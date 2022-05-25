U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

WEF 2022:

Global Temperature Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Temperature Monitoring System Market

Global Temperature Monitoring System Market
Global Temperature Monitoring System Market

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application, Type, and Industry, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global temperature monitoring systems market is expected to grow from US$ 5.15 billion in 2021 to US$ 6.85 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.8% during 2021-2028.

The market growth is mainly attributed to stringent regulations governing the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries and rise in the number of product launches for remote monitoring are driving the market.

A temperature monitoring system has become an essential part of hospitals, clinics, food businesses, and other industries in recent years. With a temperature monitoring system, a person can easily track, control, and regulate the products' temperature in a specific environment.

A temperature monitoring system makes sure that temperature-dependent products stay safe when they are being transported from one place to another.

The temperature monitoring systems market is characterized by the presence of many small and big companies. To increase their market share, market players are taking up various strategies such as new product launches, regional expansion, and technological advancements.

Temperature monitoring systems are safer and more effective than ever with continued innovation and technological advances, leading to increased acceptance of temperature monitoring systems. Leading players are investing in research and development activities to develop advanced products and gain more revenue share.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the temperature monitoring systems market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global temperature monitoring systems market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Stringent Regulations Governing Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries
5.1.2 Rise in Number of Product Launches
5.1.3 Availability and Advantages of Wireless Temperature Monitoring Systems for Remote Monitoring
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Technical Limitations of Infrared and Mercury Thermometers
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Demand for Non-Contact-Based Thermometers
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Temperature Monitoring System Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Temperature Monitoring System Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market, By Application, 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 GxP Environment and life Science Applications
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 GxP Environment and life Science Applications: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Cold Chain Applications
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Cold Chain Applications: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Vaccine
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Vaccine: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Semiconductor manufacturing
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Semiconductor manufacturing: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Cleanrooms
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Cleanrooms: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.8 Data Centers and Equipment Rooms
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Data Centers and Equipment Rooms: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.9 Museums and Archives
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Museums and Archives: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.10 Food and beverage Manufacturing
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Food and beverage Manufacturing: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.11 Chart Recorder Replacement
7.11.1 Overview
7.11.2 Chart Recorder Replacement: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.12 Others
7.12.1 Overview
7.12.2 Others: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Share by Type - 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Contract-Based Temperature Monitoring Systems
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Contract-Based Temperature Monitoring Systems: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.3.2.1 Conventional Temperature Monitoring System
8.3.2.1.1 Overview
8.3.2.1.2 Conventional Temperature Monitoring System: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.3.2.2 Temperature Monitoring Strips and Labels
8.3.2.2.1 Overview
8.3.2.2.2 Temperature Monitoring Strips and Labels: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.3.2.3 Wireless Temperature Monitoring System
8.3.2.3.1 Overview
8.3.2.3.2 Wireless Temperature Monitoring System: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Non-Contract-Based Temperature Monitoring Systems
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Non-Contract-Based Temperature Monitoring Systems: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4.2.1 Pyrometer and Infrared Thermometer
8.4.2.1.1 Overview
8.4.2.1.2 Pyrometer and Infrared Thermometer: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4.2.2 Thermal Imagers
8.4.2.2.1 Overview
8.4.2.2.2 Thermal Imagers: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4.2.3 Fiber Optic Thermometer
8.4.2.3.1 Overview
8.4.2.3.2 Fiber Optic Thermometer: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Industries
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Share by Industries - 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Healthcare and Life Science Facilities
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Healthcare and Life Science Facilities: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.3.3 Healthcare Providers
9.3.3.1 Overview
9.3.3.2 Healthcare Providers: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.3.4 Pharmacies
9.3.4.1 Overview
9.3.4.2 Pharmacies: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.3.5 Patient Monitoring and Home Care Settings
9.3.5.1 Overview
9.3.5.2 Patient Monitoring and Home Care Settings: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.3.6 Blood Banks and Tissue Banks and Diagnostic Labs and IVF Clinics
9.3.6.1 Overview
9.3.6.1.1 Blood Banks and Tissue Banks and Diagnostic Labs and IVF Clinics: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Overview
9.3.7.2 Others: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Medical Device Manufacturing Companies
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Medical Device Manufacturing Companies: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Food and Beverage Product Manufacturers
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Food and Beverage Product Manufacturers: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Energy And Power Generation Companies
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Energy And Power Generation Companies: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Others: Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b18a7j

