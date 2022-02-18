Global Temperature Management Systems Markets, 2021-2028 - Monitoring Wearable Diagnostic and Therapeutic Device for Hyperthermic and Hypothermic Patients Gaining Traction

Company Logo

Global Temperature Management Systems Market

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Management Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Application; Medical Indication, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Perioperative Care Segment to Grow Significantly During 2021-2028

Temperature Management Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.

Temperature management systems, called as thermal management systems, utilizes heat transfer and thermodynamics to manage the temperature of a system. Temperature management systems aid in regulating and maintaining the normal body temperature of patients in intensive care, resting rooms, OT's, and other regions of hospitals.

These systems are captious for patients in every setting. Temperature management is a type of active treatment for a specific period during recovery when the blood flow to the brain is poor. The factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disease and cardiovascular diseases and rising number of surgical procedure drive the growth of the temperature management systems market.

However, high cost of these products is expected to restrict the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Based on application, the temperature management systems market is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and others. The perioperative care segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the acute care segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease and Cardiovascular Diseases

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Market Restraints

High Cost of Products

Market Opportunities

Increasing Research & Development Activities and Product Launches

Future Trends

Monitoring Wearable Diagnostic and Therapeutic Device for Hyperthermic and Hypothermic Patients

Major companies operating in the global temperature management systems market are

3M

Zoll Medical Corporation

BD

Smiths Medical

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Ecolab

GENTHERM

Geratherm Medical AG

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

Stryker Corporation

The report segments global temperature management systems market as follows:

By Product

Patient Warming Systems

Surface Warming Systems

Intravascular Warming Systems

Warming Accessories

Patient Cooling Systems

Surface Cooling Systems

Intravascular Cooling Systems

Cooling Accessories

By Application

Perioperative Care

Acute Care

Newborn Care

Others

By Medical Indication

General Surgery

Cardiology

Neurology

Pediatrics

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South and Central America

