expected to restrict the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Based on application, the temperature management systems market is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and others. The perioperative care segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the acute care segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease and Cardiovascular Diseases
Rising Number of Surgical Procedures
Market Restraints
High Cost of Products
Market Opportunities
Increasing Research & Development Activities and Product Launches
Future Trends
Monitoring Wearable Diagnostic and Therapeutic Device for Hyperthermic and Hypothermic Patients
Major companies operating in the global temperature management systems market are
3M
Zoll Medical Corporation
BD
Smiths Medical
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Ecolab
GENTHERM
Geratherm Medical AG
Inspiration Healthcare Group plc
Stryker Corporation
The report segments global temperature management systems market as follows:
By Product
Patient Warming Systems
Surface Warming Systems
Intravascular Warming Systems
Warming Accessories
Patient Cooling Systems
Surface Cooling Systems
Intravascular Cooling Systems
Cooling Accessories
By Application
Perioperative Care
Acute Care
Newborn Care
Others
By Medical Indication
General Surgery
Cardiology
Neurology
Pediatrics
Thoracic Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
South and Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South and Central America
