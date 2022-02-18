U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

Global Temperature Management Systems Markets, 2021-2028 - Monitoring Wearable Diagnostic and Therapeutic Device for Hyperthermic and Hypothermic Patients Gaining Traction

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Temperature Management Systems Market

Global Temperature Management Systems Market
Global Temperature Management Systems Market

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Management Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Application; Medical Indication, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Perioperative Care Segment to Grow Significantly During 2021-2028

Temperature Management Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.

Temperature management systems, called as thermal management systems, utilizes heat transfer and thermodynamics to manage the temperature of a system. Temperature management systems aid in regulating and maintaining the normal body temperature of patients in intensive care, resting rooms, OT's, and other regions of hospitals.

These systems are captious for patients in every setting. Temperature management is a type of active treatment for a specific period during recovery when the blood flow to the brain is poor. The factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disease and cardiovascular diseases and rising number of surgical procedure drive the growth of the temperature management systems market.

However, high cost of these products is expected to restrict the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Based on application, the temperature management systems market is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and others. The perioperative care segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the acute care segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease and Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Market Restraints

  • High Cost of Products

Market Opportunities

  • Increasing Research & Development Activities and Product Launches

Future Trends

  • Monitoring Wearable Diagnostic and Therapeutic Device for Hyperthermic and Hypothermic Patients

Major companies operating in the global temperature management systems market are

  • 3M

  • Zoll Medical Corporation

  • BD

  • Smiths Medical

  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Ecolab

  • GENTHERM

  • Geratherm Medical AG

  • Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

  • Stryker Corporation

The report segments global temperature management systems market as follows:

By Product

  • Patient Warming Systems

  • Surface Warming Systems

  • Intravascular Warming Systems

  • Warming Accessories

  • Patient Cooling Systems

  • Surface Cooling Systems

  • Intravascular Cooling Systems

  • Cooling Accessories

By Application

  • Perioperative Care

  • Acute Care

  • Newborn Care

  • Others

By Medical Indication

  • General Surgery

  • Cardiology

  • Neurology

  • Pediatrics

  • Thoracic Surgery

  • Orthopedic Surgery

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • UK

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

  • South and Central America (SCAM)

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of South and Central America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yadp0c

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


