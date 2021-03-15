Global Tempered Glass Market to Reach 4.3 Billion Square Meters by 2027
Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 8. - Influencer Pool: 1123. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.
New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tempered Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033098/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Tempered Glass Market to Reach 4.3 Billion Square Meters by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tempered Glass estimated at 3.2 Billion Square Meters in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.3 Billion Square Meters by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach 1.7 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 861.3 Million Square Meters, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
- The Tempered Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at 861.3 Million Square Meters in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 880 Million Square Meters by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
- Other Applications Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
- In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 502 Million Square Meters in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 662 Million Square Meters by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 571.9 Million Square Meters by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
AFG Industries
Asahi Glass Company (AGC)
AYG Coating Glass Co. Ltd.
Cardinal FG
Gold Plus Glass
Guardian Industries
HNG Group
Jinjing Group
NSG Group
Pilkington
PPG Industries
Saint-Gobain
Sejal Float Glass
Shanghai Northglass Technology & Industry Co. Ltd.
Zhejiang Glass Company Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033098/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tempered Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tempered Glass by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Tempered Glass by Application -
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass
by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass
by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass
by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass
by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Tempered Glass by Application -
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass
by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: India Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tempered
Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass
by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass
by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Tempered Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass
by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Tempered
Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Tempered
Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass
by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033098/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001